HSSC Lady Supervisor Exam 2020-21 Postponed: Download Notice @hssc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Uodates, Exam Pattern, Selection Process Here

HSSC Lady Supervisor Exam 2020-21: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has postponed the written exam for the post of Lady Supervisor (CATEGORY - 13) under advertisement number 15/2019. HSSC Lady Supervisor Exam was scheduled to be held on 17 January 2021 (Sunday) in evening sessions from 3 PM to 4:30 PM which is now postponed due to administrative reasons. Candidates who have applied for the posts should keep a track on official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Notice Reads, “It is notified for the information of all concerned that the aforesaid examinationsscheduled on 16.01.21 and 17.01.21are hereby postponed due to administrative reasons.Fresh Schedule will be issued later on”.

HSSC 15/2019 Exam Postponed Notice Download

HSSC Lady Supervisor Admit Card

HSSC will release the admit card for the said posts on its HSSC 15/2019 Recruitment website - recruitment-portal.in/adv152019.html. Candidates will be required to download HSSC Lady Supervisor Admit Card in order to appear the exam.HSSC Lady Supervisor Admit Card Date shall be announced soon on the official website of HSSC.

HSSC Lady Supervisor Exam Pattern:

There will be 90 Multiple-choice questions related to General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi, Concerned Subject (75% weightage) and History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. Of Haryana (25% weightage). Each question will equal marks. The candidates will be given 1 hour 30 minutes to complete the test.

HSSC Lady Supervisor Selection Criteria

The total marks of selection are 100 as follow:

OMR Based (Optical Marks Recognition Sheet Based) Written Exam - 90 marks Socio-economic criteria and experience - 10 marks

The commission had published the recruitment notification for filling up 57 vacancies of Supervisor Female or Anganwadi Supervisor in Women & Child Development Department on 07 September 2019.