IBPS Clerk Memory Based Paper 2020: Check questions asked in Prelims exam from English, Reasoning, Numerical Ability

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam on 5th December 2020 in Shift 1, 2, 3, 4 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The next shifts of IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelims exam will now be conducted on 12th December & 13th December 2020. Candidates who would be appearing for the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam on these dates should have a look at the IBPS Clerk Prelims Memory Based Paper 2020 here. For the ease of candidates, we have shared here the types of questions asked in the Prelims exam from all three sections - English Language, Reasoning Ability, & Numerical Ability. Go through the IBPS Clerk Memory Based Question Paper here and boost your preparation level now.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam was of 'Easy to Moderate' difficulty level. Candidates found the English language section as the easiest of all. Candidates were able to make around 69-76 good attempts in the exam. The exam carries a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by candidates. For detailed IBPS Clerk exam analysis and review, visit the link given below:

IBPS Clerk 2020 Exam Analysis & Review

Let's look at the memory based paper below detailing about the questions asked in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam below:

IBPS Clerk Memory Based Question Paper 2020

English Language: In this section, the questions were asked to test candidates' knowledge and command over the English Language. The questions were asked from English Grammar and Vocabulary in the form of reading comprehensions, error detection & correction, rearrangement of sentence, synonyms, antonyms, fillers, cloze test, word swap, etc.

Topic Questions Asked Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension Obesity & Sleep Based Bio- Diversity Anxiety Based Office work Culture Easy to Moderate Fill in the blanks Double fillers Single fillers Easy to Moderate Others Word Swap Cloze Test Error Detection Phrase Correction Misspelt Sentence Rearrangement Easy to Moderate

Have a look at some similar questions below. These questions are provided on the basis of feedback shared by candidates:

Reasoning Ability: In this section, questions were asked to test candidates' mental ability and aptitude. The questions were asked from Puzzles, Alphanumeric series, Syllogism, Blood relations, Coding-Decoding, Inequality and others. Have a look at the Memory Based Questions asked from this section:

Topic Questions Asked Difficulty Level Puzzles Box Based Puzzle Sequence-Based (No of Items purchased by 8 people) Year & Month based puzzle Weight-based Short puzzle Single row Double row Circle based (8 persons) Flat based (4 floors & 2 Flats) Uncertain Puzzle AGM/DGM Puzzle Month & Day based Sitting Arrangement- Square Formation Moderate Series Alphanumeric series Figure Series Alphabetical Series Easy to Moderate Others Coding-Decoding Direction Order Ranking Blood Relation Syllogism Inequality Easy to Moderate

Have a look at some similar questions below. These questions are provided on the basis of feedback shared by candidates:

Numerical Ability: In this section, questions were asked to test candidates' calculation speed and accuracy, data analysis & interpretation and numerical reasoning. The questions asked in numerical ability section were from Data interpretation, Number system, simplification, approximation, arithmetic and quadratic equations.

Topic Questions Asked Difficulty Level Data Interpretation Tabular Caselet DI Bar Graph Line Graph Moderate Number Series Wrong Number Missing Number Easy to Moderate Arithmetic SI & CI Percentage Ratio & Proportion Averages Profit & Loss Partnership Mensuration Time and Work Speed and Distance Decimal & Fraction HCF & LCM Boats & Streams Easy to Moderate Miscellaneous Quadratic Equation Probability Approximation Simplification Easy to Moderate

Have a look at some similar questions below. These questions are provided on the basis of feedback shared by candidates:

The IBPS Clerk memory based questions shared above will help candidates in quick revision for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam that will be held now on 12th & 13th December 2020.