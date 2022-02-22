HPSSC Clerk Answer Key 2022 (Released) @hpsssb.hp.gov.in, Download Link Here

HPSSC Clerk Answer Key 2022 has been released by Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) or HPSSSB on hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Check Download Link Here.

HPSSC Clerk Answer Key 2022: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) or HPSSSB has released the answer key of the exam for the post of Clerk LDR Posts at hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Candidates can download HPSSC Answer Key by visiting the official website.

HPSSC Clerk Answer Key Link is given below.

HPSSC Clerk Answer Key Download Link

The candidates can also submit objections, if any, through offline mode. They are required to submit the objection along with Documentary proof to the office of HPSSC by post or in person. The last date for submitting the objection is 28 February upto 5 PM.

They should mention the Question Booklet Series Number and Question Paper.

How to Download HPSSC Clerk Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the official website of HPSSC - hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Click on 'Notifications' and then on 'Lastest Notification' Click on ‘Provisional Answer Key for the post of Clerk (LDR) (Post Code- 925) Download HPSSC Clerk Answer Key PDF Take a print out for future use

HPSSC Clerk Exam was conducted on 20 February, against post code 925. After evaluating the objection, the commission will upload the final answer key.

HPSSC Clerk Result shall be prepared on the basis of final answer key. The candidates are advised to keep visiting our website for lastest updates.