UGC NET Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) shall release the official UGC NET Cut Off 2023 PDF soon. The Cut Off Marks are the minimum qualifying marks one has to obtain to clear the UGC NET exam.

Get All Details About UGC NET Cut Off 2023 Here.
Get All Details About UGC NET Cut Off 2023 Here.

UGC NET Cut Off 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the UGC NET Cut Off 2023 in a PDF on their official website along with the result. The NTA recently conducted the UGC NET 2023 exam in five phases from 21st February 2023 to 15th March 2023. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December). Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 & 2021, the cycles of UGC NET were merged and conducted together. 

However, the UGC NET Result 2023 Expected Date is likely to be the last week of March 2023 along with the UGC NET Final Answer Key. Prior to that, the Commission shall release the UGC NET 2023 Provisional Answer Key.

Read this complete article to know complete details of the UGC NET Cut Off 2023 including the UGC NET Previous Years Cut Off Marks, steps to download cut-off marks, minimum qualifying marks, etc.

UGC NET Cut Off 2023 (December 2022 Session)

Have a look at the table to know about the UGC NET 2023 Cut-off Percentile (December 2022 session) for all the subjects and categories shared below:

UGC NET 2023 Cut-off (December 2022 Session)

Subject/Category wise cutoff percentile

To be updated soon

Subject/Category wise cutoff marks

To be updated soon

UGC NET 2023 Cut Off Dates

Check the table below to know about the important dates of the UGC NET December 2023 Result and Cut off Marks.

Events

Dates

UGC NET 2023 Result

Last week of March 2023

UGC NET 2023 Cut Off Release Date

Last week of March 2023

How to download the UGC NET cut off 2023?

Follow the steps shared below to download the UGC NET December Cut Off PDF without any hassles.

  • Visit the official UGC NET website.
  • On the homepage, click on the UGC NET Cut Off link.
  • The UGC NET cut-off 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen.
  • Lastly, save the PDF for further reference.

What are the UGC NET Qualifying Marks 2023?

The National Testing Agency decides the minimum qualifying marks an aspirant needs to obtain to be declared qualified in the UGC NET exam. The minimum qualifying marks and the UGC NET 2023 cut-off marks are different. 

Candidates who will obtain more than the minimum marks in both UGC NET papers will only be placed in the final merit list for JRF or Assistant Professor. Check out the UGC NET 2023 category-wise qualifying marks elaborated below:

Category

Paper I

Paper II

General (Unreserved)

40%

40%

OBC Non-creamy layer, PWD/SC/ST and Transgenders

35%

35%

How to calculate cut off marks for UGC NET 2023?

Refer to the steps shared below to know the process of calculating the cut off marks of the UGC NET 2023.

  • The Total number of candidates to be qualified shall be equal to 6% of the candidates who attempted both the papers of NET.
  • The total slots shall be assigned to different categories according to the reservation policy of the Government of India.
  • In order to be get placed in the selection list for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the aspirants must have attempted both papers and obtained a minimum of 40% aggregate marks in both papers combined together for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates and minimum 35% aggregate marks in both the papers combined together for all reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD and Third gender).
  • The Qualifying factors for aspirants who are declared qualified in UGC NET will be determined on basis of their category for every subject. The aggregate percentage of the two papers corresponding to the number of slots shall decide the qualifying cut-off marks.
  • The total lots available for awarding JRF are assigned among different categories according to the reservation policy.

UGC NET 2023 Cut off Marks Category wise

Aspirants who will obtain at least the minimum cut off marks will be declared qualified in the UGC NET 2023. Along with the minimum qualifying marks, it is crucial to clear the cut-off marks of UGC NET as well. The NTA will declare the UGC NET 2023 category-wise cut-off in the form of a PDF file for each and every subject.

UGC NET 2023 Cut off for Assistant Professor

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will consider 6% of aspirants who appeared in both the papers of NET for the preparation of the merit list and determining the eligibility for UGC NET Assistant Professor.

UGC NET 2023 Cut off for Junior Research Fellowship

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release a separate merit list for qualified candidates for the UGC NET Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The merit list will be prepared based on the age eligibility of the candidates.

UGC NET Cut Off Marks Previous Years 

Have a look at the UGC NET Previous Years Cut Off marks shared below to get an idea of the competition level and expected cut-off marks of both  Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

UGC NET 2022 Cut Off (December 2021 and June 2022)

Events

Subject/Category wise cut off percentile

Subject/Category wise cut off marks

UGC NET cut off for December 2021 and June 2022

Download Here

Download Here

UGC NET Cut off (December 2020 & June 2021) (National Fellowship)

Category

UGC NET Cut Off Link

Scheduled Caste

Click Here

OBC

Click Here

Minority

Click Here

UGC NET Cut off (December 2020 & June 2021) 

Events

Subject/Category wise cut off percentile

Subject/Category wise cut off marks

UGC NET cut off for December 2020 and June 2021

Click Here

Click Here

UGC NET 2019 Cut off (December Session) General

Subject

Lectureship Cutoff Only (General)

JRF & Lectureship Cut off (General)

Economics

72

62.67

Political Science

68

58.67

Philosophy

74.67

64

Sociology

68.67

60

History

62.67

55.33

Anthropology

70

60

Commerce

62.67

55.33

Public Administration

68

60

Management

61.33

54

Hindi

67.33

59.33

English

63.33

54.67

Mass Communication and Journalism

64.67

57.33

Geography

69.33

60.67

UGC NET 2019 Cut off (December session) For Lectureship only

Subject

General

OBC NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Economics

62.67

54.67

49.33

48.67

56

Political Science

58.67

53.33

48.67

48.67

52.67

Philosophy

64

58

55.33

50.67

57.33

Sociology

60

54.67

50.67

52

54

History

55.33

51.33

48

47.33

50.67

Anthropology

60

54.67

51.33

50.67

54

Commerce

55.33

50.67

48

47.33

50.67

Public Administration

60

54

50.67

50

53.33

Management

54

48.67

47.33

46

48.67

Hindi

59.33

55.33

52

50

54.67

English

54.67

48.67

46

44.67

49.33

Mass Communication and Journalism

57.33

52.67

48.67

48.67

51.33

Geography

60.67

55.33

52.67

50

55.33

UGC NET 2019 Cut off (December session) For JRF & Lectureship

Subject

General

OBC NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Economics

72

68

61.33

60.67

68.67

Political Science

68

64

58.67

59.33

65.33

Philosophy

74.67

70

64.67

62.67

70.67

Sociology

68.67

64.67

61.33

61.33

66

History

62.67

59.33

56.67

56

60.67

Anthropology

70

64.67

65.33

59.33

63.33

Commerce

62.67

58.67

56

54.67

60

Public Administration

68

63.33

60.67

58

65.33

Management

61.33

57.33

54

52

57.33

Hindi

67.33

64.67

61.33

61.33

65.33

English

63.33

57.33

54.67

53.33

59.33

Mass Communication and Journalism

64.67

62

61.33

59.33

62

Geography

69.33

66

63.33

59.33

67.33

UGC NET 2019 Cut off (June session) For Lectureship only

Subject

General

OBC NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Economics

65.33

56.00

50.67

50.00

54.00

Political Science

56.67

50.67

46.67

46.00

48.67

Philosophy

64.00

56.00

53.33

51.33

54.67

Sociology

62.00

54.67

50.00

49.33

52.67

History

54.67

50.00

46.67

46.67

48.00

Anthropology

60.67

55.33

53.33

52.00

50.67

Commerce

60.00

53.33

50.00

48.00

52.00

Public Administration

58.00

52.67

48.67

46.00

50.00

Management

60.00

53.33

50.67

49.33

51.33

Hindi

53.33

49.33

46.67

45.33

47.33

English

58.00

51.33

47.33

47.33

49.33

Mass Communication and Journalism

58.00

52.00

49.33

50.00

50.00

Geography

60.00

54.67

51.33

50.00

58.00

UGC NET Cut off 2019 (June session) For both JRF & Lectureship

Subject

General

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Economics

74.67

68.67

63.33

62.00

69.33

Political Science

66.00

60.67

56.00

55.33

62.00

Philosophy

74.00

68.00

64.67

60.67

68.00

Sociology

71.33

66.67

63.33

62.00

66.67

History

62.00

58.00

54.00

54.00

58.67

Anthropology

68.67

66.00

64.67

58.67

66.67

Commerce

68.00

63.33

60.67

57.33

64.67

Public Administration

65.33

63.33

60.00

55.33

60.67

Management

68.00

63.33

61.33

62.00

62.00

Hindi

60.00

57.33

54.00

53.33

56.67

English

66.00

60.67

57.33

55.33

61.33

Mass Communication and Journalism

65.33

61.33

56.67

57.33

61.33

Geography

68.00

64.00

61.33

59.33

64.00

UGC NET 2018 Cut Off (December Session) (For JRF & Lectureship)

Subject

General

OBC

SC

ST

Economics

66.00

60.67

56.00

53.33

Political Science

61.33

57.33

54.00

53.33

Philosophy

70.67

67.33

64.00

58.00

Sociology

68.00

64.67

59.33

62.00

History

56.67

54.00

50.67

50.67

Anthropology

70.00

67.33

66.00

57.33

Commerce

64.00

59.33

55.33

54.67

Public Administration

70.00

64.00

64.67

64.00

Management

62.00

56.67

54.00

51.33

Hindi

66.00

63.33

60.00

58.67

English

60.67

56.00

52.00

51.33

Mass Communication and Journalism

60.00

58.00

54.00

54.00

Geography

64.00

60.67

58.00

56.00

UGC NET 2018 Cut Off (July Session) (For Lectureship only)

Subject

General

OBC

SC

ST

Economics

56.00

49.33

45.33

44.00

Political Science

52.67

48.67

45.33

45.33

Philosophy

62.00

54.67

52.00

46.67

Sociology

58.00

52.00

48.00

47.33

History

50.00

46.00

43.33

43.33

Anthropology

58.00

52.67

50.00

47.33

Commerce

54.67

49.33

46.00

45.33

Public Administration

57.33

51.33

46.00

45.33

Management

52.67

46.67

44.67

44.67

Hindi

58.00

54.00

50.67

49.33

English

52.00

46.00

43.33

42.67

Mass Communication and Journalism

53.33

48.00

44.67

45.33

Geography

55.33

51.33

48.67

46.67

UGC NET 2015 Cut Off (December session)

Subject

Category

Total Marks

JRF Cut Off

Total Marks

Assistant Professor Cut Off

Economics

General

106

68

486

62.86

OBC

51

63.43

513

54.29

SC

27

58.86

159

51.43

ST

17

57.14

83

51.43

PWD

4

57.14

15

53.14

Political Science

General

99

64.57

448

60

OBC

51

61.71

537

53.14

SC

32

57.14

188

50.86

ST

25

58.29

112

52

PWD

7

54.29

21

50.29

Philosophy

General

15

65.14

90

59.43

OBC

6

61.71

61

53.71

SC

5

58.29

25

52.57

ST

3

56

12

49.71

PWD

1

52

3

48

Psychology

General

26

65.71

147

61.14

OBC

8

60.57

92

53.14

SC

6

61.14

26

51.43

ST

4

54.86

12

50.29

PWD

1

53.14

2

48.57

Sociology

General

50

67.43

233

62.86

OBC

28

63.43

235

56

SC

16

60.57

96

53.14

ST

10

60.57

49

54.29

PWD

2

61.14

8

53.14

History

General

65

60

322

57.14

OBC

55

57.71

600

51.43

SC

26

54.29

172

49.14

ST

14

53.71

65

50.29

PWD

6

53.14

23

49.71

Anthropology

General

20

71.43

88

65.14

OBC

5

68

36

58.86

SC

3

64.57

13

58.86

ST

6

64

29

54.86

PWD

1

46.29

1

46.29

Commerce

General

109

64

537

59.43

OBC

110

57.71

1208

51.43

SC

46

55.43

288

50.29

ST

16

54.29

83

49.71

PWD

9

53.14

30

49.71

Education

General

105

61.71

706

57.71

OBC

71

57.71

900

51.43

SC

45

54.29

320

49.71

ST

20

53.71

93

50.29

PWD

11

52.57

49

48.57

Social Work

General

63

68.57

353

62.29

OBC

31

64.57

254

56

SC

18

61.14

108

53.71

ST

15

61.14

62

56

PWD

4

57.14

8

52

Defense and Strategic Studies

General

4

67.43

32

62.86

OBC

4

64

20

56

SC

1

55.43

7

52

ST

1

53.71

2

53.71

PWD

1

61.14

1

61.14

Home Science

General

48

64.57

265

58.86

OBC

18

60

203

52

SC

8

57.14

52

50.29

ST

3

56.57

15

52

PWD

1

56.57

3

50.29

Public Administration

General

10

64.57

58

60.57

OBC

7

61.71

48

56.57

SC

2

62.29

12

53.14

ST

2

59.43

9

53.71

PWD

  

57.14

1

57.14

Population Studies

General

9

70.86

52

64

OBC

4

68

41

56

SC

2

62.29

13

53.14

ST

1

69.14

4

57.14

PWD

1

54.29

1

54.29

Hindustani Music (Voc./Inst.)

General

9

66.86

59

62.29

OBC

4

64

40

55.43

SC

4

60

24

54.29

ST

1

52.57

2

50.29

PWD

1

61.14

4

54.86

Management

General

35

64.57

320

60

OBC

27

60.57

377

52

SC

14

57.71

107

51.43

ST

7

58.86

21

52

PWD

2

55.43

8

52.57

Maithili

General

1

73.71

4

72.57

OBC

1

64

3

63.43

SC

1

48.57

1

48.57

Bengali

General

2

58.86

8

54.29

OBC

1

51.43

10

49.14

SC

2

53.71

11

48.57

ST

1

46.29

1

46.29

PWD

1

50.29

1

50.29

Hindi

General

193

64.57

869

60.57

OBC

122

62.29

988

55.43

SC

61

58.86

357

53.14

ST

25

57.14

107

52.57

PWD

17

57.14

42

52.57

Kannada

General

8

62.86

37

58.86

OBC

10

60.57

73

54.29

SC

5

58.29

31

53.14

ST

2

60.57

8

53.71

PWD

  

53.14

1

53.14

Malayalam

General

12

64.57

79

60

OBC

9

62.29

104

53.71

SC

2

62.29

17

53.71

ST

1

48

1

48

PWD

1

42.29

1

42.29

Odia

General

1

56.57

5

54.86

OBC

1

54.29

8

50.86

SC

1

55.43

3

48

ST

1

47.43

1

47.43

PWD

1

45.14

1

45.14

Punjabi

GENERAL

21

60

103

57.14

OBC

5

58.29

58

51.43

SC

17

54.86

92

50.29

PWD

2

54.29

4

50.29

Sanskrit

General

72

66.29

313

61.14

OBC

37

62.86

298

54.86

SC

23

60

120

53.14

ST

5

57.14

28

52

PWD

4

58.29

11

53.14

Tamil

General

4

57.71

22

54.29

OBC

6

55.43

88

50.29

SC

3

53.71

28

49.14

ST

1

45.14

1

45.14

PWD

2

53.71

5

47.43

Telugu

General

6

61.14

18

58.29

OBC

8

58.29

59

50.86

SC

3

54.29

17

49.71

ST

1

52.57

8

50.86

PWD

1

53.14

2

50.29

Urdu

General

12

66.86

66

60.57

OBC

9

61.71

85

54.29

SC

1

57.71

3

54.29

ST

1

60

4

54.29

PWD

2

61.71

4

50.29

Arabie

General

6

70.29

29

65.14

OBC

7

67.43

51

57.14

PWD

  

56

1

56

English

General

9

63.43

59

59.43

OBC

9

57.71

133

50.86

SC

6

53.71

35

49.14

ST

3

54.29

17

49.14

PWD

1

53.14

4

49.71

Linguistics

General

10

72

50

65.71

OBC

2

67.43

27

59.43

SC

1

64

6

56

ST

3

58.86

13

54.86

Chinese

General

  

55.43

1

55.43

OBC

1

50.29

1

50.29

SC

1

44.57

1

44.57

ST

1

44

1

44

Dogri

General

1

57.71

1

57.71

OBC

1

46.29

1

46.29

SC

1

54.86

1

54.86

Nepali

General

  

56

1

56

OBC

1

45.71

1

45.71

SC

  

45.14

1

45.14

ST

1

40.57

1

40.57

Manipuri

General

1

61.14

1

61.14

OBC

1

59.43

6

54.29

SC

1

53.14

1

53.14

Assamese

General

3

64.57

16

58.86

OBC

2

61.71

23

53.14

SC

1

56

4

50.86

ST

2

60.57

7

51.43

PWD

1

42.29

1

42.29

Gujarati

General

1

52.57

1

52.57

OBC

1

54.29

4

47.43

SC

  

45.14

1

45.14

ST

2

47.43

2

47.43

Marathi

General

1

49.14

1

49.14

OBC

1

50.86

6

47.43

SC

  

49.14

1

49.14

ST

1

45.14

1

45.14

PWD

  

45.71

1

45.71

French

General

1

67.43

9

63.43

OBC

1

58.29

5

54.86

SC

1

44.57

1

44.57

ST

1

46.29

1

46.29

PWD

1

50.29

1

50.29

Spanish

General

  

65.71

1

65.71

OBC

1

65.14

1

65.14

SC

1

50.29

1

50.29

Russian

General

1

68.57

2

67.43

OBC

1

59.43

1

59.43

SC

1

54.86

1

54.86

Persian

General

1

77.14

10

67.43

OBC

1

70.29

4

64

SC

1

51.43

1

51.43

ST

1

57.14

1

57.14

PWD

1

54.86

1

54.86

Rajasthani

General

2

67.43

11

60.57

OBC

2

65.14

11

55.43

SC

  

55.43

3

55.43

ST

1

50.86

1

50.86

PWD

1

60.57

  

60.57

German

General

1

76.57

7

67.43

OBC

1

68

3

62.86

SC

1

67.43

1

48

ST

1

42.86

1

42.86

Japanese

General

1

60

1

60

SC

1

45.71

1

45.71

Adult Edu./Con. Edu./Andragogy/N.F.Edu.

General

9

70.29

42

63.43

OBC

4

68

31

57.14

SC

4

65.14

12

55.43

ST

1

61.71

8

56

PWD

1

57.71

1

57.71

Physical Education

General

1

55.43

1

55.43

OBC

1

53.71

18

47.43

SC

2

49.14

6

45.71

ST

1

46.29

1

46.29

PWD

  

44

1

44

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

General

2

69.71

17

65.14

OBC

2

67.43

9

57.71

ST

1

42.86

1

42.86

PWD

1

57.71

1

46.86

Indian Culture

General

1

64

3

60.57

OBC

2

54.29

7

51.43

SC

  

52.57

1

52.57

Lab. Welfare/PM/IR/Lab. & Soc.Wel./HRM

General

23

69.71

159

62.86

OBC

10

65.14

104

55.43

SC

6

61.14

31

55.43

ST

2

61.71

11

55.43

PWD

1

57.71

4

54.29

Law

General

28

62.29

172

57.71

OBC

17

57.14

175

50.86

SC

11

54.86

76

49.71

ST

5

53.71

19

49.71

PWD

1

52

6

48

Library and Information Science

General

37

63.43

240

59.43

OBC

20

60.57

241

52.57

SC

12

57.14

87

50.86

ST

6

55.43

22

50.86

PWD

3

53.71

10

50.86

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian & Peace Studies

General

6

71.43

25

66.86

OBC

1

68.57

13

61.14

SC

1

66.86

7

61.14

ST

1

68

3

61.71

PWD

1

61.14

1

60.57

Comparative Study of Religions

General

1

65.71

9

62.29

OBC

1

63.43

3

57.14

SC

1

62.29

1

55.43

Mass Communication and Journalism

General

10

62.29

46

59.43

OBC

7

57.71

89

51.43

SC

4

54.86

29

49.71

ST

2

53.71

14

49.71

PWD

1

50.29

2

50.29

Dance

General

2

70.86

20

60.57

OBC

1

68

8

54.29

SC

1

64

4

58.86

ST

  

54.86

1

54.86

PWD

  

50.86

1

50.86

Museology & Conservation

GENERAL

2

68.57

7

63.43

OBC

1

63.43

2

59.43

SC

1

54.86

1

54.86

ST

1

53.14

1

53.14

PWD

1

60

1

60

Archaeology

General

6

65.14

26

61.71

OBC

3

62.86

23

56.57

SC

1

60.57

7

52.57

ST

1

56.57

4

49.71

PWD

1

55.43

1

55.43

Criminology

General

3

75.43

20

67.43

OBC

1

73.14

8

62.86

SC

1

68.57

6

58.29

ST

  

48

1

48

PWD

1

45.71

1

45.71

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

General

2

68

9

64

OBC

1

69.71

9

60.57

SC

1

55.43

1

55.43

ST

4

64

16

56

PWD

1

60

1

60

Folk Literature

General

1

69.14

4

57.71

OBC

1

64.57

2

52.57

SC

1

57.14

2

55.43

ST

1

55.43

3

53.14

Comparative Literature

General

1

73.71

6

64

OBC

1

62.29

2

57.14

SC

1

50.29

1

50.29

ST

1

49.14

1

49.14

Sanskrit Traditional Subjects

General

6

66.86

45

61.14

OBC

2

61.14

28

50.86

SC

1

54.29

8

48.57

ST

1

49.71

7

48.57

PWD

1

57.14

1

57.14

Women Studies

General

5

67.43

37

61.71

OBC

3

61.71

19

56

SC

1

57.71

9

53.14

ST

1

55.43

6

54.29

PWD

  

53.71

1

53.71

Visual Art

General

13

63.43

54

58.29

OBC

12

58.86

88

52.57

SC

7

55.43

28

50.29

ST

1

55.43

4

49.14

PWD

1

57.71

3

49.71

Geography

General

219

63.43

960

58.86

OBC

110

60.57

835

53.71

SC

66

58.29

336

52

ST

37

58.29

131

52

PWD

8

55.43

20

50.86

Social Medicine & Community Health

General

4

64.57

23

58.86

OBC

2

61.71

22

52.57

SC

2

59.43

5

53.14

ST

1

53.71

2

52.57

PWD

1

48

1

48

Forensic Science

General

6

65.71

26

61.14

OBC

3

59.43

25

53.71

SC

2

61.14

13

52

ST

1

58.29

2

56.57

PWD

1

49.14

1

49.14

Pali

General

1

72

4

61.71

OBC

1

66.86

2

60.57

SC

1

61.14

4

58.29

ST

  

54.86

1

54.86

Kashmiri

General

1

81.71

1

81.71

OBC

1

40.57

1

40.57

Konkani

OBC

1

42.86

1

42.86

Computer Science and Applications

General

25

65.14

171

60.57

OBC

26

60

298

52.57

SC

9

55.43

49

52

ST

1

54.29

8

51.43

PWD

2

55.43

6

52.57

Electronic Science

General

117

68

664

62.86

OBC

57

65.14

400

56.57

SC

20

61.71

119

55.43

ST

3

60

20

54.86

PWD

1

58.29

6

54.29

Environmental Sciences

General

14

62.29

57

58.29

OBC

8

58.29

85

51.43

SC

4

55.43

27

49.14

ST

4

54.29

18

48.57

PWD

1

53.71

1

53.71

International and Area Studies

General

4

64.57

21

61.71

OBC

1

62.29

14

56.57

SC

1

58.29

4

56.57

ST

1

57.71

5

54.29

PWD

1

54.29

1

54.29

Prakrit

General

1

74.86

3

74.29

OBC

1

67.43

1

67.43

SC

  

44

1

44

Human Rights and Duties

General

2

68.57

11

61.71

OBC

1

67.43

11

55.43

SC

1

54.86

3

52

ST

1

60.57

2

52

PWD

1

48.57

1

48.57

Tourism Administration and Management

General

5

59.43

31

57.14

OBC

2

57.71

29

50.29

SC

2

55.43

13

50.29

ST

2

51.43

7

49.14

PWD

1

55.43

1

49.71

Bodo

General

1

64.57

4

57.71

ST

3

57.71

11

53.71

PWD

1

49.14

1

49.14

Santali

General

1

62.86

8

57.71

OBC

1

53.14

1

53.14

SC

  

42.29

1

42.29

ST

4

60

20

55.43

PWD

1

50.86

1

50.86

Carnatic Music (Voc. Inst., Percussion)

General

1

73.14

6

63.43

OBC

1

60

5

52

SC

  

51.43

1

51.43

Rabindra Sangeet

General

1

66.29

2

64.57

OBC

1

59.43

1

59.43

SC

1

64.57

  

64.57

Percussion Instruments

General

1

73.71

8

65.14

OBC

2

66.86

3

58.86

SC

1

60.57

2

56.57

PWD

  

64.57

1

64.57

Drama/Theatre

General

1

61.71

7

58.29

OBC

1

58.86

7

52.57

SC

1

55.43

4

51.43

ST

  

44

1

44

FAQ

What is the UGC NET Cut Off 2023?

The National Testing Agency decides the minimum qualifying marks that an aspirant need to obtain in order to be declared qualified in the UGC NET exam. The minimum qualifying marks and the UGC NET 2023 cut-off marks are different.

What are UGC NET qualifying marks?

The UGC NET Qualifying Marks for General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have obtained at least 55% marks (50% marks for Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Disability (PwD)/Third gend

Is there negative marking in UGC NET 2023?

Each question carries 02 (two) marks. For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect response. No marks will be given for questions unanswered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

What is the Criteria for declaration of result for UGC NET?

As per the UGC policy, 6 % of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers will be declared NET qualified. Rank is not assigned in UGC-NET.

When will be the UGC NET Result 2023 Released?

The UGC NET Result 2023 Expected Date is likely to be the last week of March 2023 along with the UGC NET Final Answer Key. Prior to that, the Commission shall release the UGC NET 2023 Provisional Answer Key.
