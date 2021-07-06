HSSC Haryana Police Constable Admit Card 2021 Expected Soon @hssc.gov.in: Exam for GD Male Candidates in August

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is soon expected to release the admit card date for the post of Constable (Group C) on its website - hssc.gov.in. Check Details Here

Haryana Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced exam dates for the post of Male Constable (General Duty) and Female Constable (General Duty) on its website -hssc.gov.in. HSSC Constable GD Exam will be held as:

HSSC Male Constable Exam - 07 and 08 August 2021 from 10.30 A.M to12.00 Noon and from 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M HSSC Female Constable Exam - 04 September 2021 from 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M.

Hence, HSSC Constable Admit Card for male candidates are expected soon on hssc.gov.in. Earlier, HSSC Constable Exam was scheduled on 27 March and 28 March 2021.

Candidates can check Haryana Police Constable Exam date, time and place on their HSSC Constable Admit Card, once the admit card released.

HSSC Constable Exam Notice

HSSC Constable Exam Pattern

There will be 100 questions on General Studies, General Science Current affairs, General Reasoning,Mental Aptitude Numerical abilityAgriculture,Animal husbandry and Other relevant fields/trades etc including 10 Questions related to basic knowledge of computer Each question will be of 0.80 marks each Total Marks of the exam are 80 There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The level of the exam is of 12th class examination of Board of School Education Haryana The medium of examination shall be bilingual i.e. both in Hindi as well as in English.

Those who qualify in the HSSC Constable Knowledge Test will be called for Physical Screening Test (PST) (Qualifying in Nature) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) which are qualifying in nature.

HSSC had invited online applications for filling up 7298 vacant vacancies of Male Constable (General Duty) Post, Female Constable (General Duty) Post and Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1 Post rom 11 January to 25 February 2021.