HSSC Commando Physical Result 2021: Download Haryana Police Constable PET/PST PDF Here

HSSC Commando Physical Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has uploaded the list of the candidates shortlisted for written exam for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing) on hssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in Haryana Police Commando PMT and PST can download Haryana Commando Result through HSSC Commando Physical Result Link given below:

HSSC Commando Result PDF

The commission will release the schedule for the written exam shortly on its website. The exam will have 100 objective type having Hundred multiple choice questions of 0.60 marks each The duration of the exam is 1 hour and 30 minutes. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The medium of examination shall be bilingual i.e. both in Hindi as well as in English.

The final merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in (PMT+PST+ Knowledge Test.

How to Download Haryana Commando Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to HSSC official website - hssc.gov.in

Click on the link ‘List of Qualified Candidates for Written Examination of Male Constable (Commando Wing)’ given under ‘Result’ Section at the bottom of the page

Download Haryana Police Commando Result PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates

Take a print out for future use

HSSC Commando Recruitment 2021 is being done for 520 posts of Male Constable in Commando Wing (Group C) of Police department. Online Applications were invited from 14 June to 26 June 2021.