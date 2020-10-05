Study at Home
IBPS PO Memory Based Paper 2020: Check Questions asked in Reasoning, English & Quant section of Prelims Exam

IBPS PO 2020 Memory Based Paper is shared here of the Prelims exam held on 3 October in four shifts. Check questions asked in Reasoning Ability, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude sections.

Oct 5, 2020 13:20 IST
IBPS PO 2020
IBPS PO Memory Based Paper 2020: IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam was conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on October 3, 2020 in Shift 1, 2, 3, 4 while taking proper precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic. The IBPS PO 2020 Prelims exam will now be held on 10 and 11 October 2020. Candidates who are yet to appear for the online preliminary exam should go through the IBPS PO Memory Based Question Paper here and know the types of questions asked in the exam. The Memory based questions shared here are from all three sections - Reasoning Ability, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates should cover these topics to score high marks in the exam.

As per the feedback shared by the candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO exam on 3rd October, the difficulty level of the IBPS PO Question paper was Easy to Moderate. On an average, candidates were able to make around 72 to 82 good attempts in the exam. Candidates found the Reasoning Ability section as the easiest among all sections. There was a negative marking of one-fourth marks in the examination for each wrong answer marked in the exam. For detailed exam analysis of the IBPS PO Prelims exam, visit the link mentioned below:

Check IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis & Review 2020

Let's now have a look at the memory based questions asked in the IBPS PO 2020 Prelims examination below:

IBPS PO Memory Based Question Paper 2020

Reasoning Ability: In this section, candidates' aptitude or knowledge of working in the banks is tested. The questions asked in Reasoning ability section are from Puzzles, Blood relations, Alphanumeric & Figure series, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Inequality and others. Now, look at the Memory Based Questions asked in this section below:

Topic

Types of Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Puzzles

Seating Arrangement (Circular - 6 Members Inside)

Linear Arrangement (Row Based - 8 People, 4 south/4 north)

Floor-Based Puzzle

Month, Date & City-Based Puzzle (3 Months, 2 Dates, 6 Members)

Classification puzzle

Arrangement of 6 People in consecutive days + fruits

Order and Ranking based- 9 people

Box-based Puzzle

Easy to Moderate

Others

Alphanumeric series

Figure Series

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relation

Syllogism

Direction

Order Ranking

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude: In this section, candidates' speed of calculation with accuracy is tested. Candidates knowledge of computation, data interpretation and numerical reasoning is checked. The questions asked in quant section are from Data interpretation, approximation, Number system, simplification, arithmetic and quadratic equations.

Topic

Types of Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Data Interpretation

Tabular

Caselet DI

Bar Graph

Line Graph

Pie Chart

Easy to Moderate

Number Series

 

Missing Number

Wrong Number

Easy to Moderate

Arithmetic

Partnership

Mixture and allegation

SI & CI

Time and Work

Speed and Distance

Profit & Loss

Decimal & Fraction

HCF & LCM

Boats & Streams

Percentage

Ratio & Proportion

Averages

Easy to Moderate

Miscellaneous

Quadratic Equation

Approximation

Simplification

Easy to Moderate

English Language: In this section, how well a candidate know English is tested. Candidates' command over English Language is tested through questions on English grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehensions, sentence completion, error correction, rearrangement of sentence, synonyms, antonyms, etc.

Topic

Types of Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

Theme of mental issues faced by people amid COVID lockdown

Theme of Education

Economy-based passage

Easy to Moderate

Fill in the blanks

Double fillers

Single fillers

Easy to Moderate

Others

Error Detection

Word & Phrase Replacement

Sentence Rearrangement

Cloze Test

Easy to Moderate

The memory based questions shared above will help candidates revise quickly for the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam scheduled to be held on 10 & 11 October 2020.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

