HPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification OUT for Mining and Geologist Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Salary & Other Details

Haryana Public Service Commission has released the official notification for the HPSC Mining and Geologist Recruitment 2023 on its official website. Candidates can check the details from the official notification by visiting the official website of HPSC i.e., hpsc.gov.in For more information such as procedure to apply, Eligibility, Age limit and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

The Haryana Public Service Commission has released the official notification for the HPSC Recruitment 2023 for the post of Assistant Geologist (Group-B), Mining Officer (Group-B), Assistant Mining Engineer (Group-B), etc. Candidates can refer to the official for detailed information.

A total of 18 posts are to be filled under HPSC Recruitment 2023 for different posts such as Mining Officer, Assistant Mining Officer and Assistant Geologist. The application Process will begin on 8th February 2023.

The last date to apply for the HPSC Recruitment 2023 is 28th February 2023. The candidates must apply online before 11:55 pm on 28th February 2023. No application shall be accepted once the deadline is over.

Candidates aged between 21 to 42 years can apply for the HPSC Mining and Geologist Recruitment. Age relaxation will be provided as per Government norms.

The selection process will include a written exam through which the candidates will be shortlisted for the interview. After they successfully complete the interview process thereafter the documents will be verified, and Medical Examination will be conducted.

HPSC Mining and Geologist Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Overview

Post Number of Vacancies Mining Officer 12 Assistant Mining Engineer 4 Assistant Geologist 2

Educational Qualifications

Post Name Qualification Mining Officer B.E/ B.Tech in Mining Or M.Sc/ M.Tech in Geology Assistant Mining Engineer B.E/ B.Tech in Mining Engineering Assistant Geologist M.Sc/ M.Tech in Geology

HPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Procedure

We have shared a step-by-step guide on how to apply online for the HPSC Mining and Geologist Recruitment. However, candidates can also go through the official notification of Assistant Geologist from the direct link shared below for detailed information.

HPSC Assistant Geologist Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

How to apply for the HPSC Recruitment 2023?

Go to the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission i.e., hpsc.gov.in On the home page there will be an option as “Advertisement” click on that link. Under the advertisement section candidates will get the direct link to apply for whichever post they wish to apply for among Mining Officers, Assistant Mining Officer and Assistant Geologists. Candidates may click on the Apply Now link available in front of the post advertisements. Now candidates need to fill all the required information and then pay the application fee and click on submit button. At the end take out the printout of the application form and keep the hard copy for future reference.

The application will commence from 8th February 2023 and candidates must check all the necessary details such as eligibility criteria before applying for the HPSC Mining and Geologist Recruitment 2023. The applicants must apply much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush.