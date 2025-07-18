(Link Active)HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 Out: Download CET Admit Card PDF at hryssc.in - Link Here

HSSC CET Exam Date 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 download link on its official website. Candidates appearing in the written examinations for Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 of Group-C posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. The written exam for the Group-C posts against Advt. No. 01/2025 will be held on July 26 and 27, 2025 in morning & evening session as per schedule released. The candidates should note that they will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors before entering the Examination Centre. There will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for the exam with the full marks 100.Total time allotte for the exam will be 1 Hour 45 Minutes.

The Commission has activated admit cards download link on its official website. Candidates who have applied for this exam can now download the exam schedule and hall ticket update after visiting the official site- hssc.gov.in. In case a candidate forgets his/her CET Registration No. or Password, he/she can click on the Forgot your password / username? link available on the login screen. HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 Download Candidates can download the admit card for HSSC CET 2025 Group C exam through the link given below using their login details such as user ID and password. You are required to carry a photocopy of the admit card to appear in the examination. HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 Download Link What to do if you forget Login Credentials? In case a candidate forgets his/her CET Registration No. or Password, he/she can click on the Forgot your password / username? link available on the login screen. If the candidates are unable to remember their login credentials and the OTP is not received on their mobile number, candidates may click the Resend button or select Click here to get OTP on email to receive the OTP on his/her registered email address.

HSSC CET Exam 2025: Know Details About OMR Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to check all the crucial details about the OMR sheet. According to the detailed instructions released by HSSC, the OMR sheets will have three folios- Original OMR,

Commission copy and

Candidate copy. The candidates are advised to not to mark anything on Commission copy. The impression of the Original OMR sheet will be automatically marked on all the three folios. The pencil should not be used for darkening the circle. If more than one circle is found darkened, that answer will not be evaluated. However, if a candidate smudges/scratches/erases any place on the OMR sheet in any manner with Eraser, Nail, Blade, White Fluid/Whitener etc. then in such circumstances OMR Sheet/Answer Sheet and candidature of the candidate shall be cancelled.

HSSC CET Group C 2025 Exam Pattern Under the selection process for Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 of Group-C posts, candidates applied successfully will have to appear in the written exam scheduled on July 26 and 27, 2025. The question paper will be of the level of Senior Secondary Education i.e. 10+2 level except for the subjects of Hindi and English, wherefore the level shall be of Matriculation. Check the details of the pattern of examination given below- Particulars Details Total number of Multiple Choice Questions(MCQs) 100 Total marks 100 Duration of examination 1 Hour 45 Minutes HSSC CET Group C Exam 2025 Dates The written exam for the Group-C posts against Advt. No. 01/2025 will be held on July 26 and 27, 2025 in morning & evening session Candidates can check the Haryana CET Group C Exam Schedule in the table below.

Particulars Details Date, Session and Time of Written Exam 26.07.2025 Morning: 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM & Evening: 03:15 PM to 05:00 PM Date, Session and Time of Written Exam 27.07.2025 Morning: 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM & Evening: 03:15 PM to 05:00 PM Duration 1 Hour 45 Minutes (105 Minutes including 5 minutes for filing fifth option) Pattern of Exam Objective Type / MCQ Based Mode of Written Exam Offline (OMR Based) Medium Hindi & English (Bilingual)

Haryana CET Admit Card 2025: Check Group C Recruitment Highlights Name of the Commission Haryana Staff Selection Commission Exam Name HSSC Group C CET Mains Exam 2025 HSSC Group C Exam Date 2025 July 26 and 27, 2025 HSSC Group C CET Admit Card 2025 Out HSSC Website hssc.gov.in How to Download Haryana CET Admit Card 2025?

To download the Haryana CET Group C Exam Notice PDF, candidates can follow the following steps: Go to the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission, hssc.gov.in.

Click on the link 'NOTICE TO THE CANDIDATES FOR COMMON ELIGIBILITY TEST (CET) 2025 OF GROUP-C POSTS AGAINST ADVT. 01/2025'

A new page will open where you are required to click on 'Registered Candidates' option

Enter the asked details

Your HSSC admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and print it for future reference. Haryana CET Exam 2025: Checek Items Barred The written exam for the Group-C posts against Advt. No. 01/2025 is scheduled to be held on July 26 and 27, 2025 across the state. Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to download their hall ticket and go through the same extensively and follow the guidelines. The candidates should note that they will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors before entering the Examination Centre. The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances.