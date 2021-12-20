Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021-22 Notification: Apply for Civilian Posts

Indian Air Force (IAF), HQ Training Command, has published a notification for recruitment of Group C Civilian Posts (Cook) under Air Officer Commanding AF Bidar and Commandant Air Force Academy Hyderabad.

Created On: Dec 20, 2021 10:50 IST
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Air Force (IAF), HQ Training Command, has published a notification for recruitment of Group C Civilian Posts (Cook) under Air Officer Commanding AF Bidar and Commandant Air Force Academy Hyderabad in the employment News/ Rozgar Samachar (18 December to 24 December 2021). Candidates can apply offline within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: Within 30 days  from the date of Employment News

IAF Group C Vacancy Details

  • Cook OG, Air Officer Commanding AF Bidar - 2
  • Cook OG,Commandant Air Force Academy Hyderabad - 3

IAF Group C Salary

Rs. 19900 – 63200 /-

Eligibility Criteria for IAF Group C

Educational Qualification:

  • 10th passed from a recognized board.
  • 1 year experience in trade.

IAG Group C Age Limit

General : 18 – 25 Years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) : 18 – 28 Years

SC / ST : 18 – 30 Years

Selection Process for IAF Group C Posts

Shortlisted applicants will be called for written exam

How to Apply for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before last date.

IAF Group C Notification Download

 

