IBPS PO Memory Based Paper 2020: Check Questions asked in Reasoning, English & Quant section of Prelims Exam

IBPS PO Memory Based Paper 2020: IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam was conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on October 3, 2020 in Shift 1, 2, 3, 4 while taking proper precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic. The IBPS PO 2020 Prelims exam will now be held on 10 and 11 October 2020. Candidates who are yet to appear for the online preliminary exam should go through the IBPS PO Memory Based Question Paper here and know the types of questions asked in the exam. The Memory based questions shared here are from all three sections - Reasoning Ability, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates should cover these topics to score high marks in the exam.
As per the feedback shared by the candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO exam on 3rd October, the difficulty level of the IBPS PO Question paper was Easy to Moderate. On an average, candidates were able to make around 72 to 82 good attempts in the exam. Candidates found the Reasoning Ability section as the easiest among all sections. There was a negative marking of one-fourth marks in the examination for each wrong answer marked in the exam. For detailed exam analysis of the IBPS PO Prelims exam, visit the link mentioned below:
Let's now have a look at the memory based questions asked in the IBPS PO 2020 Prelims examination below:
IBPS PO Memory Based Question Paper 2020
Reasoning Ability: In this section, candidates' aptitude or knowledge of working in the banks is tested. The questions asked in Reasoning ability section are from Puzzles, Blood relations, Alphanumeric & Figure series, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Inequality and others. Now, look at the Memory Based Questions asked in this section below:
Topic
Types of Questions Asked
Difficulty Level
Puzzles
Seating Arrangement (Circular - 6 Members Inside)
Linear Arrangement (Row Based - 8 People, 4 south/4 north)
Floor-Based Puzzle
Month, Date & City-Based Puzzle (3 Months, 2 Dates, 6 Members)
Classification puzzle
Arrangement of 6 People in consecutive days + fruits
Order and Ranking based- 9 people
Box-based Puzzle
Easy to Moderate
Others
Alphanumeric series
Figure Series
Coding-Decoding
Blood Relation
Syllogism
Direction
Order Ranking
Easy to Moderate
Quantitative Aptitude: In this section, candidates' speed of calculation with accuracy is tested. Candidates knowledge of computation, data interpretation and numerical reasoning is checked. The questions asked in quant section are from Data interpretation, approximation, Number system, simplification, arithmetic and quadratic equations.
Topic
Types of Questions Asked
Difficulty Level
Data Interpretation
Tabular
Caselet DI
Bar Graph
Line Graph
Pie Chart
Easy to Moderate
Number Series
Missing Number
Wrong Number
Easy to Moderate
Arithmetic
Partnership
Mixture and allegation
SI & CI
Time and Work
Speed and Distance
Profit & Loss
Decimal & Fraction
HCF & LCM
Boats & Streams
Percentage
Ratio & Proportion
Averages
Easy to Moderate
Miscellaneous
Quadratic Equation
Approximation
Simplification
Easy to Moderate
English Language: In this section, how well a candidate know English is tested. Candidates' command over English Language is tested through questions on English grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehensions, sentence completion, error correction, rearrangement of sentence, synonyms, antonyms, etc.
Topic
Types of Questions Asked
Difficulty Level
Reading Comprehension
Theme of mental issues faced by people amid COVID lockdown
Theme of Education
Economy-based passage
Easy to Moderate
Fill in the blanks
Double fillers
Single fillers
Easy to Moderate
Others
Error Detection
Word & Phrase Replacement
Sentence Rearrangement
Cloze Test
Easy to Moderate
The memory based questions shared above will help candidates revise quickly for the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam scheduled to be held on 10 & 11 October 2020.