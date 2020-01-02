IBPS PO Mains Result 2019 Released @ibps.in, Download IBPS PO/MT Main Result Here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of main exam for the post of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees IX – (CRP PO/MT-IX). All such candidates who had appeared in the IBPS PO Main Exam on 30 November 2019 can download the result from IBPS official website www.ibps.in.

IBPS PO Mains Result Download Link is available below. Candidates can download IBPS PO MT Main Result through the prescribed link from 02 January to 08 January 2020.

They will be required to provide their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB (DD-MM-YY).

IBPS PO Mains Result Download

How to Download IBPS PO Mains Result?

Go to IBPS official website www.ibps.in Click on link flashing on the homepage “Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP PO/MTs-IX” A new window will open where you need to enter your details Your IBPS PO Main Result will appear on your screen

Shortlisted candidates will appear for interview round. As per the official notification, IBPS PO Interview will be held in January or February 2020. After interview round, provisional allotment of selected candidates will be done in the month of April 2020.

Final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in mains exam and interview round. Marks will be calculated out of the total 100 Marks which are distributed into 80:20 ratios between Mains exam (80 marks) and interview. (20 marks)

The exam was conducted for the recruitment of 4336 Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees Pots in Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

IBPS PO/MT Recruitment Notification