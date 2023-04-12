UGC NET Result 2023 Today LIVE Updates: Result Time and Direct Link to Active Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

13 Apr, 2023 07:48 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023: Result Delayed UGC NET Result is not yet released. It is expected to be announced late tonight. The candidates can check the result by login into the website using their login credentials.

13 Apr, 2023 07:04 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023: Result Delayed UGC NET Result is not yet released. It is expected to be announced tonight. The candidates can check the result by login into the website using their login credentials.

13 Apr, 2023 06:45 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023: Helpline Desk For candidates NTA has provided a helpline for queries related to UGC NET result 2023. Mail ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at: 011-4075 9000.

13 Apr, 2023 06:40 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023: Re-Evaluation/ Re-Checking of result There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results.

13 Apr, 2023 06:31 PM IST UGC NET December Result: Reservations Criteria SC category: 15%

ST category: 7.5%

OBC NCL candidates: 27%

General EWS: 10%

13 Apr, 2023 06:30 PM IST Direct UGC NET 2023 Result Official Website Aspirants can check the UGC NET result 2023 on the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresult.nic.in. If they are facing issues in checking the scorecard they can do the same from the direct link shared here.

13 Apr, 2023 06:15 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023 Anytime Soon National Testing Agency will release the NET Result 2023 on the official website within one hour on the ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta result nic in.

13 Apr, 2023 06:00 PM IST Details on UGC NET Results 2023 Scorecard The details on the UGC NET scorecard that must be checked by the candidates are shared below. Aspirants must cross check the details carefully on the scorecard. Aspirants

Roll Number

Candidate’s Name

Father’s name

Application Number

Category

Date

Maximum marks

Mother’s name

Marks and Percentile scored in each paper

Paper

13 Apr, 2023 05:50 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023: Until when it is available on the official website ? The result of UGC NET December cycle exam is available till 90 days from the date of declaration of result.

13 Apr, 2023 05:40 PM IST Where to check NTA UGC NET 2023 Result for December 2022? Candidates can check the UGC NET Result 2023 on any of the given platforms. The direct link to check the result will be updated here shortly. ugcnet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

DigiLocker

UMANG

13 Apr, 2023 05:29 PM IST When will the UGC NET 2023 result be declared? NTA will declare the result of UGC NET 2023 on the official website in due time. Candidates can check the result in Hindi and English from the direct link shared in the blog.

13 Apr, 2023 04:33 PM IST UGC NET Result: How to Check Marks? Go to the official website of UGC NET – ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on the ‘UGC NET Result’ link. After that provide the asked details. Yours marks will appear on the screen.

13 Apr, 2023 04:09 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023: Link Will be Live Shorty UGC NET Result Link will be available shortly on the official website. The candidates can check their result using their application number and date of birth.

13 Apr, 2023 03:23 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023 All Phases Result The NTA will release the all phases result for the UGC NET December 2022 - 2023 cycle exam today. The result of all 83 subjects will be available today on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

13 Apr, 2023 03:22 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023 Kab Aayega Aspirants can check the UGC NET 2023 Result in Hindi from the direct link shared here. Check - UGC NET Result 2023 in Hindi

13 Apr, 2023 03:22 PM IST UGC NET JRF Result 2023 The Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) result for the UGC NET december cycle exam is available at the same link on which the UGC NET score card is provided. NTA does not release the results separately for JRF and Assistant Professor.

13 Apr, 2023 03:16 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023 Time The National Testing Agency has not specified the time for the UGC NET 2023 result and It is expected to release by 5pm. We will update you with the direct link to the scorecard once released. Stay updated with the page for the latest updates.

13 Apr, 2023 03:10 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023: Marking Scheme To calculate the marks for UGC NET exam the following marking criteria are followed by the National Testing Agency. Correct Answer: +2 Marks

Wrong Answer: 0 Marks

Unattempted: 0 Marks

Unanswered: 0 Marks

Dropped Questions: +2 Marks

13 Apr, 2023 03:09 PM IST UGC NET December 2022 - 2023 Result: Final answer key It is expected that NTA will release the final answer key after the release of results for UGC NET December cycle. There is no provision to challenge the final answer key.

13 Apr, 2023 03:05 PM IST UGC NET result 2023: Credentials required for login To login for the UGC NET 2023 result on the NTA portal aspirants will need their application number and date of birth. Keep these credentials handy to check the scorecard instantly.

13 Apr, 2023 03:03 PM IST What is the validity of UGC NET 2023 certificate? For the assistant professor post the UGC NET Certificate is valid for lifetime. Whereas for the Junior Research Fellowship program the 3 Years.

13 Apr, 2023 03:01 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023: What are Other Sources to Check Result? The result can also be checked via UMANG App and Digilockar.

13 Apr, 2023 01:44 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023 Date and Time Name Of The Exam UGC NET Exam 2023 Conducted By National Testing Agency (NTA) Purpose To Recruit Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellows (JRF) UGC NET Application Form 2023 December Cycle 29 December to 23 January 2023 UGC NET Exam Date 2023 21 February to 15 March 2023 UGC NET Result 2023 13 April 2023 UGC NET Result 2023 December Session Time 5:00 PM (Expected) Result Type Sarkari Result Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in





13 Apr, 2023 01:23 PM IST Contingency Rate for the UGC NET JRFs and SRFs The Enhanced Contingency Rates for UGC NET JRF and SRF are give below. UGC NET Enhanced Contingency Rates Contingency A Rs.10,000/-p.a. for initial two years Humanities & Social Sciences Rs.20,500/-p.a. for remaining tenure Contingency B Rs.12,000/-p.a. for initial two years Science Rs.25,000/-p.a for remaining tenure Escort/ Reader Assistance Rs. 2,000/-p.m In case of physically handicapped & blind candidates

13 Apr, 2023 01:22 PM IST UGC NET Result 2023: Check Post Details Emoluments for UGC NET JRF/SRF/RA: Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Senior Research Fellow (SRF) Designation: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Duration: 2 Years

Qualification: Post Graduate Degree in Basic Science Graduate/ Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through UGC NET Exam, GATE Exam, or other National-Level Exams Conducted by MHRD & it Agencies & Institutes Such as UGC, IIT, IISc, IISER, IIIT etc.

Revised Emoluments (Per month): Rs. 31000

13 Apr, 2023 01:20 PM IST UGC NET result 2023: How many candidates qualified The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of NET. Approximately, 50000 candidates to be selected based on the UGC NET result.

13 Apr, 2023 11:29 AM IST UGC NET Result 2023: आज जारी होगा यूजीसी नेट परीक्षा का रिजल्ट, जानें कहां और कैसे कर सकेंगे चेक NTA यूजीसी नेट परिणाम 2023 की घोषणा 13 अप्रैल को की जानी है। दिसंबर 2022 परीक्षा रिजल्ट की घोषणा तिथि की पुष्टि विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग के अध्यक्ष ममिदाला जगदीश कुमार ने की है। यूजीसी के अध्यक्ष ने अपने ट्वीट में पोस्ट किया कि दिसंबर सत्र की परीक्षा के नतीजे आज यानि 13 अप्रैल, 2023 को घोषित किए जाएंगे। अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें - Click Here



13 Apr, 2023 11:02 AM IST UGC NET Result: What is the validity of the JRF certificate? The validity of the UGC JRF certificate is three years. While there is no such validation limit for the post of Assistant Professor or lectureship certificate.

13 Apr, 2023 09:00 AM IST UGC NET Cut off 2023: Criteria to Determine The criteria for determining UGC NET Cut off for each subject are as mentioned in the steps below: Step 1: The number of candidates qualified in UGC NET is equal to 6% of the candidates who appeared in both papers of the exam

Step 2: Total slots are allocated to candidates belonging to different categories as per the reservation policy of the Government of India

Step 3: In order to be considered for the award of JRF and/ or eligibility for Assistant Professor, candidates need to score the minimum marks as mentioned below:

General Category Candidates: 40 per cent aggregate marks in both the papers taken together Other Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL)/ Persons withDisability (PwD)/ Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST): 30 per cent aggregate marks in both the papers taken together

13 Apr, 2023 08:00 AM IST UGC NET Result 2023: Check Marksheet The candidates can download UGC NET Marksheet 2023 by visiting the official website for the subject they have appeared.

13 Apr, 2023 05:00 AM IST UGC NET Result 2023 Today NTA is going to announce the result for UGC NET Exam 2023 on today 13 April 2023 through its website.

13 Apr, 2023 12:00 AM IST Details Mentioned on UGC NET 2023 Scorecard/ Result Each candidate’s UGC NET scorecard contains the following details:

Subject code and name

Number of candidates registered for the concerned subject

Number of candidates appeared for the concerned subject

Post applied for (JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor Only)

Paper-wise and total marks obtained

Paper-wise and total percentage obtained

Paper-wise and total percentile score obtained

Exam qualifying status

Roll number

Application number

Name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Category

12 Apr, 2023 11:00 PM IST UGC NET result: What is Normalization procedure For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile).

The detailed procedure on NTA Score being adopted is available on NTA website under Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score. In case a subject test is conducted in multi-shifts, NTA Score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA Score for the Raw Marks for all the shifts/sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation. In the event of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar / unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts) For Example: In the examination held in two shifts, if the 40% marks correspond to a Percentile score of 78 in Shift 1 and 79 in Shift 2, then all those equal to or above 78 percentiles (Percentile score of 100 to 78) in both shifts will become eligible in General Category. A similar method will be adopted for the other categories to determine eligibility cut-offs. In case the examination is held in a greater number of shifts the same principle shall apply.

12 Apr, 2023 10:00 PM IST UGC NET December 2022: Over 8.34 lakh candidates appeared for the exam A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared for 83 subjects. The exams were conducted in 16 days from February 21 to March 16 in 32 shifts. The exams were held at 663 centres across 186 cities.

12 Apr, 2023 09:00 PM IST UGC NET Result for Phase 1 to 5 on April 13 UGC NET Result will be announced through online mode. The candidates who appeared in UGC NET Examination under Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4 and Phase 5 can check their respective marks by login into the official website using their application details.

12 Apr, 2023 08:27 PM IST UGC-NET results by tomorrow (April 13, 2023) NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow, UGC CHief, M Jagadesh Kumar, confirmed through a tweet. NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://t.co/M3TNVmUeco — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 12, 2023

12 Apr, 2023 06:58 PM IST UGC NET age limit and relaxation for JRF and Assistant Professor Candidates can check below the UGC NET age limit and relaxation for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor or Lecturership. JRF: Not more than 30 years as of 1st day of the month in which the examination is concluded i.e. 01.02.2023. Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Assistant Professor. UGC NET Age Limit Relaxation 2023: Category wise Category Age Relaxation Females of all categories 5 years Candidates having research experience Limited to the period spent on research (Maximum of 5 years) Candidates in the armed forces (subject to the length of service in the armed forces) 5 years SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender 5 years Candidates holding LLM degree 3 years





12 Apr, 2023 06:44 PM IST UGC NET marking scheme: How to calculate UGC NET score Candidates can check the marking scheme of UGC NET. Also, they can know what will be the grace marking in case of question or answer option discrepancy. Each question carries 02 (two) marks

The candidate will get 02 (two) marks for each correct response

There is no negative marking for an incorrect response

No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for review

If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit

If a question is found to be incorrect and the question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded only to those candidates who have attempted the question

12 Apr, 2023 05:22 PM IST What is UGC NET 2023 Qualifying Criteria: 40 percent for unreserved and 35 percent reserved category Candidates must have appeared in both the papers

General (Unreserved)/General-EWS candidates must have secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together

Candidates belonging to the reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non-Creamy Layer), PwD and third gender) must have secured at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together

12 Apr, 2023 01:30 PM IST NTA UGC NET result: Check through UMANG application and Digilocker Candidates can also check and download UGC NET results and scorecards through Umang and Digi Locker aplications. The result will be hosted on these two applications only after it will be released by the examination authority National Testing Agency (NTA).

12 Apr, 2023 01:21 PM IST UGC NET 2023: How to to check result The stepwise procedure to check result from the official website is mentioned below. Step 1: Visit the UGC NET official websites at ugcnet.nta.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage check for the result link Step 3: Enter credentials like roll number anfd date of birth in result login window Step 4: Check the result and take the print for future reference



12 Apr, 2023 01:06 PM IST Websites to check UGC NET result 2023: www.nta.ac.in or www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in Candidates can UGC NET result through official websites. The official websites to check result are www.nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in. While checking the result, candidates have to open the link where they have to enter login credentials like roll number. The official websites to check result are: www.nta.ac.in ugcnet.nta.nic.in