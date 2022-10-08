IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (8th October): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS Clerk Recruitment Drive 2022 for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 participating banks across India. The IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Exam is being held today on 8th October 2022 for the candidates who qualified the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 that was held on 3rd and 4th September 2022.
Candidates have shared details regarding IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Good Attempts and Difficulty Level. Read more to know detailed exam analysis, good attempts, difficulty level, and questions asked in each section.
IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar
|
IBPS Clerk 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|
1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022
|
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|
1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022
|
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training*
|
August 2022
|
Pre-Exam Training*
|
August 2022
|
Prelims Exam Admit Card Download
|
August 2022
|
Online Prelims Exam
|
3rd and 4th September 2022
|
Prelims Exam Result
|
September/ October 2022
|
Mains Exam Admit Card Download
|
29th September 2022 to 8th October 2022
|
Online Mains Exam
|
8th October 2022
|
Provisional Allotment
|
April 2023
*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET
IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern
|
S. No.
|
Name of Tests (Objective)
|
No. of Questions
|
Medium of Exam
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
50 (Total)
|
*
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
Section A – 2 Marks
|
10
|
Section B – 1 Mark
|
40
|
2
|
General English
|
40
|
English
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
*
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
4
|
General/ Financial Awareness
|
50
|
*
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
Total
|
190
|
|
200
|
160 minutes
Penalty for Wrong Answers
Candidates will be penalized for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). One-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate. There will be no penalty for that question if a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate.
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (1st October 2022): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review
IBPR Clerk Mains Review:
On 8th October 2022, candidates reported the difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 was Moderate. They were able to make 86-102 good attempts.
|
S. No
|
Section
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
1
|
Reasoning & Computer Ability
|
18-22
|
Moderate
|
2
|
General English
|
23-27
|
Moderate
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
22-26
|
Moderate
|
4
|
General/ Financial Awareness
|
23-27
|
Moderate
|
Overall Attempts
|
86-102
|
Moderate
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (8th October 2022): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked
Reasoning & Computer Ability
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level
|
Puzzles and Seating Arrangement
|
23-24
|
Moderate- Difficult
|
Logical Reasoning
|
10
|
Moderate
|
Machine Input (Ascending/Digit)
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Data Sufficiency (2 Statements)
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Syllogisms (Statements & Conclusions)
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Coded Inequalities
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Coded Blood Relation
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
50
|
Moderate
Topics Asked:
- Day Based Puzzle
- Circle Based Puzzle
- Post Based Puzzle
- Flat Floor Based Puzzle
- Box Based Puzzle (Color based)
- Timing Based Puzzle
- Year Based Puzzle
General English
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level of Questions
|
Reading Comprehension (Train Instructions)
|
6-7
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Double fillers
|
3-4
|
Easy
|
Error Detection
|
5-6
|
Easy
|
Phrase Verb
|
6-7
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Rearrangement of Sentences
|
5
|
Easy
|
Match the Column
|
4
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Total
|
40
|
Easy-Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Level of Questions
|
Data Interpretation
|
20
|
Moderate
|
Arithmetic
|
16-17
|
Moderate
|
Quadratic Equation(pre-level)
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Data Sufficiency (2 Statements)
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Number Series
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Approximation (pre-level)
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
50
|
Moderate
Topics Asked:
- Caselet DI (A, B, C, D Product, sold & unsold)
- Pie Chart (A, B, C, D, E – 5 members present, %age)
- Tabular DI (4 members – W, X, Y & Z – Total fund, %age)
- Line Graph (Fitness Centre – 2001 & 2005, values)
General/ Financial Awareness
|
GA questions asked in ibps clerk mains 2022
|
Credit Information Company related
|
Lead bank
|
Top 3 states in Food Security Index
|
Liveability Index
|
Field Medal
|
G-20 Sherpa
|
When did Shinjo Abe become Prime Minister for the first time?
|
Stressed Loan (NARCL)
|
Chobohor Port
|
Venue of G-7 Summit 2022
|
Certificate of Deposit
|
In NIRYAT what does “A” stands for?
|
RBI International Settlement in Rupee
|
AMFFI related
|
International Day of Democracy
|
What is made in logo of World Wide Fund?
|
Red List
|
When did RBI Financial Literacy Week start?
|
The Week Magazine released by
|
Novak Djokovich
|
PMMSY (Period)
|
PM Svanidhi (Extended Date)