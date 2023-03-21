UGC NET Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) shall release the official UGC NET Cut Off 2023 PDF soon. The Cut Off Marks are the minimum qualifying marks one has to obtain to clear the UGC NET exam.

Get All Details About UGC NET Cut Off 2023 Here.

UGC NET Cut Off 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the UGC NET Cut Off 2023 in a PDF on their official website along with the result. The NTA recently conducted the UGC NET 2023 exam in five phases from 21st February 2023 to 15th March 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December). Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 & 2021, the cycles of UGC NET were merged and conducted together.

However, the UGC NET Result 2023 Expected Date is likely to be the last week of March 2023 along with the UGC NET Final Answer Key. Prior to that, the Commission shall release the UGC NET 2023 Provisional Answer Key.

Read this complete article to know complete details of the UGC NET Cut Off 2023 including the UGC NET Previous Years Cut Off Marks, steps to download cut-off marks, minimum qualifying marks, etc.

UGC NET Cut Off 2023 (December 2022 Session)

Have a look at the table to know about the UGC NET 2023 Cut-off Percentile (December 2022 session) for all the subjects and categories shared below:

UGC NET 2023 Cut-off (December 2022 Session) Subject/Category wise cutoff percentile To be updated soon Subject/Category wise cutoff marks To be updated soon

UGC NET 2023 Cut Off Dates

Check the table below to know about the important dates of the UGC NET December 2023 Result and Cut off Marks.

Events Dates UGC NET 2023 Result Last week of March 2023 UGC NET 2023 Cut Off Release Date Last week of March 2023

How to download the UGC NET cut off 2023?

Follow the steps shared below to download the UGC NET December Cut Off PDF without any hassles.

Visit the official UGC NET website.

On the homepage, click on the UGC NET Cut Off link.

The UGC NET cut-off 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Lastly, save the PDF for further reference.

What are the UGC NET Qualifying Marks 2023?

The National Testing Agency decides the minimum qualifying marks an aspirant needs to obtain to be declared qualified in the UGC NET exam. The minimum qualifying marks and the UGC NET 2023 cut-off marks are different.

Candidates who will obtain more than the minimum marks in both UGC NET papers will only be placed in the final merit list for JRF or Assistant Professor. Check out the UGC NET 2023 category-wise qualifying marks elaborated below:

Category Paper I Paper II General (Unreserved) 40% 40% OBC Non-creamy layer, PWD/SC/ST and Transgenders 35% 35%

How to calculate cut off marks for UGC NET 2023?

Refer to the steps shared below to know the process of calculating the cut off marks of the UGC NET 2023.

The Total number of candidates to be qualified shall be equal to 6% of the candidates who attempted both the papers of NET.

The total slots shall be assigned to different categories according to the reservation policy of the Government of India.

In order to be get placed in the selection list for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the aspirants must have attempted both papers and obtained a minimum of 40% aggregate marks in both papers combined together for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates and minimum 35% aggregate marks in both the papers combined together for all reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD and Third gender).

The Qualifying factors for aspirants who are declared qualified in UGC NET will be determined on basis of their category for every subject. The aggregate percentage of the two papers corresponding to the number of slots shall decide the qualifying cut-off marks.

The total lots available for awarding JRF are assigned among different categories according to the reservation policy.

UGC NET 2023 Cut off Marks Category wise

Aspirants who will obtain at least the minimum cut off marks will be declared qualified in the UGC NET 2023. Along with the minimum qualifying marks, it is crucial to clear the cut-off marks of UGC NET as well. The NTA will declare the UGC NET 2023 category-wise cut-off in the form of a PDF file for each and every subject.

UGC NET 2023 Cut off for Assistant Professor

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will consider 6% of aspirants who appeared in both the papers of NET for the preparation of the merit list and determining the eligibility for UGC NET Assistant Professor.

UGC NET 2023 Cut off for Junior Research Fellowship

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release a separate merit list for qualified candidates for the UGC NET Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The merit list will be prepared based on the age eligibility of the candidates.

UGC NET Cut Off Marks Previous Years

Have a look at the UGC NET Previous Years Cut Off marks shared below to get an idea of the competition level and expected cut-off marks of both Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

UGC NET 2022 Cut Off (December 2021 and June 2022)

Events Subject/Category wise cut off percentile Subject/Category wise cut off marks UGC NET cut off for December 2021 and June 2022 Download Here Download Here

UGC NET Cut off (December 2020 & June 2021) (National Fellowship)

Category UGC NET Cut Off Link Scheduled Caste Click Here OBC Click Here Minority Click Here

UGC NET Cut off (December 2020 & June 2021)

Events Subject/Category wise cut off percentile Subject/Category wise cut off marks UGC NET cut off for December 2020 and June 2021 Click Here Click Here

UGC NET 2019 Cut off (December Session) General

Subject Lectureship Cutoff Only (General) JRF & Lectureship Cut off (General) Economics 72 62.67 Political Science 68 58.67 Philosophy 74.67 64 Sociology 68.67 60 History 62.67 55.33 Anthropology 70 60 Commerce 62.67 55.33 Public Administration 68 60 Management 61.33 54 Hindi 67.33 59.33 English 63.33 54.67 Mass Communication and Journalism 64.67 57.33 Geography 69.33 60.67

UGC NET 2019 Cut off (December session) For Lectureship only

Subject General OBC NCL SC ST EWS Economics 62.67 54.67 49.33 48.67 56 Political Science 58.67 53.33 48.67 48.67 52.67 Philosophy 64 58 55.33 50.67 57.33 Sociology 60 54.67 50.67 52 54 History 55.33 51.33 48 47.33 50.67 Anthropology 60 54.67 51.33 50.67 54 Commerce 55.33 50.67 48 47.33 50.67 Public Administration 60 54 50.67 50 53.33 Management 54 48.67 47.33 46 48.67 Hindi 59.33 55.33 52 50 54.67 English 54.67 48.67 46 44.67 49.33 Mass Communication and Journalism 57.33 52.67 48.67 48.67 51.33 Geography 60.67 55.33 52.67 50 55.33

UGC NET 2019 Cut off (December session) For JRF & Lectureship

Subject General OBC NCL SC ST EWS Economics 72 68 61.33 60.67 68.67 Political Science 68 64 58.67 59.33 65.33 Philosophy 74.67 70 64.67 62.67 70.67 Sociology 68.67 64.67 61.33 61.33 66 History 62.67 59.33 56.67 56 60.67 Anthropology 70 64.67 65.33 59.33 63.33 Commerce 62.67 58.67 56 54.67 60 Public Administration 68 63.33 60.67 58 65.33 Management 61.33 57.33 54 52 57.33 Hindi 67.33 64.67 61.33 61.33 65.33 English 63.33 57.33 54.67 53.33 59.33 Mass Communication and Journalism 64.67 62 61.33 59.33 62 Geography 69.33 66 63.33 59.33 67.33

UGC NET 2019 Cut off (June session) For Lectureship only

Subject General OBC NCL SC ST EWS Economics 65.33 56.00 50.67 50.00 54.00 Political Science 56.67 50.67 46.67 46.00 48.67 Philosophy 64.00 56.00 53.33 51.33 54.67 Sociology 62.00 54.67 50.00 49.33 52.67 History 54.67 50.00 46.67 46.67 48.00 Anthropology 60.67 55.33 53.33 52.00 50.67 Commerce 60.00 53.33 50.00 48.00 52.00 Public Administration 58.00 52.67 48.67 46.00 50.00 Management 60.00 53.33 50.67 49.33 51.33 Hindi 53.33 49.33 46.67 45.33 47.33 English 58.00 51.33 47.33 47.33 49.33 Mass Communication and Journalism 58.00 52.00 49.33 50.00 50.00 Geography 60.00 54.67 51.33 50.00 58.00

UGC NET Cut off 2019 (June session) For both JRF & Lectureship

Subject General OBC SC ST EWS Economics 74.67 68.67 63.33 62.00 69.33 Political Science 66.00 60.67 56.00 55.33 62.00 Philosophy 74.00 68.00 64.67 60.67 68.00 Sociology 71.33 66.67 63.33 62.00 66.67 History 62.00 58.00 54.00 54.00 58.67 Anthropology 68.67 66.00 64.67 58.67 66.67 Commerce 68.00 63.33 60.67 57.33 64.67 Public Administration 65.33 63.33 60.00 55.33 60.67 Management 68.00 63.33 61.33 62.00 62.00 Hindi 60.00 57.33 54.00 53.33 56.67 English 66.00 60.67 57.33 55.33 61.33 Mass Communication and Journalism 65.33 61.33 56.67 57.33 61.33 Geography 68.00 64.00 61.33 59.33 64.00

UGC NET 2018 Cut Off (December Session) (For JRF & Lectureship)

Subject General OBC SC ST Economics 66.00 60.67 56.00 53.33 Political Science 61.33 57.33 54.00 53.33 Philosophy 70.67 67.33 64.00 58.00 Sociology 68.00 64.67 59.33 62.00 History 56.67 54.00 50.67 50.67 Anthropology 70.00 67.33 66.00 57.33 Commerce 64.00 59.33 55.33 54.67 Public Administration 70.00 64.00 64.67 64.00 Management 62.00 56.67 54.00 51.33 Hindi 66.00 63.33 60.00 58.67 English 60.67 56.00 52.00 51.33 Mass Communication and Journalism 60.00 58.00 54.00 54.00 Geography 64.00 60.67 58.00 56.00

UGC NET 2018 Cut Off (July Session) (For Lectureship only)

Subject General OBC SC ST Economics 56.00 49.33 45.33 44.00 Political Science 52.67 48.67 45.33 45.33 Philosophy 62.00 54.67 52.00 46.67 Sociology 58.00 52.00 48.00 47.33 History 50.00 46.00 43.33 43.33 Anthropology 58.00 52.67 50.00 47.33 Commerce 54.67 49.33 46.00 45.33 Public Administration 57.33 51.33 46.00 45.33 Management 52.67 46.67 44.67 44.67 Hindi 58.00 54.00 50.67 49.33 English 52.00 46.00 43.33 42.67 Mass Communication and Journalism 53.33 48.00 44.67 45.33 Geography 55.33 51.33 48.67 46.67

UGC NET 2015 Cut Off (December session)