HPU Panchayat Secretary Result 2021-22 Out, Check Login Link Here

HPU Panchayat Secretary Result 2021-22: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has released the marks of the exam for the post of Panchayat Secretary at recruitment.hpushimla.in. Candidates can download HPU Results from the official website.

Himachal Panchayat Secretary Result Link is given below. The candidates can also download Panchayat Secretary Result through this link:

As per the official website, "Entrance examination result for the post of Panchayat Secretary has been published. Click of Apply Job link, enter your credentials, select Job type & advertisement no. and your marks will be displayed in the grid list".



How to Download HPU Panchayat Secretary Result 2021?

Step1: Go to the official website of HPU - recruitment.hpushimla.in

Step 2:On the homepage you are required to click on ‘Apply Job’

Step 3:It will redirect you to login page where you are required to enter your login details such as ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’ and ‘Login’

Step 4: Select Job type and advertisement no.

Step 5 Download HPU Panchayat Secretary Marks 2022

Selected candidates shall be called for certificate verification or any other selection process as per university,