HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Out, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 on its official website, hpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 for Mathematics can now download their HPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2025. The HPSC Mathematics Assistant Professor exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 28, 2025.

The admit card is the mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID to the examination centre.

HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 PDF Download

