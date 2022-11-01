HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022 (Released) at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Nov 07

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Naib Tehsildar Preliminary Examination-2022 on its official website. HPPSC had conducted the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination on 30 October 2022.
Candidates appeared in the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination can download Answer Key from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The PDF of the Provisional Answer Key of Naib Tehsildar Preliminary Examination-2022 is available on the official website of HPPSC. However you can download the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.
As per the short notice released, candidates appeared in the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key with the guidelines available on the official website.
You can raise your objections, if any alongwith documentary proof in respect of provisional key in person/by post/through courier within seven days i.e. upto 07 November 2022. Candidates should note that they can raise their objections only in proforma available on the official website.
You can download the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022 and process to raise objections from the official website after following the steps given below.
Process to Download HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022
- First of all visit to the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in.
- Go to the what’s New available on the home page of the official website.
- Click on the link- Provisional Answer Key Naib Tehsildar (Prelim.) Examination-2021 held on 30-10-2022 on the Home Page.
- After clicking, you will get the PDF of the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022 in a new window.
- You are advised to download and save the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022 for your future reference.