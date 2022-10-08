IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (8th October): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS Clerk 2022 Mains exam is being held today on 8th October 2022 for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Exam Analysis Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS Clerk Recruitment Drive 2022 for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 participating banks across India. The IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Exam is being held today on 8th October 2022 for the candidates who qualified the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 that was held on 3rd and 4th September 2022.

Candidates have shared details regarding IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Good Attempts and Difficulty Level. Read more to know detailed exam analysis, good attempts, difficulty level, and questions asked in each section.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*

August 2022

Pre-Exam Training*

August 2022

Prelims Exam Admit Card Download

August 2022

Online Prelims Exam

3rd and 4th September 2022

Prelims Exam Result

September/ October 2022

Mains Exam Admit Card Download

29th September 2022 to 8th October 2022

Online Mains Exam

8th October 2022

Provisional Allotment

April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

S. No.

Name of Tests (Objective)

No. of Questions

Medium of Exam

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50 (Total)

*

60

45 minutes

Section A – 2 Marks

10

Section B – 1 Mark

40

2

General English

40

English

40

35 minutes

3

Quantitative Aptitude

50

*

50

45 minutes

4

General/ Financial Awareness

50

*

50

35 minutes

Total

190

 

200

160 minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers

Candidates will be penalized for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). One-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate. There will be no penalty for that question if a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (1st October 2022): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review

IBPR Clerk Mains Review:

On 8th October 2022, candidates reported the difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 was Moderate. They were able to make 86-102 good attempts.

S. No

Section

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

1

Reasoning & Computer Ability

18-22

Moderate

2

General English

23-27

Moderate

3

Quantitative Aptitude

22-26

Moderate

4

General/ Financial Awareness

23-27

Moderate

Overall Attempts

86-102

Moderate

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (8th October 2022): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning & Computer Ability

Topics

No. of Questions

Level

Puzzles and Seating Arrangement

23-24

Moderate- Difficult

Logical Reasoning

10

Moderate

Machine Input (Ascending/Digit)

4

Moderate

Data Sufficiency (2 Statements)

3

Moderate

Syllogisms (Statements & Conclusions)

3

Moderate

Coded Inequalities

3

Moderate

Coded Blood Relation

2

Moderate

Total

50

Moderate

Topics Asked:

  • Day Based Puzzle
  • Circle Based Puzzle
  • Post Based Puzzle
  • Flat Floor Based Puzzle
  • Box Based Puzzle (Color based)
  • Timing Based Puzzle
  • Year Based Puzzle

General English

Topics

No. of Questions 

Level of Questions

Reading Comprehension (Train Instructions)

6-7

Easy-Moderate

Double fillers

3-4

Easy

Error Detection

5-6

Easy

Phrase Verb

6-7

Easy-Moderate

Rearrangement of Sentences

5

Easy

Match the Column

4

Easy-Moderate

Total

40

Easy-Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics

No. of Questions 

Level of Questions

Data Interpretation

20

Moderate

Arithmetic

16-17

Moderate

Quadratic Equation(pre-level)

4

Moderate

Data Sufficiency (2 Statements)

3

Moderate

Number Series

3

Easy to Moderate

Approximation (pre-level)

3

Easy to Moderate

Total

50

Moderate

Topics Asked:

  • Caselet DI (A, B, C, D Product, sold & unsold)
  • Pie Chart (A, B, C, D, E – 5 members present, %age)
  • Tabular DI (4 members – W, X, Y & Z – Total fund, %age)
  • Line Graph (Fitness Centre – 2001 & 2005, values)

General/ Financial Awareness

GA questions asked in ibps clerk mains 2022

Credit Information Company related

Lead bank

Top 3 states in Food Security Index

Liveability Index

Field Medal

G-20 Sherpa

When did Shinjo Abe become Prime Minister for the first time?

Stressed Loan (NARCL)

Chobohor Port

Venue of G-7 Summit 2022

Certificate of Deposit

In NIRYAT what does “A” stands for?

RBI International Settlement in Rupee

AMFFI related

International Day of Democracy

What is made in logo of World Wide Fund?

Red List

When did RBI Financial Literacy Week start?

The Week Magazine released by

Novak Djokovich

PMMSY (Period)

PM Svanidhi (Extended Date)

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2022?

Read our article IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (8th October): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What were the overall good attempts in IBPS Clerk Mains 2022?

Candidates reported the difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 was Moderate. They were able to make 86-102 good attempts.

Q3. When will IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 be released?

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 is expected to release in November 2022.

Q4. How many vacancies are there in IBPS Clerk 2022?

IBPS Clerk 2022 Vacancies: 6035

