IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2021 Released @ibps.in, Download CRP RRB Officer Scale 1 Interview Call Letter before 1 March, Here's Direct Link

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2021 on its website on 10 February 2021. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the IBPS PO Mains 2021 can now download their admit card to appear in the interview round.

The facility of downloading IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2021 will be available from 10 February 2021 to 1 March 2021. All candidates are advised to download IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the link reads ‘ Click here to download interview call letters for CRP RRBs Officer Scale 1 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. The IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

All shortlisted candidates are required to produce documents as prescribed in the advertisement at the time of interview. Candidates failing to produce such prescribed documents at the time of interview shall be summarily rejected without any intimation or notice and they also will not be permitted to participate in the interview.

Candidates should also note that the photo and IRIS image capture at the time of the online mains shall be verified at the time of Interview.

Further, the scores of IBPS PO Mains 2021 also uploaded at the official website. Candidates can download IBPS PO 2021 Mains Scorecard till 20 February 2021. Candidates can download IBPS PO 2021 Scorecard by clicking on the provided link.