IARI Assistant Admit Card 2022 Tomorrow: Check Link Updates Here

IARI Assistant Admit Card 2022 will be available tomorrow. Candidates can check the updates in the article given below:

IARI Assistant Admit Card 2022: Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) will release the admit card for the Prelims Online Exam for the post of Assistant tomorrow i.e. 26 July 2022. IARI Assistant Admit Card Link will be available on the official website i.e. iari.res.in. IARI Assistant Exam for the applicants will be held on 29 July 2022 (Friday) in four shifts as follow:

Shift Reporting Time Exam Time Shift 1 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Shift 2 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM Shift 3 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM 03:00 PM to 04:00 PM Shift 4 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM 6:00 PM to 07:00 PM

In order to download IARI Admit Card, candidates will be required to log in to the portal on the IARI website. Candidates must carry a printed copy of E-Admit Card and one photo ID (Voter’s ID, Driving License, Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN or any other ID Card issued by the Government) while coming to appear in the examinations. Candidates will not be allowed entry into the examination hall/venues, in case any of these are not available.

IARI Assistant Exam 2022

Subject - The prelims exam will consist of 100 Objective Type, Multiple choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.

Questions: Each subject will have 25 questions

Marks - Each subject will be of 25 Marks

Time - 1 Hour

Negative Marking - 1/3rdfor each wrong answer

Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the main exam.

A total of 462 vacancies shall be filled through IARI Assistant Exam 2022 in Pay Level-6 @ of 7th CPC Pay Matrix at ICAR Research Institutes

and Pay Level-7 @ of 7th CPC Pay Matrix at ICAR Hqs.