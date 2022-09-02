IARI Technician DV Admit Card 2022 (Out) at iari.res.in, Check Process to Download

ICAR-IARI has released the admit card for the DV round for the Technician Post on its official website-iari.res.in. Check download link here.

ICAR IARI Technician DV Admit Card 2022: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the admit card for the document verification for the Technician Post on its official website. ICAR is to conduct the Counselling and Document Verification for the Technician post on 07/09 September 2022.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the Counselling and Document Verification round for the above posts can download ICAR IARI Technician DV Admit Card 2022 from the official website.

However the direct link to download the ICAR IARI Technician DV Admit Card 2022 is given below.

As per the short notice released, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) will conduct the Counselling and Document Verification for the post of Technician (T-1) on 07 and 09 September 2022.

The document verification for 07 September 2022 will be conducted at the venue- ICAR-National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology, Hosur Rd, Chennakeshava Nagar, Adugodi, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560030.

On the other hand. the document verification on 09 September 2022 will be held at the venue- ICAR-Central Institutes for Agricultural Engineering, Berasia Rd, Navi Bagh, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462038.

All eligible candidates qualified for the document verification round are required to carry with them the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the time of Counselling and document verification.

Candidates can download the ICAR IARI Technician DV Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2022 Check Steps