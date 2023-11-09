IAF Agniveer Result 2023 Released at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Download Your Marks

IAF Agniveer Result 2023 has been released by the Indian Air Force at agnipathvayu.cdac.in Check Direct Link to download the Indian Air Force Agniveer Marks and steps to download the result here.

IAF Agniveer Result 2023: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the result of the exam conducted for the post of Agniveer. The exam was conducted on 13 October 2023. Candidates who participated in the exam can download the IAF Result by visiting the official website. The direct link to download the result is given below

IAF Agniveer Result 2023

The candidates can check the result using their ‘Username or Email ID’ and ‘Password’. The candidates can login into their account using the details and check their marks.

IAF Agniveer Result Download Check Here

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vay Result 2023 Highlights

andidates can check all the information about Agniveer Vayu Result from the table given below.

Name of the Recruitment Body Indian Air Force Post Air Force Agniveer Advertisement Name 01/2024 Number of Vacancies 3500+ Exam Date 13 October 2023 Result Date 09 November 2023 Official Website agneepathvayu.cdac.in

How to Download Indian Air Force Agniveer Result 2023

The candidates can check the step to download the result below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the IAF

Step 2: Click on the login link

Step 3: Enter the details

Step 4: Download marks