IAF Agniveer Result 2023 Released at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Download Your Marks

IAF Agniveer Result 2023: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the result of the exam conducted for the post of Agniveer. The exam was conducted on 13 October 2023. Candidates who participated in the exam can download the IAF Result by visiting the official website. The direct link to download the result is given below
IAF Agniveer Result 2023
The candidates can check the result using their ‘Username or Email ID’ and ‘Password’. The candidates can login into their account using the details and check their marks.
|IAF Agniveer Result Download
|Check Here
Indian Airforce Agniveer Vay Result 2023 Highlights
andidates can check all the information about Agniveer Vayu Result from the table given below.
|
Name of the Recruitment Body
|
Indian Air Force
|
Post
|
Air Force Agniveer
|
Advertisement Name
|
01/2024
|
Number of Vacancies
|
3500+
|
Exam Date
|
13 October 2023
|
Result Date
|
09 November 2023
|
Official Website
|
agneepathvayu.cdac.in
How to Download Indian Air Force Agniveer Result 2023
The candidates can check the step to download the result below:
Step 1: Visit the website of the IAF
Step 2: Click on the login link
Step 3: Enter the details
Step 4: Download marks