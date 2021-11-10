IBPS Admit Card 2021 for IT Engineer, Hindi Officer and Other Posts Released @ibps.in, Download Here

IBPS Admit Card 2021 for online exam for the post of Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, IT Engineer (Data Centre), IT Database Administrator, Software Developer and Tester (Frontend, Backend) has been released on ibps.in.

IBPS Admit Card 2021 for IT Engineer, Hindi Officer and Other Post: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has uploaded the admit card of the online exam for the post of Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, IT Engineer (Data Centre), IT Database Administrator, Software Developer and Tester (Frontend, Backend) on ibps.in. Candidates can download IBPS Admit Card from official website or directly through IBPS Admit Card Link given below:

IBPS Admit Card 2021 Download Link

The link is available from 10 November to 21 November 2021. Applicants can download IBPS Engineer Admit Card and Other posts by following steps:

How to download IBPS Admit Card 2021?

Go to the official website of IBPS i.e.ibps.in.

Click on the link which reads, ‘Click here to Download Your Online Exam Call Letter for the Various Posts in IBPS’ then on ‘Click here to Download Your Online Exam Call Letter for the Various Posts’

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to enter ‘Registration/Roll Number’ and ‘Password/Date of Birth’ and click on ‘Login’ Button

Download IBPS Call Letter

The candidates should bring their admit card along with Photo-identity proof (as specified) in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter/ application form and a Photocopy of photo-identity proof.

The candidates can check exam pattern for different posts by clicking on the PDFs link below:

IBPS Faculty Research Associates Exam Pattern

IBPS Research Associates Exam Pattern

IBPS Hindi Officers Exam Pattern

IBPS IT Engineers (Data Centre), IT Database Administrators, Software Developers and Testers (Frontend, Backend) Exam Pattern