IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Exam Analysis (8th October): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS Clerk Recruitment Drive 2022 for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 participating banks across India. The IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Exam is being held today on 8th October 2022 for the candidates who qualified the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 that was held on 3rd and 4th September 2022.

Candidates have shared details regarding IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Good Attempts and Difficulty Level. Read more to know detailed exam analysis, good attempts, difficulty level, and questions asked in each section.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam 3rd and 4th September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download 29th September 2022 to 8th October 2022 Online Mains Exam 8th October 2022 Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

S. No. Name of Tests (Objective) No. of Questions Medium of Exam Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 (Total) * 60 45 minutes Section A – 2 Marks 10 Section B – 1 Mark 40 2 General English 40 English 40 35 minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 * 50 45 minutes 4 General/ Financial Awareness 50 * 50 35 minutes Total 190 200 160 minutes

Penalty for Wrong Answers

Candidates will be penalized for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests (both Prelims and Mains Examination). One-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate. There will be no penalty for that question if a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (1st October 2022): Overall Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Exam Review

IBPR Clerk Mains Review:

On 8th October 2022, candidates reported the difficulty level of the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 was Moderate. They were able to make 86-102 good attempts.

S. No Section Good Attempts Difficulty Level 1 Reasoning & Computer Ability 18-22 Moderate 2 General English 23-27 Moderate 3 Quantitative Aptitude 22-26 Moderate 4 General/ Financial Awareness 23-27 Moderate Overall Attempts 86-102 Moderate

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2022 Prelims (8th October 2022): Section-wise Exam Review & Questions Asked

Reasoning & Computer Ability

Topics No. of Questions Level Puzzles and Seating Arrangement 23-24 Moderate- Difficult Logical Reasoning 10 Moderate Machine Input (Ascending/Digit) 4 Moderate Data Sufficiency (2 Statements) 3 Moderate Syllogisms (Statements & Conclusions) 3 Moderate Coded Inequalities 3 Moderate Coded Blood Relation 2 Moderate Total 50 Moderate

Topics Asked:

Day Based Puzzle

Circle Based Puzzle

Post Based Puzzle

Flat Floor Based Puzzle

Box Based Puzzle (Color based)

Timing Based Puzzle

Year Based Puzzle

General English

Topics No. of Questions Level of Questions Reading Comprehension (Train Instructions) 6-7 Easy-Moderate Double fillers 3-4 Easy Error Detection 5-6 Easy Phrase Verb 6-7 Easy-Moderate Rearrangement of Sentences 5 Easy Match the Column 4 Easy-Moderate Total 40 Easy-Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics No. of Questions Level of Questions Data Interpretation 20 Moderate Arithmetic 16-17 Moderate Quadratic Equation(pre-level) 4 Moderate Data Sufficiency (2 Statements) 3 Moderate Number Series 3 Easy to Moderate Approximation (pre-level) 3 Easy to Moderate Total 50 Moderate

Topics Asked:

Caselet DI (A, B, C, D Product, sold & unsold)

Pie Chart (A, B, C, D, E – 5 members present, %age)

Tabular DI (4 members – W, X, Y & Z – Total fund, %age)

Line Graph (Fitness Centre – 2001 & 2005, values)

General/ Financial Awareness

GA questions asked in ibps clerk mains 2022 Credit Information Company related Lead bank Top 3 states in Food Security Index Liveability Index Field Medal G-20 Sherpa When did Shinjo Abe become Prime Minister for the first time? Stressed Loan (NARCL) Chobohor Port Venue of G-7 Summit 2022 Certificate of Deposit In NIRYAT what does “A” stands for? RBI International Settlement in Rupee AMFFI related International Day of Democracy What is made in logo of World Wide Fund? Red List When did RBI Financial Literacy Week start? The Week Magazine released by Novak Djokovich PMMSY (Period) PM Svanidhi (Extended Date)

