IARI Delhi Recruitment 2020: Online Interview for 14 Research Associate and Other Posts

IARI Delhi Recruitment 2020: ICAR - Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Delhi has invited applications to attend Online Interview for the post of Research Associate (RA), Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Young Professionals (YP) and Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Worker in five different DBT and SERB funded projects at Division of Genetics, ICAR-IARI, New Delhi-1. Eligible persons can apply for the posts on or before 21 June 2020.
Important Date:
Last Date of Application - 21 June 2020
IARI Vacancy Details
- RA - 1 Post
- JRF - 4 Posts
- YP - 7 Posts
- Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Workers - 2 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Research Associate (RA), Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Young Professionals (YP) and Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Workers
Educational Qualification:
- RA- Ph.D. or equivalent degree in Life Sciences OR having 3 years of research, teaching and design and development experience after M.Tech (Life Sciences)/ with at least One research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) Journal.
- JRF - Post graduate degree in basic science (Life Sciences) or graduate/ post graduate degree in professional courses (Life Sciences including Agricultural Sciences)
- YP- Post graduate degree in basic science (Life Sciences or graduate/ post graduate degree in professional courses (Life Sciences including Agricultural Sciences)
- Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Workers - Graduate degree in any discipline
Age Limit:
35 Years
|
Official Notification PDF Download
|
Official Website Link
Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store
Selection Process for IARI Jobs 2020
After screening the applications, the eligible candidates will be informed about the details of online interview (Date and Time) by email
How to Apply IARI Research Associate (RA), Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Young Professionals (YP) and Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Workers Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can send their application in the enclosed proforma along with self-attested scanned copy of the original documents to the concerned PI’s e-mail addresses latest by 21 June 2020.