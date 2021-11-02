HSSC HSSIDC Admit Card 2021 on 16 November @hssc.gov.in, Check Exam Date Here

Haryana Staff Service Commission (HSSC) has released the exam date and admit card date for the post of Senior Account Clerk, Draftsman, Assistant Manager, Assistant Draughtsman,Assistant Manager and Assistant.

HSSC HSSIDC Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Service Commission (HSSC) is going to upload the admit card of the written exam Optical Mark Recognition (OMR Sheets based) for the post of Senior Account Clerk, Draftsman, Assistant Manager, Assistant Draughtsman,Assistant Manager and Assistant for Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC), on 16 November 2021.

Candidates who have applied for HSIIDC Recruitment 2021 can check the exam scheduled through the table below:

Name of the Post Exam Date Time

Senior Account Clerk (HSIIDC) 21 November 2021 (Sunday) from 09:00 AM to 10:30 AM Draftsman (Civil) (Chief Engineer Panchayati Raj Public Works Haryana) 21 November 2021 (Sunday) from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM Assistant Manager (Electrical) (HSIIDC 21 November 2021 (Sunday) from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM Assistant Draughtsman (Architecture, Haryana) 21 November 2021 (Sunday) from 04:00 P.M. to 05:30 P.M Assistant (HSIIDC) 22 December 2021 from 04:00 P.M. to 05:30 P.M

The candidates can check the exam time and venue on their admit card, once it is released.

Candidate must bring legibly printed Admit Card with 2 recent colored photo, one pasted on admit card at mark B duly attested by Gazetted Officer and one identity proof with photo like Driving License, Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Passport etc. at the Examination Centre failing which candidate will not be allowed to enter in the Examination Centre

HSSC HSSIDC Exam Pattern:

There will be 90 multiple choice questions on General awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and Concerned or Relevant Subject,History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana

The exam will be of 90 marks

The duration of the exam is one and half hour

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.