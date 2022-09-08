HPPSC Section Officer Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale Rs.10300-34800, Graduate Can Apply at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online application for the 30 Section Officer Post on its official website. Check HPPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HPPSC Section Officer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has published notification for the Section Officer Post under Himachal Pradesh Finance & Accounts Services. A total of 30 vacancies are notified under the Department of Finance (Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries) Himachal Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 October 2022.

Candidates having Bachelor from a recognized University with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



Notification Details HPPSC Section Officer Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement Number : 57/09-2022

Important Dates HPPSC Section Officer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 October 2022

Vacancy Details HPPSC Section Officer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Section Officer-30

Eligibility Criteria HPPSC Section Officer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor from a recognized University with 03 (three) years regular service in the Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Autonomous Body/ University/ Co-operative Bank of the State of Himachal Pradesh.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Pay scale: Rs.10300-34800+ (GP 5000)

Selection Process: Based on Prelims and Mains exam.

Preliminary Examination: There will be 120 multiple choice questions and duration of the test will be of two hours.

English & Hindi- 40 questions

Omnibus Accounts- 40 questions

FRSR & HPFR, 2009- 40 questions

Age Limit (as on 01.01.2022) HPPSC Section Officer Recruitment 2022 :

Between 18 years to 45 years.

HPPSC Section Officer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply HPPSC Section Officer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 04 October 2022. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference after submission of online applications.