IBPS Clerk 2021 Registration To Start From Tomorrow @ibps.in, Check New Exam Dates Here

IBPS Clerk 2021: Good News for the candidates who are seeking to apply for IBPS Clerk 2021 as Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is going to start the registration for the post of Clerk from Tomorrow, 07 October 2021, on ibps.in. As per IBPS Latest Notification, IBPS Online Registration will end on 27 October 2021.



It is to be noted that, the candidates who have already applied for IBPS Clerk 2021 Recruitment need not apply again.



Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in order to apply for the IBPS Clerk 2021.



Those candidates who would successfully apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 will be called to appear for IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam in the month of December 2021. Afterwards, IBPS Clerk Mains Exam will be conducted in the month of January or February 2021 for those who qualify in the prelims exam.



The provisional allotment will be done in April 2022.



More than 5000 vacancies will be filled in various banks across the country including Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank,Bank of Maharashtra etc.



Earlier, IBPS has stopped the online application process due to language issues. IBPS Clerk Notification 2021 was issued on 11 July 2021 under CRP Clerk - XI. IBPS Clerk Online Application Link was available till 14 July 2021.

Check more details on IBPS Clerk 2021 such as exam pattern, qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details through the link below:

IBPS Clerk 2021