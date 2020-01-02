Declared IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 @ibps.in, Get Direct Link for CRP Clerk-IX Online Preliminary Exam Result

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: If you are Banking Job aspirants then there is a New Year gift for you! Now all wait is over for those candidates who were waiting for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019.Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the CRP Clerk-IX Online Preliminary Exam Result on 01 January 2020 at its official website, ibps.in.

All those who were eagerly waiting for IBPSC Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2019 can now check their result through official website by entering their Registration No. or Roll No. and Password or Date of Birth in DD-MM-YY format at the login page.

Direct Link for IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 (activated)

Candidates downloading IBPSC Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2019 should note that the result will be available for seven days only, i.e. till 07 January 2020. So, they should download and get a print out of the Clerk Prelims result 2019.

Earlier, the result was expected to be out on 28 December 2019. According to the official notification available on the official website, the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Result will release in the last week of December 2019 or first week of January 2019.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 was conducted on 7 and 8 December 2019 at various exam centers across the country. The written exam was conducted in two sittings in which a number of candidates participated. Prelims exam is very crucial as only those candidates who will qualify in the Prelims exam, will get chance for Mains Exam for Clerk Posts.

Candidates can download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 directly through the link given in this article as the result has been announced on the official website. Candidates are advised to visit this article regularly for latest updates further.

How to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of IBPS and click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 Download link which will be available on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Candidates will have to enter the registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and save the result for future reference.

What’s next after IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019?

Candidates who will qualify in IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will be called for IBPS Clerk Mains 2019 Exam which will be held on 19 January 2020 and the admit card for the same will be allotted in due course. The final selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of his performance in Prelims, Mains and Interview.

This exam is being done to recruit 12075 vacancies in participating banks (CRP CLERKS-IX for Vacancies of 2020-21). The online process for the same was started from 17 September 2019 to 9 October 2019.