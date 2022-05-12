HPPSC SET Revised Result 2019 (Out)@hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check DV Update

The Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the revised result for the State Eligibility Test-2019 on its official website- hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF.

HPPSC SET Revised Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the revised result for the State Eligibility Test-2019 on its official website. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the revised result for the State Eligibility Test-2019 who has qualified for the various subjects under different category.

All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the State Eligibility Test-2019 can download the HPPSC SET Revised Result 2019 from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

It is noted that Commission has uploaded list of additionally selected candidates in the State Eligibility Test-2019.

Notice further reads," In continuation to this office press note dated 17-08-2021 regarding the result of State Eligibility Test-2019, the following 27 more candidates of General BPL category of 13 subjects are declared qualified in SET2019 under EWS category as the score of these candidates is more or equal to cutoff score of candidates of EWS category already declared qualified in the given subjects."

Notice further says that the qualified candidates will have to submit the ORA (Online Recruitment Applications) self attested copies of educational qualification i.e. Matriculation, Consolidated Detail Marks Sheet of Post Graduation along with Post Graduation Degree in concerned subject. Candidates will have to submit also the category certificate i.e. B.P.L along with Non S.C/S.T./OBC certificate and EWS category certificate to which they belongs, at the earliest to determine their eligibility so that the certificate could be issued to the qualified candidates accordingly.

All those candidates appeared in the State Eligibility Test-2019 can check the HPPSC SET Revised Result 2019 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download HPPSC SET Revised Result 2019 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Go to the What’s New section available on the home page.

Click on the link “Press Note - Regarding the result of State Eligibility Test-2019 "available on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the desired result in a new window.

Candidates can download the same and save it for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the HPPSC SET Revised Result 2019 directly from the link given below.

How to Download: HPPSC SET Revised Result 2019