IBPS PO Mains 2023: Last Minutes Preparation Tips, and Section-wise Guide

IBPS PO Mains 2023 will be conducted on November 5 for 5314 vacancies of Probationary Officers. Candidate should now go through the important topics, analyse mocks and previous year questions

IBPS PO Mains Preparation Strategy 2023: The IBPS PO mains exam is scheduled for November 5. The main paper will consist of 4 objective papers i.e. Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative, Aptitude & General Awareness as well as 1 subjective paper which will consist of a total of 225 marks. With only 2 days left it becomes very important to revisit all the topics, revise the important quantitative aptitude formulae and the recent current affairs. With this candidates should also attempt the maximum number of mock papers.

IBPS PO Mains Preparation Strategy 2023

IBPS has released the notification of IBPS PO Mains for the recruitment of 5314 vacancies. Here, we have listed the preparation strategies that according to the experts students should follow to crack the examination

Syllabus Analysis

Exam Pattern Analysis

Making notes of important topics

Regularly attempting Mocks

How to Prepare For IBPS PO Mains 2023?

In the IBPS PO mains exam, the questions will be asked questions from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative, Aptitude & General Awareness section. Candidates will get a composite time of 3 hours to solve the paper with an additional 25 minutes to write a descriptive paper

The Quantitative Aptitude section of the IBPS PO Mains is based on mathematical calculations to test the problem-solving skills and numerical ability of the candidates. One needs to practice and develop basic mathematical knowledge and fast calculation skills. It is necessary to practice basic mathematics knowledge as well as quick calculating skills.

The Reasoning Ability part of the IBPS PO Mains is based on logical thinking to assess candidates' problem-solving abilities, accuracy, and speed. To improve accuracy, one must practice and build basic puzzle-solving skills, as well as grasp tricks.

The General Awareness part of the IBPS PO Mains is based on current events mainly from banking and financial awareness.

Candidates should now attempt the mocks and analyse each mock. To minimize time, you can use a speedier strategy once you have understood the theoretical notion, formulas, and other essential procedures.

Understand the fundamentals of mathematics, including theoretical concepts, formulae, and equations.

Quantitative Aptitude is one of the most time-consuming and lengthy sections of the IBPS PO Mains. Candidates should concentrate on speed and accuracy to complete questions in the allocated time. The key to improving numerical problem-solving abilities is practice. To do so, one must practice Mathematics fundamentals, theoretical concepts, formulas, and equations to solve problems fast and correctly. Improve your calculation speed and basic mathematics knowledge. Squares up to 30, cubes up to 25, square root, cube root, tables up to 25, fundamental percentages and their decimal & fractional equivalents, and BODMAS are all should be on the tips of the candidate.

Data Interpretation bars and charts

Data Interpretation questions of the quantitative aptitude section can be very scoring as all the questions are based on charts and graphs representation. Questions in this can be asked in any format like tables, bar graphs, line graphs, pie graphs, etc. Here. after cracking 1 graph/chart students will be able to solve 4 - 5 questions depending on that.

Improve Reasoning skills, speed and accuracy

Reasoning is also one of the lengthiest and most time-consuming sections of the IBPS PO Mains. Candidates should focus on speed and accuracy to finish questions in the allotted time. Practice is the key to strengthening reasoning skills. Understanding the concept of solving linear seating arrangement, blood relation, puzzles, syllogisms, inequalities, distance & direction sense, clock and calendar, etc. will help in completing the syllabus of reasoning.

Revisit Current Events News on Banking and Financial Awareness

The general awareness section of the IBPS PO mains exams section will consist of current events. The candidates should revisit the Government Schemes, RBI in News, Sports, National and International News, Awards and Honours, Recent Appointments, and Static GK Topics like Countries in the News with their capitals and currencies.

Practicing Mock Test Papers

Practice as many quizzes, and mock tests as possible to keep assessing your performance as the mocks are usually designed according to the difficulty level of the actual examination, so it is always advised to students that they should always solve mocks and quizzes with a timer and in real exam environment so that it will be helpful in managing the time on actual examination.

After completing the mock always analyse the papers and mistakes done in the mock so that wrong and unattempted topics in the mock can be revised and mistakes can be avoided in the actual examination.

Avoid Negative Marks

The candidates are advised to attempt those questions in which they are confident as the paper contains negative marks. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the marks will be deducted. So be on the safer side candidates are advised to attempt questions in which they are confident and leave the remaining questions and avoid doing any type of guesswork.

