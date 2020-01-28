HSSC Recruitment 2020 for 2978 Clerk, Steno, Translator, Engineer & Others, Application Reopened @hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has re-opened the application link for various posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer, Hindi Translator and Other Posts, against advertisement number 11/2019. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for HSSC Recruitment 2020 from 27 January to 03 February 2020. However, the last date for submitting fee is 06 February 2020. Candidates must ensure the eligibility criteria before applying Online.

A total of 2978 vacancies are notified under DHBVN (Dakshin Haryana Bijali Vitran Nigam), UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) & HVPN (Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam).

The selection for HSSC 2978 posts will be done on the basis of written exam. The written examination will be either on OMR Sheet based or online computer based (CBT).

Candidates can get more details regarding Haryana Staff Selection Commission Recruitment through this article.

HSSC Jobs Notification

HSSC 19/2019 Re-open Notice

HSSC Online Application Link

Notification Detail

Advertisement Number - 11/2019

Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications - 10 July 2019

Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 25 July 2019 till 11:59 PM

Closing Date for Fee Submission - 29 July 2019

HSSC Vacancy Details

DHBVNL

Junior System Engineer - 146 Posts

Assistant Line Man (ALM) - 183 Posts

Assistant Law Officer - 3 Posts

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 440 Posts

HVPNL

Assistant Law Officer - 2 Posts

Protection Assistant - 18 Posts

Store Assistant - 8 Posts

Section Officer Account - 6 Posts

Divisional Accountant - 10 Posts

Pharmacists - 4 Posts

Jr. Scale Steno - 34 Posts

Steno Typist - 25 Post

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 40 Posts

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) - 15 Post

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) - 6 Post

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 23 Post

Hindi Translator - 5 Posts

Junior Accountant - 19 Post

Lab Technician - 1 Post

Junior Draftsman - 76 Posts

UHBVNL

Assistant Line Man (ALM) 1307 Post

Divisional/Revenue Accountant 48 Posts

Junior Software Developer 2 Posts

Junior Test Engineer 1 Posts

Assistant Law Officer 3 Posts

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) 495 Posts

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) 58 Posts

Pay Scale:

44900-142400

Eligibility Criteria for HSSC LDC, UDC, Steno, Translator, Engineer & Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior System Engineer - B.E./B.Tech (IT/Computer Science/Electronics and Communications) or MCA or M.Sc (IT Computer Science/Application/Electronics and Communications) from a recognized University or institution with minimum 6O% marks 18-42 yrs

- B.E./B.Tech (IT/Computer Science/Electronics and Communications) or MCA or M.Sc (IT Computer Science/Application/Electronics and Communications) from a recognized University or institution with minimum 6O% marks 18-42 yrs Assistant LineMan (ALM) - Matric with 2 years ITI course in Electrician/wireman trade or having 2 years Vocational course under the trade Lineman or Electrician (Maintenance and Repair of Electrical & Domestic Appliances) conducted by Director, industrial training & vocational Education,

- Matric with 2 years ITI course in Electrician/wireman trade or having 2 years Vocational course under the trade Lineman or Electrician (Maintenance and Repair of Electrical & Domestic Appliances) conducted by Director, industrial training & vocational Education, Assistant Law Officer - Haryana LLB (Professional) with Degree from any university recognized by the Govt. of three yás practice as an advocate

Haryana LLB (Professional) with Degree from any university recognized by the Govt. of three yás practice as an advocate Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Bachelor General Degree in commerce with a minimum 50% marks in respect of category/other category candidates and 45% marks for SC category candidates of Haryana domicile from any university recognizcd by the Government of Haryana. should have passed the state Eligibility Test in computer Appreciation and Application (SETC) conducted HATRON

Bachelor General Degree in commerce with a minimum 50% marks in respect of category/other category candidates and 45% marks for SC category candidates of Haryana domicile from any university recognizcd by the Government of Haryana. should have passed the state Eligibility Test in computer Appreciation and Application (SETC) conducted HATRON Protection Assistant - Matric with 2 year ITI certificate in Electrician/ Instrumentation / Electronics trade

Matric with 2 year ITI certificate in Electrician/ Instrumentation / Electronics trade Store Assistant - Graduation with minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the Govt. of Haryana. OR Post-Graduation with minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the Govt. of Haryana in case of candidates having graduation with marks less than 50%

Graduation with minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the Govt. of Haryana. OR Post-Graduation with minimum 50% marks from any University recognized by the Govt. of Haryana in case of candidates having graduation with marks less than 50% Section Officer Account - Master Degree in commerce in first division OR minimum Graduate from any university recognized by the Govt. of Haryana with 60% in respect of General category/other category candidates & 55% marks of sc category candidates of Haryana domicile & having certificate in Integrated professional competence course (Ipcc) chartered Accountant (Intermediate) from their institute of chartered Accountant of India with 3 years experience.

Master Degree in commerce in first division OR minimum Graduate from any university recognized by the Govt. of Haryana with 60% in respect of General category/other category candidates & 55% marks of sc category candidates of Haryana domicile & having certificate in Integrated professional competence course (Ipcc) chartered Accountant (Intermediate) from their institute of chartered Accountant of India with 3 years experience. Divisional Accountant - Master Degree in commerce Govt. of Haryana with from any university recogized by the state

- Master Degree in commerce Govt. of Haryana with from any university recogized by the state Pharmacists - Matriculation or equivalent examination with Education Board or any other Education Board by the State Government of Haryana. Having a Diploma in pharmacy State Government from an Institution recognized by the of Haryana.

Matriculation or equivalent examination with Education Board or any other Education Board by the State Government of Haryana. Having a Diploma in pharmacy State Government from an Institution recognized by the of Haryana. Jr. Scale Steno/ Lower Division Clerk/UDC - Graduation with minimum 60% marks from any University recognized by the Govt. of Haryana. OR Post-Graduation with minimum 60% marks

- Graduation with minimum 60% marks from any University recognized by the Govt. of Haryana. OR Post-Graduation with minimum 60% marks Steno Typist - 10+2(vocational) with at least 60% marks or equivalent and above for General category/other category candidates OR Master Degree in commerce from a university duly recognized by central Government or state Government with a minimum 60% in respect of General/other category candidate

10+2(vocational) with at least 60% marks or equivalent and above for General category/other category candidates OR Master Degree in commerce from a university duly recognized by central Government or state Government with a minimum 60% in respect of General/other category candidate Hindi Translator - Graduation with Honours in Hindi from any University recognized by Govt. of Haryana. OR Graduation with Honours in Sanskrit from any university recognized by Govt. of Haryana.

Graduation with Honours in Hindi from any University recognized by Govt. of Haryana. OR Graduation with Honours in Sanskrit from any university recognized by Govt. of Haryana. Junior Draftsman - Matric with 2 years ITI certificate in Draftsman trade in civil with 2 years experience in a reputed firm/organization after having obtained the said certificate; OR Three years Diploma in Architecture Assistantship with minimum 60% marks in respect of General category/other category candidates and 55% marks of SC category candidates of Haryana domicile.

For more information, check detailed notification.

Age Limit:

18-42 years

Selection Procedure for HSSC Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written exam.

How to Apply for HSSC Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through Online mode through www.hssc.gov.in from 10 July to 25 July 2019 till 11:59 PM

Application Fee for HSSC :

Application Fee for Cat. No. 1, 3, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25

General (Male/Female) - Rs 150/-

General (Female of Haryana) - Rs. 75/-

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Male) - Rs. 35/-

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Female) - Rs. 18/-

Application Fee for Cat. No. 2, 4, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27