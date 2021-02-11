HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2021 Released for Veterinary Officer/ Planning Officer and other @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details

HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC) has released the Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) Schedule for various posts including Assistant Professor (Architecture), Veterinary Officer, Planning Officer, Manager (General) and others on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the Screening Test (CBTs) Schedule available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the details Computer Based Screening Test(s) (CBTs) schedule for the posts i.e. Assistant Professor (Architecture), Veterinary Officer, Planning Officer, Manager (General) on its official website. Commission will conduct the Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) for these posts from 22 February 2021 onwards.

As per the short notification released, Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) for Assistant Professor (Architecture) will be conducted on 22 February 2021 from 01.00 pm to 03.00 pm. Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) for the post of Veterinary Officer is scheduled on 23 February 2021 whereas screening test for Manager (General) post will be held on 25 February 2021. Exam for Works Manager in HRTC will be conducted on 26 February 2021.

Candidates should note that the e-Admit cards and instructions to candidates will be uploaded very shortly on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Candidates who have to appear for the CBT for the above posts will also be informed in due course of time through SMS/ email on their respective Mobile Number and e-mail ID as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the official website for latest update in this regards.

HPPSC Screening Test Schedule 2021 details available on the official website of HPPSC.

