IAS Retiree From UP Gets Padma Award 2021 in Civil Services: Meet The Man Reincarnating The Ram Mandir, Nripendra Misra

Nripendra Misra, a retired IAS Officer, the ex-Principal Secretary of PM Modi and the current head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has been conferred with the third-highest civilian honour of India, Padma Bhushan. Check his success story here.

IAS Retiree Nripendra Misra has been conferred with the third-highest Indian civilian honour in the country, the Padma Bhushan Award 2021. His inspirational work and his ethics had given him the opportunity to serve as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Now this man has been given the biggest responsibility of returning the Ram Mandir to its original glory by the Government of India. He is the Chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust currently. Such was his standard of work that even after his retirement the onus of this age-old Temple that has been in immense crisis ever since and has been the dream project of the Bhartiya Janta Party, has been given in his mighty hands.

President Kovind presents Padma Bhushan to Shri Nripendra Misra for Civil Service. A career civil servant, he has served the nation for 54 years in various strategic positions of the Governments of Uttar Pradesh and India. pic.twitter.com/Sxm7AYxZwr — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 9, 2021

Check all about Nripendra Misra’s life history and his major contributions to the Government of India here.

IAS Nripendra Misra: Life & Career Graph

Nripendra Misra is the silent player in the Indian Government. Know about his major accomplishments and life events below:

He was born on March 8, 1967. Nripendra had a Marsters degree in Public Administration from John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and also in Chemistry and Political Science from the University of Allahabad. He has served as an officer in both Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The major posts managed and served by him were of

Principal Secretary (Home-II) Principal Secretary to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Member of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue Chairperson and chief executive officer of Greater NOIDA Secretary in the now-erstwhile Department of Institutional Finance, Taxation and Excise Special secretary in the Department of Finance in the Uttar Pradesh government Union Telecom Secretary and Chairperson of Telecom Commission Union Fertilizers Secretary Additional secretary looking after World Trade Organization affairs in the Ministry of Commerce Joint Secretary in Department of Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Finance in the Indian government He was also appointed as the Minister (Economic) in India's embassy to the United States in Washington, D.C. from August 1985 to July 1988

His services were also used as a consultant to the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the Government of Nepal.

IAS Nripendra Misra: Post Retirement work

The Government of India didn't let Nripendra Misra leave. Such was the authenticity of his work that he was wanted by one and all. He was appointed as the Chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in March 2006. In 2014, he was appointed as the Principal Secretary by Narendra Modi, the then Prime Minister of India. He was given the rank and status of the Cabinet Minister. To confirm Misra's appointment, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997 had to be amended, first by a temporary ordinance, later through an Act. He was reappointed as the Principal Secretary to PM Modi in 2019. Misra is now the Chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, appointed in February 2020.

He has been honoured with Order of the Rising Sun, 2nd Class, Gold and Silver Star in 2021 and also the Padma Bhushan Award in Civil Services by the Government of India.

The life story of such successful IAS officers presents inspiration to many aspirants of UPSC Civil Sevices. The UPSC Prelims 2021 had been conducted on October 10 this year and the Mains would begin from January 7, 2022. Check out the links below to boost up your preparation.

