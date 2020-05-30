IARI Delhi Recruitment 2020: Online Interview for 14 Research Associate and Other Posts

IARI Delhi Recruitment 2020: ICAR - Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Delhi has invited applications to attend Online Interview for the post of Research Associate (RA), Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Young Professionals (YP) and Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Worker in five different DBT and SERB funded projects at Division of Genetics, ICAR-IARI, New Delhi-1. Eligible persons can apply for the posts on or before 21 June 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application - 21 June 2020

IARI Vacancy Details

RA - 1 Post

JRF - 4 Posts

YP - 7 Posts

Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Workers - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Research Associate (RA), Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Young Professionals (YP) and Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Workers



Educational Qualification:

RA- Ph.D. or equivalent degree in Life Sciences OR having 3 years of research, teaching and design and development experience after M.Tech (Life Sciences)/ with at least One research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) Journal.

JRF - Post graduate degree in basic science (Life Sciences) or graduate/ post graduate degree in professional courses (Life Sciences including Agricultural Sciences)

YP- Post graduate degree in basic science (Life Sciences or graduate/ post graduate degree in professional courses (Life Sciences including Agricultural Sciences)

Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Workers - Graduate degree in any discipline

Age Limit:

35 Years

Official Notification PDF Download Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Selection Process for IARI Jobs 2020

After screening the applications, the eligible candidates will be informed about the details of online interview (Date and Time) by email

How to Apply IARI Research Associate (RA), Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Young Professionals (YP) and Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Workers Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can send their application in the enclosed proforma along with self-attested scanned copy of the original documents to the concerned PI’s e-mail addresses latest by 21 June 2020.