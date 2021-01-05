HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021: 7298 Vacancies Notified in Haryana Police, 12th Pass Eligible, Apply Online for Constable Posts @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Male Constable (General Duty), Female Constable (General Duty) and Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1 for 12th Passed Candidates on its website hssc.gov.in. It is a golden opportunity for the candidates seeking job in Police Department as a total of 7298 vacancies are available for Group C Posts.

Haryana Constable Online Application process will start from 11 January 2020 on HSSC official website hssc.gov.in. The last date for HSSC Constable Online Application is 10 February 2021. HSSC online application can be filled up using URL address i.e adv42020.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.

Candidates who will fill the online application successfully will be called for the exam either Online (CBT) or OMR Based which is likely to be held from 27 March 2021 to 28 March 2021 & the date, time and place of examination will be as per admit card.

HSSC Constable Important Dates

Event Date Starting Date of Application 11 January 2021 Last Date of Application 10 February 2021 Exam Date 27 March 2021 to 28 March 2021

HSSC Constable Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 7298

Male Constable (General Duty) - 5500(Gen=1980, SC=990, BCA=770, BCB=440, EWS=550, ESMGEN=385, ESM-SC=110, ESM-BCA=110, ESM-BCB=165)

Female Constable (General Duty) - 1100 (Gen=396, SC=198, BCA=154, BCB=88, EWS=110, ESM-GEN=77, ESM-SC=22, ESM-BCA=22, ESM-BCB=33)

Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1 - 698

HSSC Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education Board/Institution for all the categories.

Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher education.

Physical Qualification

Male:

General Category - 170 cm

Reserved Category - 168 cm

Chest - 83 Centimetre (un-expanded) to 87 centimetre (expanded) with expansion of 04 Centimetre (minimum). 81 Centimetre (un-expanded) to 85 centimetre (expanded) with expansion of 04 Centimetre (minimum) for reserved category.

Female

Height

General Category - 158 cm

Reserved Category - 156 cm

Age Limit:

18-25 years (On the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Constable i.e on 01-12-2020)

HSSC Constable Salary/Pay Scale

Rs. 21700-69100 - Level-3, Cell-I

Selection Process for HSSC Constable

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Knowledge Test (80% weightage) Physical Screening Test (PST) (Qualifying in Nature) Physical Measurement Test(PMT) (Qualifying in Nature) Additional qualification:(10% weightage) Miscellaneous (10% weightage)

HSSC Constable Exam Pattern

There will be objective type multiple choice questions of 0.80 marks each

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Studies General Science Current affairs General Reasoning Mental Aptitude Numerical abilityAgriculture Animal husbandry Other relevant fields/trades etc. 10 Questions related to basic knowledge of compute 100 0.80 marks each 1 hour and 30 minute

There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The medium of examination shall be Hindi except where the knowledge of English language of the candidates is to be tested. The medium of examination shall be bilingual i.e. both in Hindi as well as in English.

HSSC Constable Syllabus

The standard of questions shall be as expected of an educated person having passed 10+2 examination of Board of School Education Haryana for the post of Constable.

HSSC Constable Admit Card

The admit card is expected to be released on the official website of HSSC in the month of Feb or March 2021

HSSC Constable Physical Screening Test (PST)

The candidates who have qualified in Knowledge Test will be called for Physical Screening Test, which would be only qualifying in nature, to judge their physical fitness and endurance. The standards prescribed for this test shall be as under :

Candidates Test distance Qualifying Time Male 2.5 Kilometer 12 Min Female 1.0 Kilometer 6 min .Ex.-serviceman 1.0 Kilometer 5 min

HSSC Constable Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

The candidates who have qualified the Physical Screening Test shall have to undergo Physical Measurement Test.

Additional qualification

All candidates who have qualified the Physical Measurement Test shall be called for scrutiny of documents.

How to Apply for HSSC Constable Posts

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website (http://adv42020.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx) from 11 January to 10 February 2021 as follow:

The candidate should fill all details while filling the Online Application Form. After applying online, Registration No. and Password will be generated.

Take print out of the registration no. and password screen for future reference of your application status and for Reprinting of your online filled application form and e-Challan form.

After successful submission of application, candidates can again take final print out of application form and e-Challan. f. The hard copy of application form along with all uploaded documents must be brought at the time when called upon to do so by Haryana Staff Selection Commission. No documents which has not been uploaded, shall be entertained.

Haryana Police Constable Notification Download PDF

Haryana Police Constable Online Application

Application Fee: