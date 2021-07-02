HSSC PGT Final 2021 Result Released @hssc.gov.in, Check Category Wise and Merit Wise Marks Here

HSSC PGT Final 2021 Result: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final result of various posts of PGT Against Advt. No. 5/2015. All those who appeared in the HSSC PGT 2021 Exam can download the final result through the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

The result has been uploaded on the official website in the form of PDF. The candidates can check category wise and merit wise and the marks secured by the Iast selected candidate in each category through the official website. The result can be download by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download HSSC PGT Final 2021 Result?

Visit the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in. Click on Result Section. Click on ‘Final Result (Remaining) for the post of PGT Sociology, Cat. No. 17, PGT Psychology, Cat. No. 14, PGT Physics, Cat. No. 12, PGT Geography, Cat. No. 06, PGT Economics, Cat. No. 04, PGT Computer Science, Cat. No. 01, PGT Chemistry, Cat. No. 02, PGT Biology, Cat. No. 01. A PDF will be opened. Download HSSC PGT Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download HSSC PGT Final 2021 Result (Sociology) PDF

Download HSSC PGT Final 2021 Result (Psychology) PDF

Download HSSC PGT Final 2021 Result (Physics) PDF

Download HSSC PGT Final 2021 Result (Geography) PDF

Download HSSC PGT Final 2021 Result (Economics) PDF

Download HSSC PGT Final 2021 Result (Computer Science) PDF

Download HSSC PGT Final 2021 Result (Chemistry) PDF

Download HSSC PGT Final 2021 Result (Biology) PDF

On the basis of Written Examination, Scrutiny of Documents and Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of PGT, the Commission has finalised and declared the waiting list. The candidates can directly download subject wise HSSC PGT Final 2021 Result by clicking on the provided link.