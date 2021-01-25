HPSC Haryana Judicial Services Exam 2021: Notification, Apply Online, Civil Judge Vacancy, Eligibility, Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 256 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) Judicial Branch on its official website @ hpsc.gov.in. The recruitment will be carried out through the Haryana Judicial Services Exam 2021 as per the provisions of Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) Rules, l95l. The online application process for the Haryana Judiciary 2021 has begun already. Eligible candidates can apply online now by visiting the official website. Here in this article, we have shared the important details of the HPSC Judicial Services Notification 2021 including Vacancy Details, Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and others. Go through these details below and prepare accordingly for the judiciary exam.

The Haryana Civil Judge (Junior Division) is a reputable post that comes under the pay scale of 27700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770. Candidates who hold Bachelor of Laws degree from a University recognised by the Bar Council of India are eligible to apply for the Haryana Judiciary exam. Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria below along with the age limit. Let's first have a look at the important dates of the exam:

Haryana Judicial Services Exam 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Release of HCS Judicial Services Notification 13th January 2021 Start of Online Application Process 15th January 2021 Last Date of Online Application 15th February 2021 Release of Admit Card To be notified soon Prelims Exam Date To be notified soon

Haryana Judicial Services Exam 2021: Application Process

Follow the given steps to apply online for the Haryana judiciary exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website @ hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link stating "Apply Online for the posts of HCS (Judicial Branch) Exam 2020-21" OR

Step 3: Click on New Registration Tab

Step 4: Enter the details, accept the Declaration & Click on Submit

Step 5: Now fill the application form after clicking on the Login link under 'Already Registered' tab.

Step 6: Upload the scanned images of photograph and signature. (Save the signature image as "Candidate Signature.jpg" and the photograph image as "Candidate Photograph.jpg")

Step 7: Take a print out of application form and sign the same

Step 8: Now, upload the scanned copy of signed application form

Step 9: Pay the application fee through Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card

Application Fees

For General Category- Male candidates including Dependent Son of Ex-Servicemen of Haryana; General & Reserved categories of other States & EWS - Rs. 1000

All Female Candidates of Haryana & Other States and All SC/BC-A&B/ESM Males & Females of Haryana - Rs. 250

Physically Handicapped candidates of Haryana - No Fee

Haryana Judiciary Eligibility Criteria 2021

Go through the detailed eligibility criteria for the HPSC Judicial Services exam including the educational qualification and age limit:

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have degree of Bachelor of Laws from a Bar Council of India-recognised University.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 42 years as on 15th February 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Have a look:

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit SC/ST/BC of Haryana Relaxation of 5 Years Divorced Women of Haryana; Women whose husbands have remarried; Widows; Women living separately from husbands for over 2 years; Wives of serving disabled military personnel Relaxation of 5 Years Un-married women of Haryana Relaxation up to 45 years of age Physically Handicapped of Haryana l0 years Physically Handicapped candidates from SC/BC category of Haryana 15 years

Nationality: Candidates must of Citizen of India/Nepal or Subject of Bhutan or Tibetan Refugee who came to India before 1st January 1962 or a person of Indian origin who migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zabia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia

Haryana Judicial Services Exam 2021: Selection Process

Candidates who want to get recruited into HCS Judicial Services as a Civil Judge need to qualify three selection rounds:

- Prelims Exam

- Mains Exam

- Viva-Voce

All these phases are successive in nature and it is mandatory for candidates to clear all the phases to get appointment.

Haryana Judicial Services Prelims 2021: Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Have a look at the Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Haryana Judiciary Prelims exam below:

Format Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Time Duration 2 hours Number of Questions 125 MCQs Maximum Marks 500 Marks (Each question of 4 Marks) Negative Marking 1/5th or 0.80 mark for each wrong answer Syllabus Questions will be from current events of national & international importance, Indian legal System, Constitutional History, and Governance. Questions will also be framed to test candidates' analytical skills, reasoning ability and aptitude. The standard of the prelims question paper will be of Law graduate level. Minimum Qualifying Marks General: 150 Marks Reserved Category: 100 Marks

Haryana Judicial Services Mains 2021: Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Candidates who manage to obtain the qualifying marks in the Prelims exam and are declared as pass will get shortlisted to appear for the Mains exam, which is descriptive in nature. Shortlisted candidates will be required to apply again and appear for the examination. Have a look at the exam pattern & syllabus for the mains exam below:

Paper & Subject Name Syllabus Marks Duration Paper-l (Civil Law l) Code of Civil procedure Punjab Courts Act Indian Contract Act Indian partnership Act Sale of Goods Act Specific Relief Act Indian Evidence Act Haryana Urban (Control of Rent and Eviction) Act 1973 200 3 Hours Paper-2 (Civil Law ll) Hindu Law Mohammadan Law Customary Law Law of Registration and Limitation 200 3 Hours Paper- 3 (Criminal law) Indian Penal Code Criminal Procedure Code Indian Evidence Act 200 3 Hours Paper - 4 (English - 200 Marks) English Essay (1000-1100 words) 100 3 Hours Precis 25 Words and Phrases 25 Comprehension 25 Corrections 25 Paper - 5 (Hindi Language - 100 Marks) Translation of an English passage into Hindi 20 3 Hours Explanation of Hindi passage in prose and poetry 30 Composition (essay), Idioms and corrections 50 Paper- 6 (Viva-Voce) It judges the personal qualities of candidates. Questions concern the matter of general interest and test candidates' alertness, intelligence and general outlook 200 3 Hours

Minimum Qualifying Marks: General Category Candidates need to obtain at least 50% qualifying marks in aggregate of all the papers to get shortlisted for the Viva-Voce and Reserved category candidates (SC/ST/BC/PH/Ex-S) need to obtain 40% marks. No candidate will get marked in the any paper until he or she obtain at least 30% marks in it.

Viva-Voce

Candidates thrice the number of vacancies in order of Merit of Main exam will be shortlisted for the Viva-Voce, which will be of 200 marks

Haryana Judiciary Exam 2021: Final Selection for Appointment

HPSC will not take into account the marks of Prelims exam for the final selection of candidates for appointment as Civil Judge or Judicial Magistrates. The final selection of candidates is done on the basis of aggregate marks obtained in Mains exam and Viva-Voce. General Category candidates need to obtain minimum 50% or more in aggregate and SC/ST/BC/PH/Ex-S candidates need to obtain 45% aggregate marks.