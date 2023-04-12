UGC NET Result 2023 Today LIVE Updates: Result Time and Direct Link to Active Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: University Grants Commission (UGC) is releasing the UGC NET Result for ‘December Cycle’ at 7 PM today. UGC NET 2023 Result will be declared for more than eight lakhs students. Students can download their UGC NET Scorecard by clicking on the result link provided on the official website of NTA. Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted that the result for the December 2022 cycle will be announced on 13 April. The scorecard for the NET exam will be available on ntaresult nic in. For the latest update on how to check ugc net result, UGC NTA NET result official website, more check the live updates below.
The UGC NET Result for December 2023 session was held in five phases for 83 subjects from February 21 to March 2, 2023. Candidates can check their result in the form of a scorecard. With the UGC NET Dec 2022 result the agency will release the scorecard which contains the raw score, normalized score, and other details of candidates. Check the result with the help of application number and date of birth on the portal after official release.
For candidates NTA has provided a helpline for queries related to UGC NET result 2023. Mail ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at: 011-4075 9000.
There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results.
SC category: 15%
ST category: 7.5%
OBC NCL candidates: 27%
Aspirants can check the UGC NET result 2023 on the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresult.nic.in. If they are facing issues in checking the scorecard they can do the same from the direct link shared here.
National Testing Agency will release the NET Result 2023 on the official website within one hour on the ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta result nic in.
The details on the UGC NET scorecard that must be checked by the candidates are shared below. Aspirants must cross check the details carefully on the scorecard.
Aspirants
Roll Number
Candidate’s Name
Father’s name
Application Number
Category
Date
Maximum marks
Mother’s name
Marks and Percentile scored in each paper
Paper
The result of UGC NET December cycle exam is available till 90 days from the date of declaration of result.
Candidates can check the UGC NET Result 2023 on any of the given platforms. The direct link to check the result will be updated here shortly.
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
ntaresults.nic.in
nta.ac.in
DigiLocker
UMANG
NTA will declare the result of UGC NET 2023 on the official website in due time. Candidates can check the result in Hindi and English from the direct link shared in the blog.
Go to the official website of UGC NET – ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on the ‘UGC NET Result’ link. After that provide the asked details. Yours marks will appear on the screen.
The NTA will release the all phases result for the UGC NET December 2022 - 2023 cycle exam today. The result of all 83 subjects will be available today on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Aspirants can check the UGC NET 2023 Result in Hindi from the direct link shared here.
Check - UGC NET Result 2023 in Hindi
The Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) result for the UGC NET december cycle exam is available at the same link on which the UGC NET score card is provided. NTA does not release the results separately for JRF and Assistant Professor.
To calculate the marks for UGC NET exam the following marking criteria are followed by the National Testing Agency.
Correct Answer: +2 Marks
Wrong Answer: 0 Marks
Unattempted: 0 Marks
Unanswered: 0 Marks
Dropped Questions: +2 Marks
It is expected that NTA will release the final answer key after the release of results for UGC NET December cycle. There is no provision to challenge the final answer key.
To login for the UGC NET 2023 result on the NTA portal aspirants will need their application number and date of birth. Keep these credentials handy to check the scorecard instantly.
For the assistant professor post the UGC NET Certificate is valid for lifetime. Whereas for the Junior Research Fellowship program the 3 Years.
The result can also be checked via UMANG App and Digilockar.
|Name Of The Exam
|UGC NET Exam 2023
|Conducted By
|National Testing Agency (NTA)
|Purpose
|To Recruit Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellows (JRF)
|UGC NET Application Form 2023 December Cycle
|29 December to 23 January 2023
|UGC NET Exam Date 2023
|21 February to 15 March 2023
|UGC NET Result 2023
|13 April 2023
|UGC NET Result 2023 December Session Time
|5:00 PM (Expected)
|Result Type
|Sarkari Result
|Official Website
|ugcnet.nta.nic.in
The Enhanced Contingency Rates for UGC NET JRF and SRF are give below.
|UGC NET Enhanced Contingency Rates
|
Contingency A
|Rs.10,000/-p.a. for initial two years
|
Humanities & Social Sciences
|Rs.20,500/-p.a. for remaining tenure
|
Contingency B
|Rs.12,000/-p.a. for initial two years
|
Science
|Rs.25,000/-p.a for remaining tenure
|Escort/ Reader Assistance
|Rs. 2,000/-p.m
|In case of physically handicapped & blind candidates
Emoluments for UGC NET JRF/SRF/RA: Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Senior Research Fellow (SRF)
The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of NET. Approximately, 50000 candidates to be selected based on the UGC NET result.
NTA यूजीसी नेट परिणाम 2023 की घोषणा 13 अप्रैल को की जानी है। दिसंबर 2022 परीक्षा रिजल्ट की घोषणा तिथि की पुष्टि विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग के अध्यक्ष ममिदाला जगदीश कुमार ने की है। यूजीसी के अध्यक्ष ने अपने ट्वीट में पोस्ट किया कि दिसंबर सत्र की परीक्षा के नतीजे आज यानि 13 अप्रैल, 2023 को घोषित किए जाएंगे।
अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें - Click Here
The validity of the UGC JRF certificate is three years. While there is no such validation limit for the post of Assistant Professor or lectureship certificate.
The criteria for determining UGC NET Cut off for each subject are as mentioned in the steps below:
Step 1: The number of candidates qualified in UGC NET is equal to 6% of the candidates who appeared in both papers of the exam
Step 2: Total slots are allocated to candidates belonging to different categories as per the reservation policy of the Government of India
Step 3: In order to be considered for the award of JRF and/ or eligibility for Assistant Professor, candidates need to score the minimum marks as mentioned below:
General Category Candidates: 40 per cent aggregate marks in both the papers taken together
Other Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL)/ Persons withDisability (PwD)/ Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST): 30 per cent aggregate marks in both the papers taken together
Each candidate’s UGC NET scorecard contains the following details:
Subject code and name
Number of candidates registered for the concerned subject
Number of candidates appeared for the concerned subject
Post applied for (JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor Only)
Paper-wise and total marks obtained
Paper-wise and total percentage obtained
Paper-wise and total percentile score obtained
Exam qualifying status
Roll number
Application number
Name
Father’s name
Mother’s name
Category
For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile).
The detailed procedure on NTA Score being adopted is available on NTA website under Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score. In case a subject test is conducted in multi-shifts, NTA Score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA Score for the Raw Marks for all the shifts/sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation.
In the event of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar / unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts)
For Example: In the examination held in two shifts, if the 40% marks correspond to a Percentile score of 78 in Shift 1 and 79 in Shift 2, then all those equal to or above 78 percentiles (Percentile score of 100 to 78) in both shifts will become eligible in General Category. A similar method will be adopted for the other categories to determine eligibility cut-offs. In case the examination is held in a greater number of shifts the same principle shall apply.
A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared for 83 subjects. The exams were conducted in 16 days from February 21 to March 16 in 32 shifts. The exams were held at 663 centres across 186 cities.
NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow, UGC CHief, M Jagadesh Kumar, confirmed through a tweet.
NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://t.co/M3TNVmUeco— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 12, 2023
Candidates can check below the UGC NET age limit and relaxation for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor or Lecturership.
JRF: Not more than 30 years as of 1st day of the month in which the examination is concluded i.e. 01.02.2023.
Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Assistant Professor.
UGC NET Age Limit Relaxation 2023: Category wise
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
Females of all categories
|
5 years
|
Candidates having research experience
|
Limited to the period spent on research
(Maximum of 5 years)
|
Candidates in the armed forces (subject to the length of service in the armed forces)
|
5 years
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender
|
5 years
|
Candidates holding LLM degree
|
3 years
Candidates can check the marking scheme of UGC NET. Also, they can know what will be the grace marking in case of question or answer option discrepancy.
The stepwise procedure to check result from the official website is mentioned below.
Step 1: Visit the UGC NET official websites at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage check for the result link
Step 3: Enter credentials like roll number anfd date of birth in result login window
Step 4: Check the result and take the print for future reference
Candidates can UGC NET result through official websites. The official websites to check result are
www.nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in. While checking the result, candidates have to open the link where they have to enter login credentials like roll number.
The official websites to check result are:
