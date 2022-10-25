HPSC HCS Mains Admit Card 2022 (Released) at hpsc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Haryana PSC has released the admit card for the HCS (Ex.Br.) on its official website-hpsc.gov.in. Download link is available here.

HPSC HCS Mains Admit Card 2022 Download: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Mains Exam 2021 on its official website. All those candidates qualified for the mains round for the HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services post can download their admit card from the official website i.e. hpsc.gov.in.

You can download the HPSC HCS Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website after providing your login credentials to the link available on the official website. However you can download the HPSC HCS Mains Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Seq Number or Mobile No or Email Id as printed in their respective registration form.

It is noted that Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will be conducting the Mains Examination for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services - 2021 against Advt. No. 3/2021 from 29 October 2022 to 01 November 2022.

Exam for the subject General Studies and Hindi will be conducted on 29 October 2022. Exam for the subjects English and Optional Subjects will be held on 01 November 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the HCS (Ex.Br) Main Examination 2021can download their Admit Card from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download HPSC HCS Mains Admit Card 2022