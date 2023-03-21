UGC NET Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

UGC NET Cut Off 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the UGC NET Cut Off 2023 in a PDF on their official website along with the result. The NTA recently conducted the UGC NET 2023 exam in five phases from 21st February 2023 to 15th March 2023.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.
The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December). Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 & 2021, the cycles of UGC NET were merged and conducted together.
However, the UGC NET Result 2023 Expected Date is likely to be the last week of March 2023 along with the UGC NET Final Answer Key. Prior to that, the Commission shall release the UGC NET 2023 Provisional Answer Key.
Read this complete article to know complete details of the UGC NET Cut Off 2023 including the UGC NET Previous Years Cut Off Marks, steps to download cut-off marks, minimum qualifying marks, etc.
UGC NET Cut Off 2023 (December 2022 Session)
Have a look at the table to know about the UGC NET 2023 Cut-off Percentile (December 2022 session) for all the subjects and categories shared below:
|
UGC NET 2023 Cut-off (December 2022 Session)
|
Subject/Category wise cutoff percentile
|
To be updated soon
|
Subject/Category wise cutoff marks
|
To be updated soon
UGC NET 2023 Cut Off Dates
Check the table below to know about the important dates of the UGC NET December 2023 Result and Cut off Marks.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
UGC NET 2023 Result
|
Last week of March 2023
|
UGC NET 2023 Cut Off Release Date
|
Last week of March 2023
How to download the UGC NET cut off 2023?
Follow the steps shared below to download the UGC NET December Cut Off PDF without any hassles.
- Visit the official UGC NET website.
- On the homepage, click on the UGC NET Cut Off link.
- The UGC NET cut-off 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen.
- Lastly, save the PDF for further reference.
What are the UGC NET Qualifying Marks 2023?
The National Testing Agency decides the minimum qualifying marks an aspirant needs to obtain to be declared qualified in the UGC NET exam. The minimum qualifying marks and the UGC NET 2023 cut-off marks are different.
Candidates who will obtain more than the minimum marks in both UGC NET papers will only be placed in the final merit list for JRF or Assistant Professor. Check out the UGC NET 2023 category-wise qualifying marks elaborated below:
|
Category
|
Paper I
|
Paper II
|
General (Unreserved)
|
40%
|
40%
|
OBC Non-creamy layer, PWD/SC/ST and Transgenders
|
35%
|
35%
How to calculate cut off marks for UGC NET 2023?
Refer to the steps shared below to know the process of calculating the cut off marks of the UGC NET 2023.
- The Total number of candidates to be qualified shall be equal to 6% of the candidates who attempted both the papers of NET.
- The total slots shall be assigned to different categories according to the reservation policy of the Government of India.
- In order to be get placed in the selection list for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the aspirants must have attempted both papers and obtained a minimum of 40% aggregate marks in both papers combined together for General (Unreserved) / General-EWS category candidates and minimum 35% aggregate marks in both the papers combined together for all reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non- Creamy Layer), PwD and Third gender).
- The Qualifying factors for aspirants who are declared qualified in UGC NET will be determined on basis of their category for every subject. The aggregate percentage of the two papers corresponding to the number of slots shall decide the qualifying cut-off marks.
- The total lots available for awarding JRF are assigned among different categories according to the reservation policy.
UGC NET 2023 Cut off Marks Category wise
Aspirants who will obtain at least the minimum cut off marks will be declared qualified in the UGC NET 2023. Along with the minimum qualifying marks, it is crucial to clear the cut-off marks of UGC NET as well. The NTA will declare the UGC NET 2023 category-wise cut-off in the form of a PDF file for each and every subject.
UGC NET 2023 Cut off for Assistant Professor
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will consider 6% of aspirants who appeared in both the papers of NET for the preparation of the merit list and determining the eligibility for UGC NET Assistant Professor.
UGC NET 2023 Cut off for Junior Research Fellowship
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release a separate merit list for qualified candidates for the UGC NET Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The merit list will be prepared based on the age eligibility of the candidates.
UGC NET Cut Off Marks Previous Years
Have a look at the UGC NET Previous Years Cut Off marks shared below to get an idea of the competition level and expected cut-off marks of both Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).
UGC NET 2022 Cut Off (December 2021 and June 2022)
|
Events
|
Subject/Category wise cut off percentile
|
Subject/Category wise cut off marks
|
UGC NET cut off for December 2021 and June 2022
UGC NET Cut off (December 2020 & June 2021) (National Fellowship)
|
Category
|
UGC NET Cut Off Link
|
Scheduled Caste
|
OBC
|
Minority
UGC NET Cut off (December 2020 & June 2021)
|
Events
|
Subject/Category wise cut off percentile
|
Subject/Category wise cut off marks
|
UGC NET cut off for December 2020 and June 2021
UGC NET 2019 Cut off (December Session) General
|
Subject
|
Lectureship Cutoff Only (General)
|
JRF & Lectureship Cut off (General)
|
Economics
|
72
|
62.67
|
Political Science
|
68
|
58.67
|
Philosophy
|
74.67
|
64
|
Sociology
|
68.67
|
60
|
History
|
62.67
|
55.33
|
Anthropology
|
70
|
60
|
Commerce
|
62.67
|
55.33
|
Public Administration
|
68
|
60
|
Management
|
61.33
|
54
|
Hindi
|
67.33
|
59.33
|
English
|
63.33
|
54.67
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
64.67
|
57.33
|
Geography
|
69.33
|
60.67
UGC NET 2019 Cut off (December session) For Lectureship only
|
Subject
|
General
|
OBC NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Economics
|
62.67
|
54.67
|
49.33
|
48.67
|
56
|
Political Science
|
58.67
|
53.33
|
48.67
|
48.67
|
52.67
|
Philosophy
|
64
|
58
|
55.33
|
50.67
|
57.33
|
Sociology
|
60
|
54.67
|
50.67
|
52
|
54
|
History
|
55.33
|
51.33
|
48
|
47.33
|
50.67
|
Anthropology
|
60
|
54.67
|
51.33
|
50.67
|
54
|
Commerce
|
55.33
|
50.67
|
48
|
47.33
|
50.67
|
Public Administration
|
60
|
54
|
50.67
|
50
|
53.33
|
Management
|
54
|
48.67
|
47.33
|
46
|
48.67
|
Hindi
|
59.33
|
55.33
|
52
|
50
|
54.67
|
English
|
54.67
|
48.67
|
46
|
44.67
|
49.33
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
57.33
|
52.67
|
48.67
|
48.67
|
51.33
|
Geography
|
60.67
|
55.33
|
52.67
|
50
|
55.33
UGC NET 2019 Cut off (December session) For JRF & Lectureship
|
Subject
|
General
|
OBC NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Economics
|
72
|
68
|
61.33
|
60.67
|
68.67
|
Political Science
|
68
|
64
|
58.67
|
59.33
|
65.33
|
Philosophy
|
74.67
|
70
|
64.67
|
62.67
|
70.67
|
Sociology
|
68.67
|
64.67
|
61.33
|
61.33
|
66
|
History
|
62.67
|
59.33
|
56.67
|
56
|
60.67
|
Anthropology
|
70
|
64.67
|
65.33
|
59.33
|
63.33
|
Commerce
|
62.67
|
58.67
|
56
|
54.67
|
60
|
Public Administration
|
68
|
63.33
|
60.67
|
58
|
65.33
|
Management
|
61.33
|
57.33
|
54
|
52
|
57.33
|
Hindi
|
67.33
|
64.67
|
61.33
|
61.33
|
65.33
|
English
|
63.33
|
57.33
|
54.67
|
53.33
|
59.33
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
64.67
|
62
|
61.33
|
59.33
|
62
|
Geography
|
69.33
|
66
|
63.33
|
59.33
|
67.33
UGC NET 2019 Cut off (June session) For Lectureship only
|
Subject
|
General
|
OBC NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Economics
|
65.33
|
56.00
|
50.67
|
50.00
|
54.00
|
Political Science
|
56.67
|
50.67
|
46.67
|
46.00
|
48.67
|
Philosophy
|
64.00
|
56.00
|
53.33
|
51.33
|
54.67
|
Sociology
|
62.00
|
54.67
|
50.00
|
49.33
|
52.67
|
History
|
54.67
|
50.00
|
46.67
|
46.67
|
48.00
|
Anthropology
|
60.67
|
55.33
|
53.33
|
52.00
|
50.67
|
Commerce
|
60.00
|
53.33
|
50.00
|
48.00
|
52.00
|
Public Administration
|
58.00
|
52.67
|
48.67
|
46.00
|
50.00
|
Management
|
60.00
|
53.33
|
50.67
|
49.33
|
51.33
|
Hindi
|
53.33
|
49.33
|
46.67
|
45.33
|
47.33
|
English
|
58.00
|
51.33
|
47.33
|
47.33
|
49.33
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
58.00
|
52.00
|
49.33
|
50.00
|
50.00
|
Geography
|
60.00
|
54.67
|
51.33
|
50.00
|
58.00
UGC NET Cut off 2019 (June session) For both JRF & Lectureship
|
Subject
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Economics
|
74.67
|
68.67
|
63.33
|
62.00
|
69.33
|
Political Science
|
66.00
|
60.67
|
56.00
|
55.33
|
62.00
|
Philosophy
|
74.00
|
68.00
|
64.67
|
60.67
|
68.00
|
Sociology
|
71.33
|
66.67
|
63.33
|
62.00
|
66.67
|
History
|
62.00
|
58.00
|
54.00
|
54.00
|
58.67
|
Anthropology
|
68.67
|
66.00
|
64.67
|
58.67
|
66.67
|
Commerce
|
68.00
|
63.33
|
60.67
|
57.33
|
64.67
|
Public Administration
|
65.33
|
63.33
|
60.00
|
55.33
|
60.67
|
Management
|
68.00
|
63.33
|
61.33
|
62.00
|
62.00
|
Hindi
|
60.00
|
57.33
|
54.00
|
53.33
|
56.67
|
English
|
66.00
|
60.67
|
57.33
|
55.33
|
61.33
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
65.33
|
61.33
|
56.67
|
57.33
|
61.33
|
Geography
|
68.00
|
64.00
|
61.33
|
59.33
|
64.00
UGC NET 2018 Cut Off (December Session) (For JRF & Lectureship)
|
Subject
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Economics
|
66.00
|
60.67
|
56.00
|
53.33
|
Political Science
|
61.33
|
57.33
|
54.00
|
53.33
|
Philosophy
|
70.67
|
67.33
|
64.00
|
58.00
|
Sociology
|
68.00
|
64.67
|
59.33
|
62.00
|
History
|
56.67
|
54.00
|
50.67
|
50.67
|
Anthropology
|
70.00
|
67.33
|
66.00
|
57.33
|
Commerce
|
64.00
|
59.33
|
55.33
|
54.67
|
Public Administration
|
70.00
|
64.00
|
64.67
|
64.00
|
Management
|
62.00
|
56.67
|
54.00
|
51.33
|
Hindi
|
66.00
|
63.33
|
60.00
|
58.67
|
English
|
60.67
|
56.00
|
52.00
|
51.33
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
60.00
|
58.00
|
54.00
|
54.00
|
Geography
|
64.00
|
60.67
|
58.00
|
56.00
UGC NET 2018 Cut Off (July Session) (For Lectureship only)
|
Subject
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Economics
|
56.00
|
49.33
|
45.33
|
44.00
|
Political Science
|
52.67
|
48.67
|
45.33
|
45.33
|
Philosophy
|
62.00
|
54.67
|
52.00
|
46.67
|
Sociology
|
58.00
|
52.00
|
48.00
|
47.33
|
History
|
50.00
|
46.00
|
43.33
|
43.33
|
Anthropology
|
58.00
|
52.67
|
50.00
|
47.33
|
Commerce
|
54.67
|
49.33
|
46.00
|
45.33
|
Public Administration
|
57.33
|
51.33
|
46.00
|
45.33
|
Management
|
52.67
|
46.67
|
44.67
|
44.67
|
Hindi
|
58.00
|
54.00
|
50.67
|
49.33
|
English
|
52.00
|
46.00
|
43.33
|
42.67
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
53.33
|
48.00
|
44.67
|
45.33
|
Geography
|
55.33
|
51.33
|
48.67
|
46.67
UGC NET 2015 Cut Off (December session)
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Total Marks
|
JRF Cut Off
|
Total Marks
|
Assistant Professor Cut Off
|
Economics
|
General
|
106
|
68
|
486
|
62.86
|
OBC
|
51
|
63.43
|
513
|
54.29
|
SC
|
27
|
58.86
|
159
|
51.43
|
ST
|
17
|
57.14
|
83
|
51.43
|
PWD
|
4
|
57.14
|
15
|
53.14
|
Political Science
|
General
|
99
|
64.57
|
448
|
60
|
OBC
|
51
|
61.71
|
537
|
53.14
|
SC
|
32
|
57.14
|
188
|
50.86
|
ST
|
25
|
58.29
|
112
|
52
|
PWD
|
7
|
54.29
|
21
|
50.29
|
Philosophy
|
General
|
15
|
65.14
|
90
|
59.43
|
OBC
|
6
|
61.71
|
61
|
53.71
|
SC
|
5
|
58.29
|
25
|
52.57
|
ST
|
3
|
56
|
12
|
49.71
|
PWD
|
1
|
52
|
3
|
48
|
Psychology
|
General
|
26
|
65.71
|
147
|
61.14
|
OBC
|
8
|
60.57
|
92
|
53.14
|
SC
|
6
|
61.14
|
26
|
51.43
|
ST
|
4
|
54.86
|
12
|
50.29
|
PWD
|
1
|
53.14
|
2
|
48.57
|
Sociology
|
General
|
50
|
67.43
|
233
|
62.86
|
OBC
|
28
|
63.43
|
235
|
56
|
SC
|
16
|
60.57
|
96
|
53.14
|
ST
|
10
|
60.57
|
49
|
54.29
|
PWD
|
2
|
61.14
|
8
|
53.14
|
History
|
General
|
65
|
60
|
322
|
57.14
|
OBC
|
55
|
57.71
|
600
|
51.43
|
SC
|
26
|
54.29
|
172
|
49.14
|
ST
|
14
|
53.71
|
65
|
50.29
|
PWD
|
6
|
53.14
|
23
|
49.71
|
Anthropology
|
General
|
20
|
71.43
|
88
|
65.14
|
OBC
|
5
|
68
|
36
|
58.86
|
SC
|
3
|
64.57
|
13
|
58.86
|
ST
|
6
|
64
|
29
|
54.86
|
PWD
|
1
|
46.29
|
1
|
46.29
|
Commerce
|
General
|
109
|
64
|
537
|
59.43
|
OBC
|
110
|
57.71
|
1208
|
51.43
|
SC
|
46
|
55.43
|
288
|
50.29
|
ST
|
16
|
54.29
|
83
|
49.71
|
PWD
|
9
|
53.14
|
30
|
49.71
|
Education
|
General
|
105
|
61.71
|
706
|
57.71
|
OBC
|
71
|
57.71
|
900
|
51.43
|
SC
|
45
|
54.29
|
320
|
49.71
|
ST
|
20
|
53.71
|
93
|
50.29
|
PWD
|
11
|
52.57
|
49
|
48.57
|
Social Work
|
General
|
63
|
68.57
|
353
|
62.29
|
OBC
|
31
|
64.57
|
254
|
56
|
SC
|
18
|
61.14
|
108
|
53.71
|
ST
|
15
|
61.14
|
62
|
56
|
PWD
|
4
|
57.14
|
8
|
52
|
Defense and Strategic Studies
|
General
|
4
|
67.43
|
32
|
62.86
|
OBC
|
4
|
64
|
20
|
56
|
SC
|
1
|
55.43
|
7
|
52
|
ST
|
1
|
53.71
|
2
|
53.71
|
PWD
|
1
|
61.14
|
1
|
61.14
|
Home Science
|
General
|
48
|
64.57
|
265
|
58.86
|
OBC
|
18
|
60
|
203
|
52
|
SC
|
8
|
57.14
|
52
|
50.29
|
ST
|
3
|
56.57
|
15
|
52
|
PWD
|
1
|
56.57
|
3
|
50.29
|
Public Administration
|
General
|
10
|
64.57
|
58
|
60.57
|
OBC
|
7
|
61.71
|
48
|
56.57
|
SC
|
2
|
62.29
|
12
|
53.14
|
ST
|
2
|
59.43
|
9
|
53.71
|
PWD
|
57.14
|
1
|
57.14
|
Population Studies
|
General
|
9
|
70.86
|
52
|
64
|
OBC
|
4
|
68
|
41
|
56
|
SC
|
2
|
62.29
|
13
|
53.14
|
ST
|
1
|
69.14
|
4
|
57.14
|
PWD
|
1
|
54.29
|
1
|
54.29
|
Hindustani Music (Voc./Inst.)
|
General
|
9
|
66.86
|
59
|
62.29
|
OBC
|
4
|
64
|
40
|
55.43
|
SC
|
4
|
60
|
24
|
54.29
|
ST
|
1
|
52.57
|
2
|
50.29
|
PWD
|
1
|
61.14
|
4
|
54.86
|
Management
|
General
|
35
|
64.57
|
320
|
60
|
OBC
|
27
|
60.57
|
377
|
52
|
SC
|
14
|
57.71
|
107
|
51.43
|
ST
|
7
|
58.86
|
21
|
52
|
PWD
|
2
|
55.43
|
8
|
52.57
|
Maithili
|
General
|
1
|
73.71
|
4
|
72.57
|
OBC
|
1
|
64
|
3
|
63.43
|
SC
|
1
|
48.57
|
1
|
48.57
|
Bengali
|
General
|
2
|
58.86
|
8
|
54.29
|
OBC
|
1
|
51.43
|
10
|
49.14
|
SC
|
2
|
53.71
|
11
|
48.57
|
ST
|
1
|
46.29
|
1
|
46.29
|
PWD
|
1
|
50.29
|
1
|
50.29
|
Hindi
|
General
|
193
|
64.57
|
869
|
60.57
|
OBC
|
122
|
62.29
|
988
|
55.43
|
SC
|
61
|
58.86
|
357
|
53.14
|
ST
|
25
|
57.14
|
107
|
52.57
|
PWD
|
17
|
57.14
|
42
|
52.57
|
Kannada
|
General
|
8
|
62.86
|
37
|
58.86
|
OBC
|
10
|
60.57
|
73
|
54.29
|
SC
|
5
|
58.29
|
31
|
53.14
|
ST
|
2
|
60.57
|
8
|
53.71
|
PWD
|
53.14
|
1
|
53.14
|
Malayalam
|
General
|
12
|
64.57
|
79
|
60
|
OBC
|
9
|
62.29
|
104
|
53.71
|
SC
|
2
|
62.29
|
17
|
53.71
|
ST
|
1
|
48
|
1
|
48
|
PWD
|
1
|
42.29
|
1
|
42.29
|
Odia
|
General
|
1
|
56.57
|
5
|
54.86
|
OBC
|
1
|
54.29
|
8
|
50.86
|
SC
|
1
|
55.43
|
3
|
48
|
ST
|
1
|
47.43
|
1
|
47.43
|
PWD
|
1
|
45.14
|
1
|
45.14
|
Punjabi
|
GENERAL
|
21
|
60
|
103
|
57.14
|
OBC
|
5
|
58.29
|
58
|
51.43
|
SC
|
17
|
54.86
|
92
|
50.29
|
PWD
|
2
|
54.29
|
4
|
50.29
|
Sanskrit
|
General
|
72
|
66.29
|
313
|
61.14
|
OBC
|
37
|
62.86
|
298
|
54.86
|
SC
|
23
|
60
|
120
|
53.14
|
ST
|
5
|
57.14
|
28
|
52
|
PWD
|
4
|
58.29
|
11
|
53.14
|
Tamil
|
General
|
4
|
57.71
|
22
|
54.29
|
OBC
|
6
|
55.43
|
88
|
50.29
|
SC
|
3
|
53.71
|
28
|
49.14
|
ST
|
1
|
45.14
|
1
|
45.14
|
PWD
|
2
|
53.71
|
5
|
47.43
|
Telugu
|
General
|
6
|
61.14
|
18
|
58.29
|
OBC
|
8
|
58.29
|
59
|
50.86
|
SC
|
3
|
54.29
|
17
|
49.71
|
ST
|
1
|
52.57
|
8
|
50.86
|
PWD
|
1
|
53.14
|
2
|
50.29
|
Urdu
|
General
|
12
|
66.86
|
66
|
60.57
|
OBC
|
9
|
61.71
|
85
|
54.29
|
SC
|
1
|
57.71
|
3
|
54.29
|
ST
|
1
|
60
|
4
|
54.29
|
PWD
|
2
|
61.71
|
4
|
50.29
|
Arabie
|
General
|
6
|
70.29
|
29
|
65.14
|
OBC
|
7
|
67.43
|
51
|
57.14
|
PWD
|
56
|
1
|
56
|
English
|
General
|
9
|
63.43
|
59
|
59.43
|
OBC
|
9
|
57.71
|
133
|
50.86
|
SC
|
6
|
53.71
|
35
|
49.14
|
ST
|
3
|
54.29
|
17
|
49.14
|
PWD
|
1
|
53.14
|
4
|
49.71
|
Linguistics
|
General
|
10
|
72
|
50
|
65.71
|
OBC
|
2
|
67.43
|
27
|
59.43
|
SC
|
1
|
64
|
6
|
56
|
ST
|
3
|
58.86
|
13
|
54.86
|
Chinese
|
General
|
55.43
|
1
|
55.43
|
OBC
|
1
|
50.29
|
1
|
50.29
|
SC
|
1
|
44.57
|
1
|
44.57
|
ST
|
1
|
44
|
1
|
44
|
Dogri
|
General
|
1
|
57.71
|
1
|
57.71
|
OBC
|
1
|
46.29
|
1
|
46.29
|
SC
|
1
|
54.86
|
1
|
54.86
|
Nepali
|
General
|
56
|
1
|
56
|
OBC
|
1
|
45.71
|
1
|
45.71
|
SC
|
45.14
|
1
|
45.14
|
ST
|
1
|
40.57
|
1
|
40.57
|
Manipuri
|
General
|
1
|
61.14
|
1
|
61.14
|
OBC
|
1
|
59.43
|
6
|
54.29
|
SC
|
1
|
53.14
|
1
|
53.14
|
Assamese
|
General
|
3
|
64.57
|
16
|
58.86
|
OBC
|
2
|
61.71
|
23
|
53.14
|
SC
|
1
|
56
|
4
|
50.86
|
ST
|
2
|
60.57
|
7
|
51.43
|
PWD
|
1
|
42.29
|
1
|
42.29
|
Gujarati
|
General
|
1
|
52.57
|
1
|
52.57
|
OBC
|
1
|
54.29
|
4
|
47.43
|
SC
|
45.14
|
1
|
45.14
|
ST
|
2
|
47.43
|
2
|
47.43
|
Marathi
|
General
|
1
|
49.14
|
1
|
49.14
|
OBC
|
1
|
50.86
|
6
|
47.43
|
SC
|
49.14
|
1
|
49.14
|
ST
|
1
|
45.14
|
1
|
45.14
|
PWD
|
45.71
|
1
|
45.71
|
French
|
General
|
1
|
67.43
|
9
|
63.43
|
OBC
|
1
|
58.29
|
5
|
54.86
|
SC
|
1
|
44.57
|
1
|
44.57
|
ST
|
1
|
46.29
|
1
|
46.29
|
PWD
|
1
|
50.29
|
1
|
50.29
|
Spanish
|
General
|
65.71
|
1
|
65.71
|
OBC
|
1
|
65.14
|
1
|
65.14
|
SC
|
1
|
50.29
|
1
|
50.29
|
Russian
|
General
|
1
|
68.57
|
2
|
67.43
|
OBC
|
1
|
59.43
|
1
|
59.43
|
SC
|
1
|
54.86
|
1
|
54.86
|
Persian
|
General
|
1
|
77.14
|
10
|
67.43
|
OBC
|
1
|
70.29
|
4
|
64
|
SC
|
1
|
51.43
|
1
|
51.43
|
ST
|
1
|
57.14
|
1
|
57.14
|
PWD
|
1
|
54.86
|
1
|
54.86
|
Rajasthani
|
General
|
2
|
67.43
|
11
|
60.57
|
OBC
|
2
|
65.14
|
11
|
55.43
|
SC
|
55.43
|
3
|
55.43
|
ST
|
1
|
50.86
|
1
|
50.86
|
PWD
|
1
|
60.57
|
60.57
|
German
|
General
|
1
|
76.57
|
7
|
67.43
|
OBC
|
1
|
68
|
3
|
62.86
|
SC
|
1
|
67.43
|
1
|
48
|
ST
|
1
|
42.86
|
1
|
42.86
|
Japanese
|
General
|
1
|
60
|
1
|
60
|
SC
|
1
|
45.71
|
1
|
45.71
|
Adult Edu./Con. Edu./Andragogy/N.F.Edu.
|
General
|
9
|
70.29
|
42
|
63.43
|
OBC
|
4
|
68
|
31
|
57.14
|
SC
|
4
|
65.14
|
12
|
55.43
|
ST
|
1
|
61.71
|
8
|
56
|
PWD
|
1
|
57.71
|
1
|
57.71
|
Physical Education
|
General
|
1
|
55.43
|
1
|
55.43
|
OBC
|
1
|
53.71
|
18
|
47.43
|
SC
|
2
|
49.14
|
6
|
45.71
|
ST
|
1
|
46.29
|
1
|
46.29
|
PWD
|
44
|
1
|
44
|
Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|
General
|
2
|
69.71
|
17
|
65.14
|
OBC
|
2
|
67.43
|
9
|
57.71
|
ST
|
1
|
42.86
|
1
|
42.86
|
PWD
|
1
|
57.71
|
1
|
46.86
|
Indian Culture
|
General
|
1
|
64
|
3
|
60.57
|
OBC
|
2
|
54.29
|
7
|
51.43
|
SC
|
52.57
|
1
|
52.57
|
Lab. Welfare/PM/IR/Lab. & Soc.Wel./HRM
|
General
|
23
|
69.71
|
159
|
62.86
|
OBC
|
10
|
65.14
|
104
|
55.43
|
SC
|
6
|
61.14
|
31
|
55.43
|
ST
|
2
|
61.71
|
11
|
55.43
|
PWD
|
1
|
57.71
|
4
|
54.29
|
Law
|
General
|
28
|
62.29
|
172
|
57.71
|
OBC
|
17
|
57.14
|
175
|
50.86
|
SC
|
11
|
54.86
|
76
|
49.71
|
ST
|
5
|
53.71
|
19
|
49.71
|
PWD
|
1
|
52
|
6
|
48
|
Library and Information Science
|
General
|
37
|
63.43
|
240
|
59.43
|
OBC
|
20
|
60.57
|
241
|
52.57
|
SC
|
12
|
57.14
|
87
|
50.86
|
ST
|
6
|
55.43
|
22
|
50.86
|
PWD
|
3
|
53.71
|
10
|
50.86
|
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian & Peace Studies
|
General
|
6
|
71.43
|
25
|
66.86
|
OBC
|
1
|
68.57
|
13
|
61.14
|
SC
|
1
|
66.86
|
7
|
61.14
|
ST
|
1
|
68
|
3
|
61.71
|
PWD
|
1
|
61.14
|
1
|
60.57
|
Comparative Study of Religions
|
General
|
1
|
65.71
|
9
|
62.29
|
OBC
|
1
|
63.43
|
3
|
57.14
|
SC
|
1
|
62.29
|
1
|
55.43
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
General
|
10
|
62.29
|
46
|
59.43
|
OBC
|
7
|
57.71
|
89
|
51.43
|
SC
|
4
|
54.86
|
29
|
49.71
|
ST
|
2
|
53.71
|
14
|
49.71
|
PWD
|
1
|
50.29
|
2
|
50.29
|
Dance
|
General
|
2
|
70.86
|
20
|
60.57
|
OBC
|
1
|
68
|
8
|
54.29
|
SC
|
1
|
64
|
4
|
58.86
|
ST
|
54.86
|
1
|
54.86
|
PWD
|
50.86
|
1
|
50.86
|
Museology & Conservation
|
GENERAL
|
2
|
68.57
|
7
|
63.43
|
OBC
|
1
|
63.43
|
2
|
59.43
|
SC
|
1
|
54.86
|
1
|
54.86
|
ST
|
1
|
53.14
|
1
|
53.14
|
PWD
|
1
|
60
|
1
|
60
|
Archaeology
|
General
|
6
|
65.14
|
26
|
61.71
|
OBC
|
3
|
62.86
|
23
|
56.57
|
SC
|
1
|
60.57
|
7
|
52.57
|
ST
|
1
|
56.57
|
4
|
49.71
|
PWD
|
1
|
55.43
|
1
|
55.43
|
Criminology
|
General
|
3
|
75.43
|
20
|
67.43
|
OBC
|
1
|
73.14
|
8
|
62.86
|
SC
|
1
|
68.57
|
6
|
58.29
|
ST
|
48
|
1
|
48
|
PWD
|
1
|
45.71
|
1
|
45.71
|
Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
|
General
|
2
|
68
|
9
|
64
|
OBC
|
1
|
69.71
|
9
|
60.57
|
SC
|
1
|
55.43
|
1
|
55.43
|
ST
|
4
|
64
|
16
|
56
|
PWD
|
1
|
60
|
1
|
60
|
Folk Literature
|
General
|
1
|
69.14
|
4
|
57.71
|
OBC
|
1
|
64.57
|
2
|
52.57
|
SC
|
1
|
57.14
|
2
|
55.43
|
ST
|
1
|
55.43
|
3
|
53.14
|
Comparative Literature
|
General
|
1
|
73.71
|
6
|
64
|
OBC
|
1
|
62.29
|
2
|
57.14
|
SC
|
1
|
50.29
|
1
|
50.29
|
ST
|
1
|
49.14
|
1
|
49.14
|
Sanskrit Traditional Subjects
|
General
|
6
|
66.86
|
45
|
61.14
|
OBC
|
2
|
61.14
|
28
|
50.86
|
SC
|
1
|
54.29
|
8
|
48.57
|
ST
|
1
|
49.71
|
7
|
48.57
|
PWD
|
1
|
57.14
|
1
|
57.14
|
Women Studies
|
General
|
5
|
67.43
|
37
|
61.71
|
OBC
|
3
|
61.71
|
19
|
56
|
SC
|
1
|
57.71
|
9
|
53.14
|
ST
|
1
|
55.43
|
6
|
54.29
|
PWD
|
53.71
|
1
|
53.71
|
Visual Art
|
General
|
13
|
63.43
|
54
|
58.29
|
OBC
|
12
|
58.86
|
88
|
52.57
|
SC
|
7
|
55.43
|
28
|
50.29
|
ST
|
1
|
55.43
|
4
|
49.14
|
PWD
|
1
|
57.71
|
3
|
49.71
|
Geography
|
General
|
219
|
63.43
|
960
|
58.86
|
OBC
|
110
|
60.57
|
835
|
53.71
|
SC
|
66
|
58.29
|
336
|
52
|
ST
|
37
|
58.29
|
131
|
52
|
PWD
|
8
|
55.43
|
20
|
50.86
|
Social Medicine & Community Health
|
General
|
4
|
64.57
|
23
|
58.86
|
OBC
|
2
|
61.71
|
22
|
52.57
|
SC
|
2
|
59.43
|
5
|
53.14
|
ST
|
1
|
53.71
|
2
|
52.57
|
PWD
|
1
|
48
|
1
|
48
|
Forensic Science
|
General
|
6
|
65.71
|
26
|
61.14
|
OBC
|
3
|
59.43
|
25
|
53.71
|
SC
|
2
|
61.14
|
13
|
52
|
ST
|
1
|
58.29
|
2
|
56.57
|
PWD
|
1
|
49.14
|
1
|
49.14
|
Pali
|
General
|
1
|
72
|
4
|
61.71
|
OBC
|
1
|
66.86
|
2
|
60.57
|
SC
|
1
|
61.14
|
4
|
58.29
|
ST
|
54.86
|
1
|
54.86
|
Kashmiri
|
General
|
1
|
81.71
|
1
|
81.71
|
OBC
|
1
|
40.57
|
1
|
40.57
|
Konkani
|
OBC
|
1
|
42.86
|
1
|
42.86
|
Computer Science and Applications
|
General
|
25
|
65.14
|
171
|
60.57
|
OBC
|
26
|
60
|
298
|
52.57
|
SC
|
9
|
55.43
|
49
|
52
|
ST
|
1
|
54.29
|
8
|
51.43
|
PWD
|
2
|
55.43
|
6
|
52.57
|
Electronic Science
|
General
|
117
|
68
|
664
|
62.86
|
OBC
|
57
|
65.14
|
400
|
56.57
|
SC
|
20
|
61.71
|
119
|
55.43
|
ST
|
3
|
60
|
20
|
54.86
|
PWD
|
1
|
58.29
|
6
|
54.29
|
Environmental Sciences
|
General
|
14
|
62.29
|
57
|
58.29
|
OBC
|
8
|
58.29
|
85
|
51.43
|
SC
|
4
|
55.43
|
27
|
49.14
|
ST
|
4
|
54.29
|
18
|
48.57
|
PWD
|
1
|
53.71
|
1
|
53.71
|
International and Area Studies
|
General
|
4
|
64.57
|
21
|
61.71
|
OBC
|
1
|
62.29
|
14
|
56.57
|
SC
|
1
|
58.29
|
4
|
56.57
|
ST
|
1
|
57.71
|
5
|
54.29
|
PWD
|
1
|
54.29
|
1
|
54.29
|
Prakrit
|
General
|
1
|
74.86
|
3
|
74.29
|
OBC
|
1
|
67.43
|
1
|
67.43
|
SC
|
44
|
1
|
44
|
Human Rights and Duties
|
General
|
2
|
68.57
|
11
|
61.71
|
OBC
|
1
|
67.43
|
11
|
55.43
|
SC
|
1
|
54.86
|
3
|
52
|
ST
|
1
|
60.57
|
2
|
52
|
PWD
|
1
|
48.57
|
1
|
48.57
|
Tourism Administration and Management
|
General
|
5
|
59.43
|
31
|
57.14
|
OBC
|
2
|
57.71
|
29
|
50.29
|
SC
|
2
|
55.43
|
13
|
50.29
|
ST
|
2
|
51.43
|
7
|
49.14
|
PWD
|
1
|
55.43
|
1
|
49.71
|
Bodo
|
General
|
1
|
64.57
|
4
|
57.71
|
ST
|
3
|
57.71
|
11
|
53.71
|
PWD
|
1
|
49.14
|
1
|
49.14
|
Santali
|
General
|
1
|
62.86
|
8
|
57.71
|
OBC
|
1
|
53.14
|
1
|
53.14
|
SC
|
42.29
|
1
|
42.29
|
ST
|
4
|
60
|
20
|
55.43
|
PWD
|
1
|
50.86
|
1
|
50.86
|
Carnatic Music (Voc. Inst., Percussion)
|
General
|
1
|
73.14
|
6
|
63.43
|
OBC
|
1
|
60
|
5
|
52
|
SC
|
51.43
|
1
|
51.43
|
Rabindra Sangeet
|
General
|
1
|
66.29
|
2
|
64.57
|
OBC
|
1
|
59.43
|
1
|
59.43
|
SC
|
1
|
64.57
|
64.57
|
Percussion Instruments
|
General
|
1
|
73.71
|
8
|
65.14
|
OBC
|
2
|
66.86
|
3
|
58.86
|
SC
|
1
|
60.57
|
2
|
56.57
|
PWD
|
64.57
|
1
|
64.57
|
Drama/Theatre
|
General
|
1
|
61.71
|
7
|
58.29
|
OBC
|
1
|
58.86
|
7
|
52.57
|
SC
|
1
|
55.43
|
4
|
51.43
|
ST
|
44
|
1
|
44