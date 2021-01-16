HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment Exam 2020-21 Canceled, Download Haryana Gram Sachic Exam Cancellation Notice @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment Exam 2020-21 Canceled: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has published an important notice regarding HSSC Gramin Sachiv 2020-21 on its official website (hssc.gov.in) on 16 January 2021. As per the notice, the written exam which was held on 09 January 2021 (Saturday) and 10 January 2020 (Sunday) in Morning Shift from 10 :30 AM to 12 Noon and in Evening Shift from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM for the post of Gramin Sachiv is canceled .

The notification reads, “Reference Haryana Staff Selection Commission Written Examination (OMR Based) Notice Dated: 04.12.2020 which was published in various Leading Newspapers of Hindi & English and also uploaded on the Commission’s website for holding the written Examination for the Post of Gram Sachiv Cat. No. 01 against advt. no. 09/2019 for which the written examination was held on 09.01.21 and 10.01.21 in various districts of Haryana. It is notified for the information of all the candidates that the aforesaid examination held on 09.01.21 (Morning & Evening shifts) and 10.01.21 (Morning & Evening shift) is hereby cancelled. Inconvenience is regretted.”

All candidates who have appeared in the exam are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates regarding this.

HSSC had published the notification for filling up 697 vacancies of Gram Sachiv under Development and Panchayat Department of Haryanaagainst advertisement number 09/2019 in the month of February 2020.

HSSC Gramin Sachiv Exam Cancellation Notice