IBPS Result 2020 PO/MT/CLERK/SO-CRP IX Postponed again @ibps.in: Check Notification & Recruitment Details

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has yet again postponed the IBPS Result 2020 for provisional allotment of IBPS PO/MT/CLERK/SO Recruitment 2019-2020 under CRP-IX due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. As per the IBPS Notification, the results have been delayed until further orders. Earlier on 23 March 2020, IBPS had released notification regarding the postponement of IBPS PO/Clerk/MT/SO Results under CRP VIII recruitment drive. PDF Download the official notification below and know the updates regarding IBPS 2020 Recruitment.

The final results of IBPS PO 2019, IBPS Clerk 2019, IBPS SO 2019 under CRP IX recruitment drive along with the provisional allotment of candidates was expected to be announced in the month of April 2020. However, the IBPS had to defer the results considering the current situation of coronavirus outbreak. It is recommended that candidates should frequently visit the official website of the IBPS - ibps.in to get further updates on the upcoming exams and results.

Let's have a look at the official notification of the IBPS below along with the PDF download link below:

Download PDF IBPS Notification regarding Result Postponed

Over lakhs of candidates appeared for the IBPS Recruitment 2019 to get a bank job as a probationary officer (PO) or Management Trainee (MT), Clerk and Specialist Officer. IBPS had announced over 4000 vacancies for IBPS PO in 2019 and around 8000 vacancies of IBPS Clerk in the same year. Around 1200 vacancies were notified for IBPS SO Recruitment 2019.

Upcoming IBPS Recruitment & Exams: IBPS Calendar 2020-21

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020

IBPS PO Prelims 2020 exam is expected to be held during 3 October - 10 October and IBPS PO Mains 2020 will be held on 28 November 2020.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020

IBPS RRB Officer Scale – I & Office Assistant Prelims exam to be held during 1 August - 16 August. IBPS RRB officer scale – II and III Exam will be held on 13 September. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale – I Mains is scheduled on 13 September and office assistant Mains on 19 September.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam will be held during 12 December - 19 December 2020 and the IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 exam is scheduled on 24 January 2021.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020

IBPS SO Prelims 2020 will be held during 26 - 27 December and the IBPS SO Mains 2020 on 30 January 2021.