HPSC ATO Recruitment 2023 For Treasury Officer & Others: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HPSC has invited online applications for the 35 Treasury Officer and Other Posts on its official website. Check HPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HPSC TO Recruitment 2023 Notification : Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has published notice for recruitment to the posts of Treasury Officer & Assistant Treasury Officer (Group-B) on its official website. A total of 35 posts are to be filled out of which 30 vacancies are for Assistant Treasury Officer and 05 posts are available for Treasury Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before April 28, 2023. The process of online application will be commenced from April 14, 2023.



Notification Details HPSC TO Recruitment 2023 :

Advt No. 23

Important Date HPSC TO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Opening date for submission of online applications: April 14, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: April 28, 2023

Vacancy Details HPSC TO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Treasury Officer-05

Assistant Treasury Officer-30

Eligibility Criteria HPSC TO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Degree or its equivalent of a recognized University.

Knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or Higher Education.

Scale of Pay HPSC TO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Post Pay Scale Treasury Officer Pay Matrix Level - 9 Assistant Treasury Officer Pay Matrix Level '7'





How To Download: HPSC TO Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) -http://hpsc.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advt No. 23 of 2023 - Treasury Officer & Assistant Treasury Officer (Group-B), Examination - 2022' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the HPSC TO Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download and save it for your future reference.

Plan of Examination

Paper - I Precis Writing, Noting and Drafting both in English and Hindi.

Paper - II General Knowledge including everyday science.

Paper-III Govt. Accounts: From Chapter I to 8 of the book titled "An Introduction to Indian Government Accounts and Audits" issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India'.

HPSC TO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply HPSC TO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website http:/Arpsc.eov.ir/enus on or before April 28, 2023.