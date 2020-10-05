IBPS PO Memory Based Paper 2020: Check Questions asked in Reasoning, English & Quant section of Prelims Exam

IBPS PO Memory Based Paper 2020: IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam was conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on October 3, 2020 in Shift 1, 2, 3, 4 while taking proper precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic. The IBPS PO 2020 Prelims exam will now be held on 10 and 11 October 2020. Candidates who are yet to appear for the online preliminary exam should go through the IBPS PO Memory Based Question Paper here and know the types of questions asked in the exam. The Memory based questions shared here are from all three sections - Reasoning Ability, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates should cover these topics to score high marks in the exam.

As per the feedback shared by the candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO exam on 3rd October, the difficulty level of the IBPS PO Question paper was Easy to Moderate. On an average, candidates were able to make around 72 to 82 good attempts in the exam. Candidates found the Reasoning Ability section as the easiest among all sections. There was a negative marking of one-fourth marks in the examination for each wrong answer marked in the exam. For detailed exam analysis of the IBPS PO Prelims exam, visit the link mentioned below:

Let's now have a look at the memory based questions asked in the IBPS PO 2020 Prelims examination below:

IBPS PO Memory Based Question Paper 2020

Reasoning Ability: In this section, candidates' aptitude or knowledge of working in the banks is tested. The questions asked in Reasoning ability section are from Puzzles, Blood relations, Alphanumeric & Figure series, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Inequality and others. Now, look at the Memory Based Questions asked in this section below:

Topic Types of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Puzzles Seating Arrangement (Circular - 6 Members Inside) Linear Arrangement (Row Based - 8 People, 4 south/4 north) Floor-Based Puzzle Month, Date & City-Based Puzzle (3 Months, 2 Dates, 6 Members) Classification puzzle Arrangement of 6 People in consecutive days + fruits Order and Ranking based- 9 people Box-based Puzzle Easy to Moderate Others Alphanumeric series Figure Series Coding-Decoding Blood Relation Syllogism Direction Order Ranking Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude: In this section, candidates' speed of calculation with accuracy is tested. Candidates knowledge of computation, data interpretation and numerical reasoning is checked. The questions asked in quant section are from Data interpretation, approximation, Number system, simplification, arithmetic and quadratic equations.

Topic Types of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Data Interpretation Tabular Caselet DI Bar Graph Line Graph Pie Chart Easy to Moderate Number Series Missing Number Wrong Number Easy to Moderate Arithmetic Partnership Mixture and allegation SI & CI Time and Work Speed and Distance Profit & Loss Decimal & Fraction HCF & LCM Boats & Streams Percentage Ratio & Proportion Averages Easy to Moderate Miscellaneous Quadratic Equation Approximation Simplification Easy to Moderate

English Language: In this section, how well a candidate know English is tested. Candidates' command over English Language is tested through questions on English grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehensions, sentence completion, error correction, rearrangement of sentence, synonyms, antonyms, etc.

Topic Types of Questions Asked Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension Theme of mental issues faced by people amid COVID lockdown Theme of Education Economy-based passage Easy to Moderate Fill in the blanks Double fillers Single fillers Easy to Moderate Others Error Detection Word & Phrase Replacement Sentence Rearrangement Cloze Test Easy to Moderate

The memory based questions shared above will help candidates revise quickly for the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam scheduled to be held on 10 & 11 October 2020.