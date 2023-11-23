HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 320 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023: Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, has released the notification for the 320 Apprentice posts on the official website. Check the notification pdf.

HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023 Notification: Board of Apprenticeship Training (Southern Region), Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Govt of India has published notification for the Apprentice posts on its official website. These positions are available in the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai.

A total of 320 Apprentice posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 110 are each for Graduate Apprentices and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices vacancies. Candidates having Graduate/Diploma holders can apply for these positions in online mode on or before December 16, 2023.

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates will be conducted tentatively in January 2024.

HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal: December 16, 2023

Declaration of Shortlisted list: December 27, 2023

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates, Tentatively : January 2024

HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi Post Name Apprentice Vacancies 320 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Last Date for Online Application December 16, 2023 Declaration of Shortlisted list December 27, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://ddpdoo.gov.in/

HVF Avadi Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices- (Engineering / Technology)

Mechanical Engineering-50

Electrical and Electronics Engineering-16

Computer Science and Engineering-19

Civil Engineering-15

Automobile Engineering-10

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Mechanical Engineering-50

Electrical and Electronics Engineering-30

Computer Engineering-07

Civil Engineering-05

Automobile Engineering-18

Non Engineering Graduate Apprentices-100

HVF Avadi Educational Qualification 2023

Graduate Apprentices- (Engineering / Technology):

A degree in engineering or technology (full time) granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline.

A degree in engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered

to grant such a degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:

A Diploma in Engineering or technology (Full time) granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

A diploma in engineering or technology(Full time) granted by a University in relevant discipline.

A diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Non Engineering Graduate Apprentices:

A degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Humanities such as BA/ B.Sc., / B.Com/ BBA/ BCA etc., (Regular – Full time) granted by a Statutory University / Deemed University in relevant discipline. – UGC approved

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

HVF Avadi Posts 2023: Monthly Stipend (INR)

Graduate Apprentices- (Engineering / Technology): 9000/-

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 8000/-

Non Engineering Graduate Apprentices: 9000/-

How To Apply For HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023?

For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal

(www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and having login details

Step 1:

a. Login

b. Click Establishment Request Menu

c. Click Find Establishment

d. Upload Resume

e. Choose Establishment name

f. Type “HEAVY VEHICLES

FACTORY” and search

g. Click apply

h. Click apply again.

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal

Step 1:

a. Go to https://nats.education.gov.in

b. Click Student

c. Click Student Register

d. Complete the application form

e. A unique Enrolment Number (ATN………….. ) 12 digits for each student will be generated.

After completing the Enrollment

Step 2 :

a. Login

b. Search “HEAVY VEHICLES FACTORY” under Apply against advertised vacancies

c. Click Apply (You have successfully applied for the vacancy)