HSSC Haryana Police SI Recruitment 2021: 465 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is hiring 400 Male and Female Sub-Inspector (SI) of Group C under Police department on its website - hssc.gov.in. Check vacancy breakup, salary, selection process, application process here

HSSC SI Recruitment 2021 Notification: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) of Group C under Police department on its website - hssc.gov.in. HSSC SI Online Registration will start from 19 June 2021 on the URL address i.e adv32021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx. The last date for Haryana SI Application is 02 July 2021. However, the last date for submitting application is 06 July 2021.

A total of 465 vacancies are available of which 400 posts are for Sub inspector Male and 65 vacancies for HSSC SI Female. More details on HSSC SI Recruitment 2021 such as vacancy breakup, salary, selection process, application process are given below:

HSSC SI Notification Download

HSSC SI Online Application Link

HSSC Haryana Police SI Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 19 June 2021 Last Date of Application - 02 July 2021 till 11:59 PM Last Date of Submitting Fee - 06 July 2021

HSSC Haryana Police SI Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector - 465 Posts

Male - 400 (Gen=144, SC=72, BCA=56, BCB=32, EWS=40, ESM-GEN=28, ESMSC=8, ESM-BCA=8, ESM-BCB=12)

Female - 65 (Gen=24, SC=12, BCA=09, BCB=05, EWS=06, ESM-GEN=05, ESMSC=01, ESM-BCA=01, ESM-BCB=02)

HSSC Haryana Police SI Salary:

Rs. 35400- 112400- Level-6, Cell-I.

HSSC SI Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from a recognized university or its equivalent. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher;

Age Limit:

21-27 years

Selection Process for HSSC SI

Candidates will be called for:

Knowledge Test (80% weightage) Physical Screening Test(PST) Physical Measurement Test(PMT)

How to Apply for HSSC SI .Recruitment 2021 ?

1.The online application can be filled up using URL address i.e http://adv3/2021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx. from 19 June to 03 July 2021

Application Fee:

General Male - Rs. 150/- General Female - Rs. 75/- Male SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only - Rs. 35/- Female SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only - Rs. 18/-

Ex - No Fee

Against these posts no recruitment process could be initiated and the same were cancelled by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Panchkula vide Withdrawal Notice dated 15.06.2021. The candidates who had earlier applied against the above categories will also be eligible against the readvertised posts. The Government has decided to give one time relaxation in fee and age to the candidate who had applied against the Advertisement No.06/2019 issued by Haryana staff selection commission