IBPS Clerk Admit Card (Out) at ibps.in; Check Download Link and Exam Date Here

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website-ibps.in. Check the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 downloading link here.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the prelims admit card for recruitment to the post of Clerk in Participating Banks. All those candidates who have applied successfully for Common Recruitment Process for Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP Clerks XII) can download their admit card through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

You can download the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 (CRP Clerks XII) directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 (CRP Clerks XII)





In a bid to download the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 (CRP Clerks XII), you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration Number/Roll Number and Password to the link available on the official website.

How to Download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 (CRP Clerks XII)

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Prelims Exam Pattern

Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Time allotted for each test (Separately timed) English Language English 30 30 20 Minutes Numerical Ability English 35 35 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability English 35 35 20 Minutes

As per the selection process, candidates will have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS.