IBPS Calender 2021-22 Out: Check IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Exam Date, IBPS Clerk Exam Date, IBPS PO Exam Date and IBPS SO Exam Date @ibps.in

IBPS Calendar 2021 Out: Institute of Banking Personnel has released the exam calender for various recruitment exam such as IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2021, IBPS RRB PO Exam 2021, IBPS Clerk Exam 2021, IBPS PO Exam 2021 and IBPS SO Exam 2021 on its official website i.e. on ibps.in. Candidates can check the exam dates through the table below:

IBPS Exam Name IBPS Prelims Exam Date IBPS Mains Exam Date IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2021 01 August 2021 07 August 2021 08 August 2021 14 August 2021 21 August 2021 03 October 2021 IBPS RRB PO Exam 2021 01 August 2021 07 August 2021 08 August 2021 14 August 2021 21 August 2021 25 September 2021 IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 and 2 Prelims Exam 25 September 2021 Not applicable IBPS Clerk Exam 2021 28 August 2021 29 August 2021 04 September 2021 05 September 2021 31 October 2021 IBPS PO Exam 2021 09 October 2021 10 October 2021 16 October 2021 17 October 2021 27 November 2021 IBPS SO Exam 2021 18 December 2021 26 December 2021 30 January 2020

IBPS RRB Notification 2021

Every years, IBPS conducts exam for recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale- I), Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale 1 and 2 in Regional Rural Banks. This year IBPS RRB Notification is expected to release in the month of June 2021. Candidates who will apply for the posts shall be called for IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2021,IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam 2021 and IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Exam 2021. The candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam will be called for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2021 and IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2021.

IBPS Clerk Notification 2021

This year, the bank is conducting IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam from 28 August 2021. Hence , we can expect IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification in the month of July 2021. Candidates who clear the prelims exam will be called for IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021. Last year, a total of 2557 vacancies were notified by the bank.

IBPS PO Notification 2021

IBPS PO Recruitment Notification is expected in the month of August 2021 . IBPS PO 2021 selection will be done on the basis of IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2021 followed by IBPS PO Mains Exam 2021. IBPS Probationary Officer recruitment will be done for various bank such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India etc.

IBPS SO Notification 2021

IBPS will invite applications for recruitment of Specialist Officer such as I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer in various banks of the country. The selection for IBPS SO 2021 will done on the basis of nation-wide online exam (IBPS SO Prelims Exam and IBPS SO Prelims Mains 2021)

How to Apply for IBPS Recruitment 2021 ?

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

Candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification given in advertisement. (1) Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file (2) Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file (3) Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file (4) Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file