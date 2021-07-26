HSSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2021 @hssc.gov.in: Download MPHW Answer Key PDF

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of written exam for the post of Staff Nurse and MPHW (Female). Candidates can download HSSC Answer from the official website - hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Staff Nurse Answer Link is given below. The candidates can download HSSC MPHW Answer and Other through the link below:

HSSC Staff Nurse Answer Key Download Link

HSSC MPHW Answer Key Download Link

How to Download HSSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website of HSSC -hssc.gov.in

Go to ‘Public Notice’ Tab

It will redirect you to a new window where you are required to click on PDF Link given under ‘Answer Key for the post of MPHW (Female) 25.07.2021 (Evening Session)’ and ‘Answer Key for the post of Staff Nurse 25.07.2021 (Morning)’

.Download HSSC 15/19 Answer Key PDF

HSSC Staff Nurse Exam was conducted on 25 July 2021 in the morning session and MPHW Exam was held on 25 July 2021 in the evening session.