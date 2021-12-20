IAF Group C Recruitment 2021-22 Notification: Apply for Civilian Posts

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Air Force (IAF), HQ Training Command, has published a notification for recruitment of Group C Civilian Posts (Cook) under Air Officer Commanding AF Bidar and Commandant Air Force Academy Hyderabad in the employment News/ Rozgar Samachar (18 December to 24 December 2021). Candidates can apply offline within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of online application: Within 30 days from the date of Employment News
IAF Group C Vacancy Details
- Cook OG, Air Officer Commanding AF Bidar - 2
- Cook OG,Commandant Air Force Academy Hyderabad - 3
IAF Group C Salary
Rs. 19900 – 63200 /-
Eligibility Criteria for IAF Group C
Educational Qualification:
- 10th passed from a recognized board.
- 1 year experience in trade.
IAG Group C Age Limit
General : 18 – 25 Years
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) : 18 – 28 Years
SC / ST : 18 – 30 Years
Selection Process for IAF Group C Posts
Shortlisted applicants will be called for written exam
How to Apply for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before last date.
IAF Group C Notification Download