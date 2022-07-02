IAF Group C Recruitment 2022: Apply for MTS, Steno, LDC and Other Posts

Indian Air Force (IAF) is hiring for various Group C Posts such as Cook, A/C Mechanical, Mess Staff, Carpenter, Steno Grade 2, Mukti Tasking Staff (MTS), Store Keeper, LDC, CMTD.

IAF Group C Recruitment

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement

IAF Group C Vacancy Details

HQ Maintentance Command IAF

Postal Address Name of The Post Vacancies AOC, Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur-208008 Cook (OG) 2 CO, 1 Base Repair Depot, Air Force, Chakeri, Kanpur – 208008 A/C Mech 1 AOC, Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, Chandigarh – 160003 Cook (OG) 1 AOC, Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, Sulur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – 641401 Mess Staff 1 AOC, Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, Tughlakabad, PO : Pushpa Bhawan, New Delhi – 110062 Carpenter (SK) 1 AOC, Air Force Station, Bani Camp, Najafgarh, New Delhi – 110043 Steno Gd-II 1 AOC, Equipment Depot, Air Force Station, Manauri, Distt.- Allahabad (UP) - 212212 MTS 2 CO, Upaskar Depot, Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur-208008 MTS 2 Station Commander, Air Stores Park, Air Force, Air Force Station, Gurgaon, Haryana – 122005 Store Keeper 1 AOC, Air Force Hospital, Nathu Singh Road,

Cantontment Kanpur, Pin – 208004 MTS 1

HQ Western Air Command IAF

Postal Address Name of The Post Vacancies Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Ambala, Ambala Cantt (Haryana), PIN – 133001 LDC AND CMTD (OG) 2 Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Selection Board, Clement Town, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), PIN – 248002 CMTD (OG) 1 Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Hindon, Ghaziabad (UP), PIN – 201004 Cook (OG) 1 Station Commander, Air Force Station Nal, Bikaner (Rajasthan), PIN – 334001 CMTD (OG) 1 Station Commander, Air Force Station Kasauli, Post – Kasauli, Distt – Solan (HP), PIN – 173204 Cook (OG) 2 Air Officer Commanding, Master Control Centre, AF Station,Basant Nagar, New Delhi – 110010 Cook (OG) 1

Eligibility Criteria for IAF Group C Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

A/C Mech - 10th Pass from a recognised Board or Institute. Certificate Course from a Govt recognised Institute in the trade of Aircraft Mechanic. One year experience in relevant field. OR Ex-servicemen in the trade of Air Frame Fitter with two years experience in the relevant field.

Carpenter (Skilled) - 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute.Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Carpenter from a recognized institute OR Ex-servicemen in appropriate trade viz. Carpenter Rigger.

Cook (Ordinary Grade) - Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1 year experience in trade.

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for light and heavy vehicles; Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanism; Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th Class pass from a recognized Board. A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH (Key Depressions Per Hour) on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Steno Gd-II - 12th Class pass or equivalent from recognized Board or University. Skill Test Norms: Dictation: 10 Mts @ 80 wpm, Transcription: 50 Mts (Eng), 65 Mts (Hindi) on Computer.

Store Keeper - : 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Mess Staff - Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Age Limit:

18-25 years

Selection Process for IAF MTS, Steno, LDC and Other Posts

The eligible candidates will be required to appear for the written test. The written test will be based on minimum education qualifications.

Syllabus for written exam :

For Mess Staff & MTS :- General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness.

For Steno Gd-II :- General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, English Language & Comprehension.

For all other trade/post :- General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness, Trade/Post related questions (d) The question cum answer paper will be English and Hindi.

How to Apply for IAF Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Application form duly typed in English /Hindi with recent photograph (passport size) duly self attested. Any other supporting document (self attested), Self addressed envelope with stamp (s) Rs. 10/- pasted. Address should be typed in English / Hindi. Separate application for each post should be forwarded. Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF -------- AND CATEGORY-------- AGAINST ADVERTISEMENT NO. 05/2022/DR”