HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Out, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 on its official website, hpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 for Mathematics can now download their HPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2025. The HPSC Mathematics Assistant Professor exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 28, 2025.
The admit card is the mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID to the examination centre.
HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 PDF Download
Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry it to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Click on the direct link below to download the HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025.
HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025
HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025: Overview
The HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 has been released for Mathematics paper candidates; they can download it from the official website after logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Feature
Details
Recruitment Authority
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)
Post Name
Assistant Professor (College Cadre)
Total Vacancies
2,424 (including 163 for Mathematics)
Admit Card Release Date
September 9, 2025
Exam Dates
September 13 (Geography), September 14 (History), September 28 (Math)
Download Mode
Online only
Official Website
hpsc.gov.in
How to Download the HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the admit card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: hpsc.gov.in
- Click on the “HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025” link.
- Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.
- Verify the captcha and click “Submit”.
- Download and print the admit card for future reference.
Details Mentioned on HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure that all the details are mentioned in the HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025. Check the list below for details mentioned in admit card
- Candidate's Name
- Category of Candidate
- Photo and Signature
- Examination Time
- Examination Centre Details
