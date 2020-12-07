IBPS Clerk Memory Based Paper 2020: Check questions asked in Prelims exam from English, Reasoning, Numerical Ability

IBPS Clerk Memory Based Paper 2020 is shared here of Prelims exam conducted on 5th December 2020. Check here IBPS PO Memory-Based Question Paper 2020 and know the types of questions asked in Prelims from English Language, Reasoning Ability, & Numerical Ability sections.

Dec 7, 2020 20:46 IST
IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Paper 2020
IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Paper 2020

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam on 5th December  2020 in Shift 1, 2, 3, 4 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The next shifts of IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelims exam will now be conducted on 12th December & 13th December 2020. Candidates who would be appearing for the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam on these dates should have a look at the IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Paper 2020 here. For the ease of candidates, we have shared here the types of questions asked in the Prelims exam from all three sections - English Language, Reasoning Ability, & Numerical Ability. Go through the IBPS Clerk Memory Based Question Paper here and boost your preparation level now.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam was of 'Easy to Moderate' difficulty level. Candidates found the English language section as the easiest of all. Candidates were able to make around 69-76 good attempts in the exam. The exam carries a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. For detailed IBPS Clerk exam analysis and review, visit the link given below:

IBPS Clerk 2020 Exam Analysis & Review

Let's look at the memory based paper below detailing about the questions asked in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam below:

IBPS Clerk Memory Based Question Paper 2020

English Language: In this section, the questions were asked to test candidates' knowledge and command over the English Language. The questions were asked from English Grammar and Vocabulary in the form of reading comprehensions, error detection & correction, rearrangement of sentence, synonyms, antonyms, fillers, cloze test, word swap, etc.

Topic

Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

Obesity & Sleep Based

Bio- Diversity

Anxiety Based

Office work Culture

Easy to Moderate

Fill in the blanks

Double fillers

Single fillers

Easy to Moderate

Others

Word Swap

Cloze Test

Error Detection

Phrase Correction

Misspelt

Sentence Rearrangement

Easy to Moderate

Have a look at some similar questions below. These questions are provided on the basis of feedback shared by candidates:

IBPS Clerk 2020

IBPS Clerk 2020

Reasoning Ability: In this section, questions were asked to test candidates' mental ability and aptitude. The questions were asked from Puzzles, Alphanumeric series, Syllogism, Blood relations, Coding-Decoding, Inequality and others. Have a look at the Memory Based Questions asked from this section:

Topic

Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Puzzles

Box Based Puzzle

Sequence-Based (No of Items purchased by 8 people)

Year & Month based puzzle

Weight-based

Short puzzle

Single row

Double row

Circle based (8 persons)

Flat based (4 floors & 2 Flats)

Uncertain Puzzle

AGM/DGM Puzzle

Month & Day based

Sitting Arrangement- Square Formation

Moderate

Series

Alphanumeric series

Figure Series

Alphabetical Series

Easy to Moderate

Others

Coding-Decoding

Direction

Order Ranking

Blood Relation

Syllogism

Inequality

Easy to Moderate

Have a look at some similar questions below. These questions are provided on the basis of feedback shared by candidates:

IBPS Clerk 2020

IBPS Clerk 2020

Numerical Ability: In this section, questions were asked to test candidates' calculation speed and accuracy, data analysis & interpretation and numerical reasoning. The questions asked in numerical ability section were from Data interpretation, Number system, simplification, approximation, arithmetic and quadratic equations.

Topic

Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Data Interpretation

Tabular

Caselet DI

Bar Graph

Line Graph

Moderate

Number Series

 

Wrong Number

Missing Number

Easy to Moderate

Arithmetic

SI & CI

Percentage

Ratio & Proportion

Averages

Profit & Loss

Partnership

Mensuration

Time and Work

Speed and Distance

Decimal & Fraction

HCF & LCM

Boats & Streams

Easy to Moderate

Miscellaneous

Quadratic Equation

Probability

Approximation

Simplification

Easy to Moderate

Have a look at some similar questions below. These questions are provided on the basis of feedback shared by candidates:

IBPS Clerk 2020

The IBPS Clerk memory based questions shared above will help candidates in quick revision for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam that will be held now on 12th & 13th December 2020.

