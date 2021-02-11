HSSC Recruitment 2021: 534 Vacancies Notified for PGT Posts, Apply Online for Haryana Sanskrit Teacher Jobs @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Recruitment 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) Sanskrit on its website - hssc.gov.in. A total of 534 vacancies have been notified under H.E.S.‐II (Group‐B Services), Department of Secondary Education, Haryana.

HSSC PGT Application is going to start from 16 February 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for HSSC PGT Recruitment 2021 through official website - adv12021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/Home%20Page.aspx on or before 03 March 2021. However, the last date for submitting fee is 06 March 2021.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for the exam which is tentatively scheduled on 14 March 2021.

In a bid to apply for HSSC Sanskrit Teacher Recruitment , candidates should go through all the recruitment details such as qualifications, age limit, vacancy details, selection process, pay scale and other in the recruitment notification here before submission of online application form.

Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications - 16 February 2021

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application - 03 March 2021

Closing Date for Fee Submission - 06 March 2021

Exam Date - 14 March 2021

HSSC Vacancy Details

PGT Sanskrit - 534

General - 325

SC - 119

BCA - 59

BCB - 31

HSSC PGT Salary:

In the pay matrix level-8 (Rs. 47,600-1,51,100)

HSSC PGT Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of concerned subject.

“Good Academic Record” Candidates having 50% marks after taking average of any three examination from 10th/12th /Graduation/Post Graduation as the case may be. However the candidate must have atleast 50% marks in Post-Graduation except PGT Computer Science and in case of PGT Computer Science, the candidate must have atleast 55% marks in Post Graduation/Graduation as the case may be.

“M.A. Sanskrit/Acharya with at least 50% marks and B.Ed./Shiksha Shastri/Language Teachers Course (L.T.C.)/ Oriental Training (O.T.) in Sanskrit from a recognized university or conducted by the Haryana Education Department or an equivalent qualification recognized by Haryana Education Department.

Age Limit:

18 to 42 Years

Selection Process for HSSC PGT Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam - 90 Marks Socio-Economic criteria and experience - 10 Marks

How to Apply for HSSC PGT Recruitment 2021 ?

The online application can be filled up using URL address i.e adv12021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx from 16 February to 03 March 2021.

Candidates are advised to fill their application form carefully such as Name, Father’s/Mother’s name, Date of Birth and Category, Qualification, marks, obtained passing year, photo, Signature, details & fee, etc

HSSC PGT Notification Download

HSSC PGT Online Application Link - on 16 Feb