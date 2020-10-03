Study at Home
IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2020 Prelims (3 October 2020-Shift 1): Check Questions Asked, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2020 of Shift 1 of 3 October is shared in details along with Questions Asked, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts. As per the feedback shared by candidates, the difficulty level of IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam was of Easy to Moderate level.

Oct 3, 2020 11:47 IST
IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2020
IBPS PO Exam Analysis 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam today on 3 October 2020 for recruitment of Probationary Officers in banks. Here in this article, we have provided below the detailed exam analysis and review of the IBPS PO exam below along with the types of questions asked in the exam, their difficulty level and number of good attempts made by candidates. As per the feedback shared by candidates, the overall difficulty level of the exam was of 'Easy to Moderate' level. Candidates who are yet to appear for the exam in the remaining shifts of the day and on 10 and 11 October, should definitely go through the exam analysis below to get a decent idea about the expected IBPS PO question paper.

IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam duration is of 1 hour, 20 minutes allotted to each section - Reasoning Ability (35 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions) and English Language (30 questions). Each question is of 1 mark. There is a penalty of negative marking for each wrong answer marked by candidates in the Prelims exam. So, candidates need to mark their answers carefully in the exam to avoid lessening of their scores in the exam. Those who are able to obtain minimum qualifying marks or IBPS PO Cut Off 2020, will get shortlisted for the Mains exam.

Let's now have a look at the detailed exam analysis of the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 below:

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Analysis & Review (3 October 2020 - Shift 1)

The overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam was 'Easy to Moderate' level. Candidates were able to make around 75 to 82 good attempts in the exam. Have a look at the detailed exam analysis below:

Section

Total Marks

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Reasoning Ability

(35 Questions)

35

27 – 31

Easy to Moderate

English Language

(30 Questions)

30

22 – 25

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

(35 Questions)

35

24 – 27

Easy to Moderate

Total

100 Marks

74 – 80

Easy to Moderate

Let's look at the section-wise exam analysis of the prelims examination below:

Reasoning Ability: In this section, the questions were asked from puzzles, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Inequality, Syllogism and others. The difficulty level of reasoning section was easy to moderate.

Topics

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Puzzles - Seating Arrangement

(Month-based, Circular, Linear & Classification Puzzle)

20

Easy to Moderate

Coding Decoding

5

Easy to Moderate

Inequality

5

Easy

Syllogism

3

Easy to Moderate

Blood Relations

1

Easy

Miscellaneous 

1

Easy

Total

35

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude: In this section, questions were asked from Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equation, Approximation, Arithmetic problems. The difficulty level of the section was Easy to Moderate level.

Topic

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Data Interpretation - Line Graph,

Tabular DI

10

Easy to Moderate

Quadratic Equation

5

Easy

Approximation

5

Easy

Arithmetic Word Problems

15

Easy to Moderate

Total

35

Easy to Moderate

English Language: In this section, the questions were asked from Reading Comprehensions, Fill in the blanks, Error Detection, Cloze Test and Sentence Rearrangement. The difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate level.

Topics

No. of MCQs

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehensions

(Education)

5

Easy to Moderate

Fillers

5

Easy

Error Detection

5

Easy to Moderate

Sentence Rearrangement

5

Easy

Cloze Test

5

Easy

Word Swap

5

Easy to Moderate

Total

30

Easy to Moderate

Watch this space for exam analysis of all shifts here.

FAQ

What questions were asked from Reasoning Ability Section in IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam?

In Reasoning section, questions were asked from Puzzles, inequality, blood relations, coding decoding, syllogism and others.

What types of questions were asked from Quantitative Aptitude section?

In Quant section, questions were asked from Data Interpretation, Arithmetic problems, Approximation and Simplification.

What is Difficulty Level of IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam?

The overall difficulty level of IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam is Easy to Moderate level.

What is IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam date?

The IBPS PO Prelims exam will be held in four different shifts on 3, 10 and 11 October 2020.
