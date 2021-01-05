HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021: 7298 Vacancies Notified in Haryana Police, 12th Pass Eligible, Apply Online for Constable Posts @hssc.gov.in
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Male Constable (General Duty), Female Constable (General Duty) and f Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1 for 12th Passed Candidates on its website hssc.gov.in. Check Selection Process, Eligibility, Salary, Exam Pattern, Important Dates and Other Details
HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Male Constable (General Duty), Female Constable (General Duty) and Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1 for 12th Passed Candidates on its website hssc.gov.in. It is a golden opportunity for the candidates seeking job in Police Department as a total of 7298 vacancies are available for Group C Posts.
Haryana Constable Online Application process will start from 11 January 2020 on HSSC official website hssc.gov.in. The last date for HSSC Constable Online Application is 10 February 2021. HSSC online application can be filled up using URL address i.e adv42020.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.
Candidates who will fill the online application successfully will be called for the exam either Online (CBT) or OMR Based which is likely to be held from 27 March 2021 to 28 March 2021 & the date, time and place of examination will be as per admit card.
HSSC Constable Important Dates
|Event
|Date
|Starting Date of Application
|11 January 2021
|Last Date of Application
|10 February 2021
|Exam Date
|27 March 2021 to 28 March 2021
HSSC Constable Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 7298
- Male Constable (General Duty) - 5500(Gen=1980, SC=990, BCA=770, BCB=440, EWS=550, ESMGEN=385, ESM-SC=110, ESM-BCA=110, ESM-BCB=165)
- Female Constable (General Duty) - 1100 (Gen=396, SC=198, BCA=154, BCB=88, EWS=110, ESM-GEN=77, ESM-SC=22, ESM-BCA=22, ESM-BCB=33)
- Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1 - 698
HSSC Constable Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education Board/Institution for all the categories.
- Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher education.
Physical Qualification
Male:
- General Category - 170 cm
- Reserved Category - 168 cm
- Chest - 83 Centimetre (un-expanded) to 87 centimetre (expanded) with expansion of 04 Centimetre (minimum). 81 Centimetre (un-expanded) to 85 centimetre (expanded) with expansion of 04 Centimetre (minimum) for reserved category.
Female
Height
- General Category - 158 cm
- Reserved Category - 156 cm
Age Limit:
18-25 years (On the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Constable i.e on 01-12-2020)
HSSC Constable Salary/Pay Scale
Rs. 21700-69100 - Level-3, Cell-I
Selection Process for HSSC Constable
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Knowledge Test (80% weightage)
- Physical Screening Test (PST) (Qualifying in Nature)
- Physical Measurement Test(PMT) (Qualifying in Nature)
- Additional qualification:(10% weightage)
- Miscellaneous (10% weightage)
HSSC Constable Exam Pattern
There will be objective type multiple choice questions of 0.80 marks each
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|
General Studies
General Science
Current affairs
General Reasoning
Mental Aptitude
Numerical abilityAgriculture
Animal husbandry
Other relevant fields/trades etc.
10 Questions related to basic knowledge of compute
|100
|0.80 marks each
|1 hour and 30 minute
There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The medium of examination shall be Hindi except where the knowledge of English language of the candidates is to be tested. The medium of examination shall be bilingual i.e. both in Hindi as well as in English.
HSSC Constable Syllabus
The standard of questions shall be as expected of an educated person having passed 10+2 examination of Board of School Education Haryana for the post of Constable.
HSSC Constable Admit Card
The admit card is expected to be released on the official website of HSSC in the month of Feb or March 2021
HSSC Constable Physical Screening Test (PST)
The candidates who have qualified in Knowledge Test will be called for Physical Screening Test, which would be only qualifying in nature, to judge their physical fitness and endurance. The standards prescribed for this test shall be as under :
|Candidates
|Test distance
|Qualifying Time
|Male
|2.5 Kilometer
|12 Min
|Female
|1.0 Kilometer
|6 min
|.Ex.-serviceman
|1.0 Kilometer
|5 min
HSSC Constable Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
The candidates who have qualified the Physical Screening Test shall have to undergo Physical Measurement Test.
Additional qualification
All candidates who have qualified the Physical Measurement Test shall be called for scrutiny of documents.
How to Apply for HSSC Constable Posts
The eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website (http://adv42020.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx) from 11 January to 10 February 2021 as follow:
- The candidate should fill all details while filling the Online Application Form. After applying online, Registration No. and Password will be generated.
- Take print out of the registration no. and password screen for future reference of your application status and for Reprinting of your online filled application form and e-Challan form.
- After successful submission of application, candidates can again take final print out of application form and e-Challan. f. The hard copy of application form along with all uploaded documents must be brought at the time when called upon to do so by Haryana Staff Selection Commission. No documents which has not been uploaded, shall be entertained.
Haryana Police Constable Notification Download PDF
Haryana Police Constable Online Application
Application Fee:
- Male and Female Non Resident of Haryana- Rs. 100/-
- Female of Haryana resident only - Rs. 50/-
- Male SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only - Rs. 25/-
- Female SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only - Rs. 13/-
- SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only - No Fee