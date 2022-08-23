HPSC HCS Mains Exam Date 2021 (Out) at hpsc.gov.in, Download HCS (Ex.Br.)/Allied Services Schedule

Haryana PSC has released the mains written examination schedule for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br. ) & Others Allied Services Examination - 2021 on its official website-hpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

HPSC HCS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Update: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the mains written examination schedule for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br. ) & Other Allied Services Examination - 2021 on its official website. Commission will conduct the mains written examination schedule for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br. ) & Other Allied Services on 29-30 October 2022.

Candidates qualified in the prelims exam for the HCS (Ex. Br. ) & Other Allied Services Examination - 2021can check the HPSC HCS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Update available on the official website-hpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the HPSC HCS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Update directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: HPSC HCS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Update





As per the short notice released, the Mains Written Examination for the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Service s - 2021 will be held on 29th & 30th October 2022 at Panchkula.

Short notice further says," It is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates who have been declared qualified in the Preliminary Examination for the posts of HCS (Ex.Br.)& other Allied Services-2021(Advt.No.3/2021)held on24.07.2022, that the Commission has tentatively decided to conduct the Mains Written Examination for the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Service s - 2021on 29th & 30th October 2022 at Panchkula"

Commission will release the detailed schedule/programme for the examination in due course of time. All those candidates qualified in the prelims exam for the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Service s - 2021 can download the HPSC HCS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: HPSC HCS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Update