IBPS Clerk Memory Based Paper 2020: Check questions asked in Prelims exam from English, Reasoning, Numerical Ability

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam on 5th December 2020 in Shift 1, 2, 3, 4 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The next shifts of IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelims exam will now be conducted on 12th December & 13th December 2020. Candidates who would be appearing for the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam on these dates should have a look at the IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Paper 2020 here. For the ease of candidates, we have shared here the types of questions asked in the Prelims exam from all three sections - English Language, Reasoning Ability, & Numerical Ability. Go through the IBPS Clerk Memory Based Question Paper here and boost your preparation level now.
The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam was of 'Easy to Moderate' difficulty level. Candidates found the English language section as the easiest of all. Candidates were able to make around 69-76 good attempts in the exam. The exam carries a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. For detailed IBPS Clerk exam analysis and review, visit the link given below:
IBPS Clerk 2020 Exam Analysis & Review
Let's look at the memory based paper below detailing about the questions asked in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam below:
IBPS Clerk Memory Based Question Paper 2020
English Language: In this section, the questions were asked to test candidates' knowledge and command over the English Language. The questions were asked from English Grammar and Vocabulary in the form of reading comprehensions, error detection & correction, rearrangement of sentence, synonyms, antonyms, fillers, cloze test, word swap, etc.
|
Topic
|
Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Obesity & Sleep Based
Bio- Diversity
Anxiety Based
Office work Culture
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Fill in the blanks
|
Double fillers
Single fillers
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Others
|
Word Swap
Cloze Test
Error Detection
Phrase Correction
Misspelt
Sentence Rearrangement
|
Easy to Moderate
Have a look at some similar questions below. These questions are provided on the basis of feedback shared by candidates:
Reasoning Ability: In this section, questions were asked to test candidates' mental ability and aptitude. The questions were asked from Puzzles, Alphanumeric series, Syllogism, Blood relations, Coding-Decoding, Inequality and others. Have a look at the Memory Based Questions asked from this section:
|
Topic
|
Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Puzzles
|
Box Based Puzzle
Sequence-Based (No of Items purchased by 8 people)
Year & Month based puzzle
Weight-based
Short puzzle
Single row
Double row
Circle based (8 persons)
Flat based (4 floors & 2 Flats)
Uncertain Puzzle
AGM/DGM Puzzle
Month & Day based
Sitting Arrangement- Square Formation
|
Moderate
|
Series
|
Alphanumeric series
Figure Series
Alphabetical Series
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Others
|
Coding-Decoding
Direction
Order Ranking
Blood Relation
Syllogism
Inequality
|
Easy to Moderate
Have a look at some similar questions below. These questions are provided on the basis of feedback shared by candidates:
Numerical Ability: In this section, questions were asked to test candidates' calculation speed and accuracy, data analysis & interpretation and numerical reasoning. The questions asked in numerical ability section were from Data interpretation, Number system, simplification, approximation, arithmetic and quadratic equations.
|
Topic
|
Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Data Interpretation
|
Tabular
Caselet DI
Bar Graph
Line Graph
|
Moderate
|
Number Series
|
Wrong Number
Missing Number
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Arithmetic
|
SI & CI
Percentage
Ratio & Proportion
Averages
Profit & Loss
Partnership
Mensuration
Time and Work
Speed and Distance
Decimal & Fraction
HCF & LCM
Boats & Streams
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Miscellaneous
|
Quadratic Equation
Probability
Approximation
Simplification
|
Easy to Moderate
Have a look at some similar questions below. These questions are provided on the basis of feedback shared by candidates:
The IBPS Clerk memory based questions shared above will help candidates in quick revision for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam that will be held now on 12th & 13th December 2020.