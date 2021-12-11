Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HSSC Constable Result 2021 Announced @hssc.gov.in, Check List of candidates for PST

HSSC Constable Result 2021 has been announced by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on hssc.gov.in. Check Result PDF and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 11, 2021 22:45 IST
HSSC Constable Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result for recruitment to the post of Male Constable (GD) Advt. No.4/2020, Category No. 01 of Police Department, Haryana, Panchkula. The candidates who appeared in the HSSC Male Constable Exam 2021 can download their results through the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

The written test for HSSC Male Constable Exam 2021 was held on 30 October 2021, 1 November 2021 and 2 November 2021. The list of the selected candidates has been now uploaded for PST (Physical Screening Test) for the post of Male Constable (GD). The shortlisted candidates appear for the Physical Screening Test from 17 December to 28 December 2021.

The candidates are advised to download the Admit Card for Physical Screening Test from the website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in of the Commission from 14 December 2021. The candidates are required to download two copies of HSSC Constable PST admit card and to be brought at the time of PST.

A total of 7298 group C constable posts are to be filled. For the candidates who have been shortlisted their physical screening test has been scheduled for 17th December to 28th December 2021.

How to Download HSSC Male Constable Exam 2021 Result?

  1. Visit the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘HSSC Male Constable Exam 2021 Result’.
  3. A PDF will be opened.
  4. Download HSSC Male Constable Exam 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

Download HSSC Male Constable Exam 2021 Result

 

