HPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2019-20 Released @ hppsc.hp.gov.in, Raise Objections till Feb 15

HPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2019-20: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the answer keys of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination- 2019 on its official website. All such candidates who appeared in the HPPSC Prelims 2019 exam can check the answer keys on the official website of HPPSC.i.e-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notification release by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), candidates have been selected on their performance in the written examination (Prelims) held on 09 February 2020.

Candidates selected in the Preliminary will be called for the next round of the examination for the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) HPS & AS examination 2019.

You can download the Answer Key for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination- 2019 from the official website of HPPSC. You can download the same also from the link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2019-20

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections for the released Answer Key, if any (along with the document proof) in the prescribed Performa mentioned in the short notification up to 15 February 2020. Candidates can submit their objections in person/by post/through courier to the address mentioned in the notification.

HPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2019-20 Download Process



Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) i.e- hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the home page.

Click on the link ANSWER KEY OF THE HPSAS (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2019 HELD ON 9/02/2020 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Answer Key.

Check and download and save the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)f or latest updates regarding Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination- 2019.