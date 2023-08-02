HSSC CET Admit Card 2023 (OUT) at hssc.gov.in: Check Haryana CET Mains Call Letter Here

HSSC CET Admit Card 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission uploaded Haryana CET Mains Call Letter at .hssc.gov.in. Check Direct Link to download the admit card, Exam Date, and Other information here.

HSSC CET Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) at https://www.hssc.gov.in/. The commission is conducting the written examination Optical Mark Recognition (OMR Sheet Based) on 05 August 2023 (Saturday) & 06 August 2023 (Sunday) for all Categories under Group No. 56 & 57 against Advt. No. 03/2023 of Group-C posts. Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to download the admit card from the official website using their registration details.

Once you have downloaded your admit card, please check the following details carefully: Your name, date of birth, registration ID, roll number, exam details (date, time, and venue), and the instructions for the exam.

The exam will be conducted from 10:30 A.M to 12:15 P.M on both days. Candidate must bring a printed Admit Card with a recent coloured photo, pasted on admit card at mark B duly self-attested and one identity proof in original with a photo like Driving License, Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Passport etc. at the Examination Centre failing which the candidate will not be allowed to enter in the Examination Centre.

HSSC CET Admit Card Download Link

How to Download HSSC CET Admit Card 2023 ?

The exam is being conducted for a total of 31529 Group C Posts. The applicants who are going to appear in the offline examination can download the admit card with the help of these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) at https://www.hssc.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the official website "CET Mains Admit Card 2023" and click on it.

Step 3: Now, furnish your username and password to access your account.

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout of the admit card